New study shows natural disasters have increased five-fold as NYC floods

A new report from the World Meteorological Organization and the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction has found that the number of deadly natural disasters has increased five-fold over the past 50 years.

Hurricanes, tsunamis, earthquakes, droughts and other major weather events have increased due to climate change. They comprise 50% of all disaster events and 45% of all reported deaths, as well as nearly 75% of economic losses around the world, disproportionately affecting poorer countries, according to the report.

Rainfall from Hurricane Ida floods the basement of a Kennedy Fried Chicken fast food restaurant Wednesday in the Bronx borough of New York City. The hurricane dumped 3.15 inches of rain on Central Park in the span of an hour. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

There were more than 11,000 reported disasters reported globally, along with two million deaths in the past five decades, and 91% of human loss occurred in developing nations.

The WMO notes the loss of life has actually decreased due to technology and more early warning systems.

“Economic losses are mounting as exposure increases. But behind the stark statistics lies a message of hope,” said WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas. “Improved multi-hazard early warning systems have led to a significant reduction in mortality. Quite simply, we are better than ever before at saving lives.”

Waterfall down the stairs at 145th Street station, 1 Train, in #Manhattan, #NYC. Flash #flood warnings are in effect until 11:30 pm. pic.twitter.com/pIvwWpQF1t — NTD News (@news_ntd) September 2, 2021

Oh yeah it’s not confusing at all that NYC currently has both a tornado and flash flood warning in effect and that those things call for the exact opposite protocols pic.twitter.com/HiS1aG7vdQ — Sam H. Escobar (@myhairisblue) September 2, 2021

Seeing way too many videos of cars driving in flood waters in NYC metro area. Can’t be emphasized enough that most flood deaths are caused by precisely that situation. — Alex Lamers (@AlexJLamers) September 2, 2021

This is street 28th after record #rain fall of 7.13 inches in #NYC. Previous highest #rainfall was 3.84 inches.



Get used to such #nycflood. Climate change doesnt care about your feelings, or your car, or your business, or your house. #NYCFlooding #NewYork pic.twitter.com/pf1IHILdXI — OSINT Insider (@OSINT_ISB) September 2, 2021

The WMO notes that storms are the most prevalent cause of economic damage, the three costliest disasters of the past five decades all being hurricanes that occurred in 2017. In the United States, Hurricane Harvey caused $96.9 billion worth of damage, Maria in the Caribbean $69.4 billion, and Irma wreaked havoc to the tune of $58.2 billion in Cape Verde.

“The number of weather, climate and water extremes are increasing and will become more frequent and severe in many parts of the world as a result of climate change,” Taalas said. “That means more heatwaves, drought and forest fires, such as those we have observed recently in Europe and North America.”

The news comes as Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc on the Gulf Coast and, as a tropical storm, is causing unprecedented flooding in New York City.

The National Weather Service Office serving New York City noted that Wednesday marked the first time it had ever issued a flash flood emergency. More than 3.15 inches of rain fell in Central Park in one hour, making it the wettest hour in the history of record-keeping in NYC, smashing the previous record of 1.94 inches.

