Study shows one third of Asian Americans fear being threatened or physically attacked and most say racist violence against them is increasing

Erin Snodgrass
·3 min read
anti-asian protests
People demonstrate against anti-Asian violence and racism on March 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Mario Tama/Getty Images

Asian Americans - more so than any other racial or ethnic group - say violence against them is on the rise.

Amid a surge in hate incidents targeting Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders since the coronavirus pandemic began, most members of the group say racial violence against them is increasing, and one-third say they fear threats or physical attacks, according to a new Pew Research Study published Wednesday.

And though 81% of Asian Americans say they're facing increased violence, the share of all US adults who say the same is 56%.

The study was conducted earlier this month, following the March shooting of three Atlanta-area spas that left eight dead, including six Asian women. Researchers conducted interviews in both English and Spanish and garnered responses from more than 5,000 adults of all races, including 352 Asian Americans.

Nearly half of Asian adults say they've experienced at least one of five specific offensive incidents since March 2020, including being the subject of slurs or jokes, being blamed for COVID-19, or being told to go back to their home country, the study found.

Meanwhile, 32% said someone has "expressed support" for them during the same time frame.

Survey respondents gave a variety of reasons for why they think violence against them is rising, including 20% who directly blamed former President Donald Trump's rhetoric about the "kung flu" or "Chinese flu," and 15% who said the increased violence is a result of COVID-19's impacts on the country. Respondents also cited racism in the United States as the source of violence as well as scapegoating Asians as the cause of the virus.

The Asian population in the US had the fastest growth rate among all racial and ethnic groups between 2000 and 2019 and now numbers more than 20 million, according to Pew Research.

But while most Asian Americans think violence against them is rising, people's individual experiences with discrimination is in actuality, about the same as before the pandemic. Seventy-three percent of Asian American respondents in the April survey said they have personally dealt with discrimination or been treated unfairly, which is about the same as the research center's pre-pandemic survey found when 76% of Asian adults said they had faced discrimination.

Janelle Wong, professor of American studies at the University of Maryland, told NBC News that the group's perceived rise in violence amid the reality of an unchanged rate of discrimination highlights the important difference between stoking fear and raising awareness.

"Stoking fear can be problematic in that it may lead us to focus our energies on the wrong targets," Wong told NBC Asian America. "If the problem is that racial discrimination against Asian Americans has always been with us and is not new or surging, that calls for a long-term approach - one that involves education and investment in community and racial justice organizations that provide consistent support."

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • One-third of Asian Americans fear threats or physical attacks, survey finds

    More than 80 percent of Asian Americans feel that violence against them is increasing, according to the Pew Research Center.

  • TikTok creators are roasting Oscars presenters ahead of the awards show

    Ahead of this year's 93rd annual Academy Awards, TikTok creators are satirizing Oscars presenters' style.

  • 1 in 3 Asian Americans Fear Getting Racially Attacked, Pew Research Center Survey Reveals

    Among the different racial and ethnic groups in the U.S., Asians are the most afraid of receiving verbal and physical attacks, a new survey from Pew Research Center revealed. Of the 5,109 U.S. adults who participated in the survey, 32% of Asian adults fear they’ll be physically attacked or threatened. In comparison, 21% of Black adults, 16% of Hispanic adults and 8% of white adults expressed the same fear.

  • Oscars 2021 poll: Who should win Best Actor?

    Chadwick Boseman is the current favourite to take home the Oscar

  • Bill passes to fight Asian American hate crimes

    The Senate passed a bill that would help combat the rise of hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, a bipartisan denunciation of such violence during the coronavirus pandemic. (April 22)

  • With new hate crimes bill, Asian Americans take a sledgehammer to insulting stereotypes

    Asian Americans are at the forefront of the national conversation in a way I have never seen before. It's more than a moment. It's a movement.

  • 4 Big Ways to Help Fight Anti-Asian Violence, According to Lucy Liu, Hillary Clinton & More AAPI Members + Allies

    The A-listers came together last night for an event titled #AAPIWomenStrong: Organizing Beyond a Hashtag.

  • Asian Man Struck in Broadway, Asian Woman Verbally Attacked on Train in NYC

    Two Asians have become targets of harassment and violence in Manhattan earlier this week, adding up to the surge in anti-Asian incidents reported in New York City. The first incident reportedly occurred on Monday and involved a 31-year-old man walking at Broadway and West 28th Street around 11:30 p.m. For no apparent reason, a suspect punched the man in the face, the New York Post reported.

