Study shows water hundreds of feet below the surface of Lake Michigan is warming

Morgan Greene, Chicago Tribune
·4 min read

CHICAGO — Climate change is reaching all the way down to the depths of one of Earth’s largest lakes.

Water hundreds of feet below the surface of Lake Michigan is warming, especially in winter, according to a report published last week by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The warming could change the seasonal patterns of the lake — and alter a way of life for ecosystems and industry alike.

It’s been known that Lake Michigan surface temperatures are increasing and ice cover is lessening as human activity spurs climate change.

“These changes may seem very small, a couple tenths of a degree per decade, but this has been going on for several decades now, perhaps longer than is reflected in our monitoring,” said Craig Stow, a NOAA Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory scientist and author of the study.

The lakes have been changing, ever since they were formed, Stow said. “But when they change fast it means humans have to adapt to the changes that occur. And if we don’t monitor for them we run the risk of being caught by surprise.”

The first-of-its-kind look at deep water warming fills in another gap in climate change research, revealing what’s happening below Lake Michigan’s surface.

The overall warming, ice loss and shrinking winters could lead to long-term shifts, altering the lake’s food web and sending fisheries toward uncharted territory.

Some of the surfaces of the world’s largest lakes are warming faster than ocean and air temperatures.

“We’ve known for a while now based on surface temperatures — not just in Lake Michigan but smaller lakes and large lakes worldwide — that the surface temperatures seem to be increasing,” Stow said.

Lake Michigan surface temperatures are estimated to be warming at a rate of as much as a third to a fourth of a degree Celsius per decade.

But the story of what’s going on as far as 460 feet below the surface is sparse. Deep water understandings had previously relied on translating surface data or limited observations. So starting in 1990, researchers turned to a string of thermometers floating vertically in southern Lake Michigan to gather measurements. NOAA Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory scientists looked at 30 years of measurements, some hourly, to track seasonal patterns far below the surface.

The study, published in Nature Communications, notes that Lake Michigan is “likely the world’s only large lake with this type of long-term observations of water temperatures at depth.”

In deeper water, warming is estimated to be as much as .06 degrees Celsius per decade.

“This is a big lake,” Stow said. “That’s a lot of water. That’s a lot of change.”

Warming so far below the surface wasn’t necessarily a surprise, Stow said, but it’s hard to know what’s happening without data.

“It could have been that we’d only see an effect down in the first 30 or 40 meters,” Stow said. “But we saw it down really far.”

Lakes can serve as “climate change sentinels,” the study says, and deep water measurements can be particularly important because they provide a “climate memory.”

“What we can see from this data is a reflection of larger scale and longer-term processes,” Stow said. “They’re not obscured by the noise that might occur from a couple very warm or a couple very cold years.”

The water’s warming winters reflect rising surface temperatures and prolonged summers. Some of the most pronounced jumps in winter temperatures are occurring near the Great Lakes. Records dating back to 1973 show maximum ice coverage across the Great Lakes is declining 5% per decade; Lake Michigan’s ice coverage decline is about 3.6%.

Lake Michigan is dimictic, meaning there’s a top-to-bottom mix of the water column twice a year. With warmer surface temperatures, the fall mixing cycle is starting later, leading to a shortened cooling period for deep waters and a longer summer period without mixing.

“The organisms that live there, the plankton and the fish, are used to the lake the way it was,” Stow said. “They evolved over thousands of years to take advantage of those systems that mixed twice a year.”

If the lake changes to warm monomictic, mixing once a year, Stow said it would signal fundamental change.

“And the other thing you have to remember is this is not the only thing going on,” Stow said, noting changes spurred by invasive zebra and quagga mussels. “All of that’s happening at the same time.”

The report lays out some examples of what’s happened in other large lakes. Thermal change can mix up the food web and lead to the proliferation of invasive species. Longer periods when the lake is not mixing can exacerbate low-oxygen conditions. In Lake Erie, for example, low oxygen has contributed to fish die-offs.

Researchers hope to add more censors to gain a better overall picture of how the lakes are responding.

“In all, the consequences of changes in subsurface water temperatures will result in a profound shift in lake ecology,” the report says. “Without high-frequency long-term monitoring of subsurface waters, we will be blind to the impacts of climate change on most of Earth’s fresh surface water.”

