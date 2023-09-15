Study shows Ohio ranked Top 10 in gambling across country

Ohioans are among some of the biggest gamblers in the country.

>>RELATED: 1st NFL season with legal sports gambling kicks off in Ohio

They spend almost $640 million a month on sports gambling, according to a study by Casino Arabi.

This includes $469 million spent on lotteries to make a monthly total of gambling spent in Ohio over $1 billion.

That is more than $93, per capita, and the seventh highest among all 50 states, the study said.

The research analyzed data regarding monthly lottery sales and the total money wagered monthly on sports betting in each state to establish America’s biggest gambling state, outside of the casinos.

Half of the nation’s gambling states spend over $100 per month per capita on lotteries and gambling.

People in Maryland gamble the most, spending on average $135 a person.