  • Recuperating Richard Lewis Makes Surprise Return To HBO’s ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’

    Comedian Richard Lewis made a surprise return to the set of pal Larry David’s HBO series Curb Your Enthusiasm today, delighting fans and colleagues with the announcement that he’ll appear in one episode of the comedy show. “Great news for me!,” Lewis tweeted, with a photo of himself, in his familiar black garb, on set. […]

  • Candace Cameron Bure Says the Pandemic Was 'Great' for Her Marriage: 'We Got to Enjoy One Another'

    The actress has been married to former ice hockey player Valeri Bure since 1996

  • ‘Frustrated’ dad kills his crying baby — then goes to sleep, Pennsylvania official says

    The baby “suffered from a gaping skull fracture on the left side of the head and numerous scalp and brain hemorrhages,” the district attorney said

  • Climate change, racism and social justice concerns affecting Gen Z's physical and mental health

    More are understanding how the environment impacts mental health and how climate change disproportionally impacts marginalized communities.

  • Trump accuses LeBron James of being ‘racist’ and ‘divisive’

    Trump's comments came after LeBron James tweeted a response to the police killing of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant.

  • How Anthony Mackie Reacted When Falcon Became the Comic Captain America Back in 2014

    The new Cap apparently didn’t think it would happen for him 7 years before “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” The finale of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” finally gave the people what they want: Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) confirmed as the new Captain America. And we know a lot of fans are (understandably) finding the whole thing extremely heartwarming. But even more heartwarming is the time 7 years ago, when the comic book version of Sam Wilson became Captain America, and Mackie celebrated the milestone even though he apparently believed it was never going to happen for him. So quick recap: In the final episode, which we need to just say out loud wrapped up the Flag Smashers and John Walker stuff really uh, uncomfortably quick, Sam debuted the hybrid Falcon/Captain America suit we definitely knew the Wakandans made for him last week. Also Read: ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ Season 2? Kevin Feige Says ‘There’s Certainly Ideas’ More importantly, while he was very clearly acting on his own and without the sanction of the US Government, by the end he’s been completely accepted as the new Captain America. Even by Isaiah Bradley, who has extremely good reasons (he’s a victim of systemic racism) to reject the whole premise, and the creepy Ted Cruz-esque senator played by Alphie Hyorth, who has bad reasons (he’s a perpetrator of systemic racism). Back in 2014 we were still years away from the MCU’s Sam Wilson becoming Captain America in the MCU. But in July of that year Marvel comics announced on “The Colbert Report” that Sam would be taking over as he new cap starting in 2015. And Mackie, who at that point had appeared as Sam just one time, in “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” was ecstatic.“Dreams do come true!!! It’s only the ComicBook, but it’s still amazing!” he tweeted the next day. Here’s that tweet, which includes a very heartwarming photo. Dreams do come true!!! It's only the ComicBook, but it's still amazing! pic.twitter.com/vOUnx8yaCn— Anthony Mackie (@AnthonyMackie) July 18, 2014 Fortunately for Mackie, and legions of *very* happy Marvel fans, in the end it wasn’t only the comic book. Thanks to “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” Mackie is, we presume, the MCU’s official Captain America for the foreseeable future. And hell yes to that. In the meantime, we don’t know everything there is to know about the MCU’s version of Sam’s new suit yet — is it made of vibranium? Does it include strength enhancing stuff? But we do know it’s extremely close to the suit designed by comics artist Daniel Acuña for the first issue of “Captain America: Sam Wilson” and we’re down. Read original story How Anthony Mackie Reacted When Falcon Became the Comic Captain America Back in 2014 At TheWrap

  • Federal court claims jurisdiction over Park Police shooting

    A judge on Friday placed the prosecution of two U.S. Park Police officers accused of fatally shooting an unarmed motorist in Virginia under federal jurisdiction. State and local prosecutors argued unsuccessfully at a hearing in U.S. District Court in Alexandria that the involuntary manslaughter cases against officers Alejandro Amaya and Lucas Vinyard should remain in the Virginia court system. The ruling from U.S. District Judge Claude Hilton means local prosecutors can still pursue the case, but it will be heard in federal court rather than state court.

  • ‘Doom Patrol’: HBO Max Adds Five In Recurring Roles To Season 3 Cast

    Micah Joe Parker, Wynn Everett, Miles Mussenden, Anita Kalathara and Gina Hiraizumi will join the cast of HBO Max’s Doom Patrol in recurring roles. The recurring quintet adds to the season 3 cast, which features Michelle Gomez, Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby and Matt Bomer. In Doom Patrol, the ragtag group consists of superhero outcasts Cliff Steele […]

  • Bitcoin Mining May Actually Be Good for the Environment – and Elon Musk

    Elon Musk made big waves in the cryptocurrency market earlier this year when he announced that Tesla had purchased $1.5 billion of Bitcoin, even accepting it as payment for the company's famously...

  • Father says son with autism was slammed to ground, punched by officer

    The incident happened on Wednesday in Vacaville, California, and was captured on a doorbell camera.

  • How much protection you get from one shot of the Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Moderna vaccines, according to the best available data

    One shot of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines appears at least 80% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 for at least 21 days. For AstraZeneca, it's 70%.

  • Editorial: Biden set the right climate goal. Now we have to meet it

    President Biden declared a goal of reducing U,S. carbon emissions by half in less than nine years. That will be tough, but it is vitally necessary.