Study shows 'striking' number who believe news misinforms

FILE - An electronic ticker displays news Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in New York's Times Square. A new survey released Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, shows fully half of Americans indicate they believe national news organizations intend to mislead, misinform or persuade the public to adopt a point of view. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
DAVID BAUDER
·3 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — Half of Americans in a recent survey indicated they believe national news organizations intend to mislead, misinform or persuade the public to adopt a particular point of view through their reporting.

The survey, released Wednesday by Gallup and the Knight Foundation, goes beyond others that have shown a low level of trust in the media to the startling point where many believe there is an intent to deceive.

Asked whether they agreed with the statement that national news organizations do not intend to mislead, 50% said they disagreed. Only 25% agreed, the study found.

Similarly, 52% disagreed with a statement that disseminators of national news “care about the best interests of their readers, viewers and listeners,” the study found. It said 23% of respondents believed the journalists were acting in the public's best interests.

“That was pretty striking for us,” said Sarah Fioroni, a consultant for Gallup. The findings showed a depth of distrust and bad feeling that go beyond the foundations and processes of journalism, she said.

Journalists need to go beyond emphasizing transparency and accuracy to show the impact of their reporting on the public, the study said.

“Americans don’t seem to think that the national news organizations care about the overall impact of their reporting on the society,” said John Sands, Knight’s senior director for media and democracy.

In one small consolation, in both cases Americans had more trust in local news.

The ability of many people to instantly learn news from a device they hold in their hand, the rapid pace of the news cycle and an increased number of news sources would indicate that more Americans are on top of the news than ever before.

Instead, an information overload appears to have had the opposite effect. The survey said 61% of American believe these factors make it harder to stay informed, while 37% said it's easier.

Like with many other studies, Knight and Gallup found Democrats trust news more than Republicans. Over the past five years, the level of distrust has particularly spiked among independents. Overall, 55% of respondents said there was a great deal of political bias in coverage, compared to 45% in 2017.

In a finding reflected in the financial struggles of some news organizations and declining ratings of television news networks, the survey found 32% of Americans said they pay a great deal of attention to local news, compared to 56% in early 2020. That was at the outset of a presidential election year and the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a picture of how people get their news, 58% said online, 31% said television, 7% said radio and 3% mentioned printed newspapers or magazines.

For members of Gen Z, aged 18- to 25-years-old, 88% said they got their news online, the survey found.

In one olive branch, if Americans believed local news organizations didn't have the resources or opportunities to cover the news, they would be more likely to pay for it.

The results are based on a Gallup study of 5,593 Americans aged 18 and older conducted between May 31 and July 21, 2022.

Recommended Stories

  • Lack of Winter Olympic bids may lead to rotating fixed hosts

    Considering the dearth of candidates to stage the Winter Olympics amid spiralling venue costs, the IOC may have to resort to lining up a list of fixed, rotating hosts. A highly theoretical list could include Salt Lake City and Vancouver in North America, Pyeongchang in Asia and places like Switzerland, Italy and Scandinavia in Europe. Vonn is on the bid committee for Salt Lake City’s candidacy for the 2030 or 2034 Games.

  • Ukraine Latest: EU Sanctions to Target Drones and Missiles Parts

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s new sanctions package would target €11 billion worth of goods via trade bans and technology controls, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said. Proposals would focus among other things on export restrictions on multiple electronic components used in Russian armed systems including drones, missiles and helicopters.Most Read from BloombergUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers R

  • 'Awful Bioterror' Could Annihilate Mankind, Bill Gates Says

    Bill Gates says bioterrorism is the future threat we aren’t thinking enough about. The damage could “reach untold magnitude” if we don’t act fast.

  • Israeli Cabinet ministers reject US criticism on settlements

    Two ultranationalist Israeli Cabinet ministers on Tuesday defiantly dismissed a growing chorus of global condemnation of new Israeli settlement construction in the West Bank, instead promising to double down and legalize dozens of wildcat outposts in the occupied territory. Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir reaffirmed their commitment to expand Israeli authority in the lands that the Palestinians seek for a future state. Smotrich, a religious settler, said he and his allies in the government — the most right-wing in Israel's history — remain “committed to removing completely the restrictions on building in Judea and Samaria,” referring to the West Bank by its biblical names.