Recommended Stories

  • DISPATCH: When home burns, and your job is to cover it

    The redwood forests of the Santa Cruz Mountains had not burned in decades. Aug. 18, 2020, will be forever ingrained in my mind, not only as the date on which I found myself displaced from my home by wildfire, but also the day I became a different kind of reporter — one covering the blaze that threatened my own community. Of course, the wildfire season had already touched our lives as they did across California.

  • Hunt for Covid’s Origin Points to China Animal Trade

    Mar.22 -- Scientists tracing the&nbsp;origins&nbsp;of the Covid-19 pandemic believe they’ve identified a possible transmission source. The culprit seems to be China’s thriving wildlife trade. Jason Gale reports on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."

  • Analysis: Electric shock - German auto stocks get a new lease of life

    Volkswagen and BMW's plans to grab market share in the fast-growing electric car market and challenge Tesla could shift the dial for their cheaply priced shares. A deadline set by many countries to go carbon-free by 2050 has led to rising adoption of zero-emission vehicles and Tesla has been at the forefront of this transformation, selling long-range battery electric vehicles (BEVs). Despite a recent pullback, its stock has soared 650% in the last year, helped also by a cult following for CEO Elon Musk.

  • Arrest made after Raleigh police say a man used a chainsaw to ‘menace’ others at hotel

    The man was arrested near Garner, where police say he committed another crime.

  • Germany agrees to more wild boar hunting to combat swine fever

    The governments of Germany, Poland and the Czech Republic have agreed that intensified hunting of wild boar is needed to combat an outbreak of African swine fever (ASF) among wild animals, Germany’s agriculture ministry said on Monday. Asian countries including China banned German pork imports in September 2020 after ASF was found in wild boar in east Germany, not farm animals, causing falling pig prices.

  • 'Ace Ventura 3' Is in the Works at Amazon

    "Audiences have been in love and are thrilled to have beloved characters brought back with new stories."

  • Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

    Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company...

  • Victoria Beckham mocks famous poker face as she posts 'evidence' of her smile

    The mother-of-four was marking the International Day of Happiness.

  • NCAA Gave Women’s Teams A REAL Weight Room After Getting Called Out

    "I am sick and tired of the women’s game being treated like an after thought product."

  • National Association for Business Economics survey finds economists want more climate action

    Data: NABE. Chart: Danielle Alberti/AxiosIn a semiannual economic-policy survey by the National Association for Business Economics, more than two-thirds of the 205 respondents said U.S. policy should do more to mitigate climate change.The big picture: “Seventy percent of respondents believe that economic policy should do more to mitigate climate change, while 55% believe that the federal government should enact a broad-based energy or carbon tax to boost government revenue,” NABE survey chair Ilan Kolet, Institutional Portfolio Manager at Fidelity Investments, said in a statement.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Of note: NABE's survey also found that nearly half of all its members expect the Fed to raise interest rates next year, despite projections from the Fed and insistence from chair Jerome Powell that it will not raise rates until after 2023.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • NASCAR won’t penalize Noah Gragson for a pit road incident that caused a fight

    Xfinity drivers Noah Gragson and Daniel Hemric threw punches following Saturday’s Xfinity race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

  • Shelby Harris thinks QBs should be worried about Broncos pass rush

    The Broncos made a pair of moves last week to ensure continuity in their front seven on defense. Denver picked up their option on Von Miller‘s contract and re-signed Shelby Harris to a three-year deal in moves they hope will make for a potent defense while they keep trying to build a successful offense. Harris [more]