  • Biden, Yellen warn of 'catastrophe' if debt limit not raised

    President Joe Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Tuesday of a potential economic crisis if a deal isn't reached to increase the federal debt ceiling. The concern over the debt ceiling is the result of a political showdown between House Republicans, who are demanding spending cuts, and the Democratic president, who insists on raising the limit without conditions. Yellen similarly warned of a “catastrophe” in her own speech.

  • Rising star Wu Yibing becomes first male Chinese player to win ATP title

    Chinese tennis player Wu Yibing made history by becoming the first Chinese man to win an Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) title. Wu, 23, beat America’s John Isner in a three-set final at the Dallas Open on Sunday. Wu became the first male Chinese player to both reach a tour-level final in the Open Era and defeat an opponent in the Top 10 of the Pepperstone ATP Rankings, according to ATP Tour.

  • Israel Adesanya: ‘I’ve put the pressure on myself’ for Alex Pereira rematch at UFC 287

    Israel Adesanya has promised that he'll "do more" when he meets UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira again in April.

  • What mortgage company changes mean for your home loan

    It’s been a bumpy ride for mortgage companies lately. Here are answers to common questions, whether you’re shopping for a mortgage or paying off a home loan. Demand for home loans plummeted last year as the Federal Reserve raised a key interest rate to control inflation and mortgage rates spiked in turn.

  • Mattress Mack files lawsuit against Harris Co. over election issues

    The Gallery Furniture owner is claiming Harris County Elections Officer Clifford Tatum withheld documents that could shed additional light on problems that happened during Election Day.

  • Mitt Romney Issues Urgent Warning About Trump's Path To 2024 GOP Nomination

    The Utah senator suggested the same dynamics that propelled Donald Trump to the 2016 GOP presidential nomination could help him do it again in 2024.

  • How My Work For Trump and Giuliani Sought to Make Ukraine Defenseless

    'Now that I am paying my debt to society, I think it is important to tell my side of the story,' writes Lev Parnas.

  • Whoopi Goldberg loses it over Nikki Haley's presidential campaign announcement: 'You lost your mind'

    "The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg lashed out at former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley following the latter's announcement she will be running for president.

  • Chicago mayoral election shapes up to be 3-person race, poll shows

    More than 20% of voters remain undecided, the poll shows.

  • Democrat who nearly unseated Boebert launches 2024 bid against her

    Adam Frisch, the Democrat who came within half a percentage point of unseating Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) in last year’s midterm election, is launching a 2024 bid against the congresswoman. Frisch — who is vying for the seat in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District — rolled out his campaign on Tuesday and will hold an in-person launch…

  • The Real Reason Trump Is Calling DeSantis ‘Meatball Ron’

    Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/ReutersFor Donald Trump, the first step is always to label his victim. Indeed, assigning a good bad nickname appears to be a sine qua non in the Trump playbook. Once he gets that part right, the job is half-done.For example, “Crazy Joe” (which gave way to the superior “Sleepy Joe”) never resonated the way “Crooked Hillary” (or Lyin’ Ted, “Low Energy Jeb,” and Lil’ Marco) did. And now that “Meatball Ron” has become his leading moniker for Ron DeS

  • Jack Smith, Special Counsel for Trump Inquiries, Steps Up the Pace

    Did former President Donald Trump consume detailed information about foreign countries while in office? How extensively did he seek information about whether voting machines had been tampered with? Did he indicate he knew he was leaving when his term ended? Those are among the questions that Justice Department investigators have been directing at witnesses as the special counsel, Jack Smith, takes control of the federal investigations into Trump’s efforts to reverse his 2020 election loss and hi

  • Only four more years? GOP primary rivals may take aim at Trump’s term limit

    Donald Trump faces a unique limitation that is enticing to both his 2024 GOP rivals and potential running mates: He’s eligible to serve only one more term.

  • Midterms show it’s past time for Trump to leave the field | George Korda

    Donald Trump seems determined to run again for president, to go down and, if necessary, to take the Republican Party with him.

  • Giuliani, Pirro Thrown Back Into 2020 Vote-Fraud Defamation Case

    (Bloomberg) -- A New York appeals court reinstated defamation claims against Rudy Giuliani and Fox News personality Jeanine Pirro over false claims they made about voting fraud in the 2020 presidential election.Most Read from BloombergUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaUS Scr

  • Former DNC chair says Harris 'will not be replaced' on 2024 ticket, will be Dem nominee if Biden does not run

    Former DNC Chair Donna Brazile is certain that Harris will not be replaced on the 2024 ticket, and may even make a bid for the presidency herself if Biden does not seek re-election.