  • Toilet-invading iguanas among invasive species now banned in Florida

    Distraught pet owners can get permits for creatures including pythons and lizards but state wants trade and breeding to stop Snake hunter Jim McCartney pulls a live iguana from a cage in Delray Beach, north of Miami. Photograph: Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images Florida is known as a state with a fondness for the exotic, from its long history of accommodating religious cults to the Bubble Room restaurant where every day is Christmas Day. But now time is running out for one type of eccentric Floridian: those who own or breed exotic and invasive reptiles and other non-native animals. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has ruled that within the next few weeks the breeding and dealing of 16 of the most ecologically-damaging non-native species must be brought to a halt. The ban will apply to several types of python that have proliferated to crisis point in the Everglades, as well as all types of tegu lizards, anacondas, Nile monitor lizards and green iguanas. When the commission debated the rules last month it was inundated with comments, many from exotic pet owners and breeders pleading for the ban not to go ahead. As the Washington Post reported, one woman burst into tears over the idea of losing her pet iguanas and pythons. “If you take them away, I would be really messed up,” she wailed. But the spread of invasive species through sensitive ecosystems such as the Everglades is happening at such speed that the state felt duty bound to act. The reptiles are also causing havoc in urban areas. Green iguanas have multiplied in Florida to such a degree since they were first spotted there in 1960 that they are regarded as an environmental hazard. They puncture seawalls, tear up sidewalks and carry salmonella. An animal once prized as an exotic curiosity is now widely decried as a pest. The iguanas hang out on roofs, dig under houses and to the horror of home owners can crawl into sewers only to emerge, thrashing around, in the toilet bowl. The state conservation commission now encourages Floridians to humanely kill the lizards, which can grow up to 5ft and 17lbs, on their own property. No hunting licenses are required. To soften the blow to besotted pet owners, a concession has been tucked into the new regulations. Anyone who cannot contemplate the thought of being parted from their iguana or tegu can apply for a free permit. But the reprieve will last only for the life of the animal. Once the critter is gone, it cannot be replaced by a new pet from the list of banned species.

  • Anti-Asian violence shows folly of defunding police movement

    The logical police response to on-street attacks ought to be more foot and squad car patrols, but that’s not happening in most places.

  • Jet fuel was in the vet’s lung but he can’t get full benefits

    The lungs Bill Thompson was born with told a gruesome, harrowing and unmistakable tale to Dr. Anthony Szema when he analyzed them and found the black spots, scarring, partially combusted jet fuel and metal inside. The retired Army staff sergeant had suffered catastrophic lung damage from breathing incinerated waste burned in massive open-air pits and probably other irritants during his tour of duty in Iraq. Thompson is still alive, surviving on his second transplanted set of lungs.

  • Exclusive: Low tips, long waits: DoorDash takes on drivers' Walmart gripes

    Third-party delivery firm DoorDash Inc is taking steps to address what it says are frustrations from independent drivers toting Walmart Inc merchandise and grocery orders, including low customer tips, the company confirmed to Reuters. The world's largest retailer in recent years has bolstered its partnerships with same-day third-party courier firms, including DoorDash, to reach consumers in and around scores of U.S. cities and better compete with Amazon.com Inc. The push came as Walmart ended initiatives to use Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc drivers, and struggled with using its own employees, to deliver packages. On Feb. 26, DoorDash surveyed its more than 1 million independent drivers, asking them to share "experiences" about deliveries for Walmart.

  • Slain spa workers and customers mourned by families

    The exception is 44-year-old Daoyou Feng, an employee at Youngs Asian Massage near Woodstock about whom little is known. Sunday should have seen 63-year-old Yong Ae Yue buying groceries and cooking Korean food for her family. Instead those relatives are mourning her death Tuesday at the Aromatherapy Spa in Atlanta.

  • World's top emitters a long way from aligning with climate goals

    The world's biggest carbon-emitting companies are far from aligning with the Paris Climate Agreement, a report by the leading climate-focused investor group showed on Monday. Climate Action 100+, whose 575 members manage $54 trillion in assets, was set up in 2017 to engage with the companies responsible for the bulk of planet-heating emissions to encourage them to cut them and strengthen climate disclosures. If added together and treated as a country, the companies - including oil majors like Exxon, Saudi Aramco and BP as well as Unilever - would be the third biggest emitter behind the United States and China, the group said.

  • Brooklyn Beckham Directs, Snaps and Stars in Pepe Jeans Campaign

    The campaign launch coincides with World Water Day on March 22, and marks the start of a two-year collaboration between Pepe Jeans London and Beckham.

  • Like Many Americans, We Got Into Quarantine Toys

    From a Mercedes-Benz Metris Weekender to the Honda Monkey and a couple of jet skis, we present the gearhead's guide to socially distanced, gas-fueled hobbies.