Study: Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines appear safe, effective

A police officer receives his first of the Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine, at a vaccination center in the police headquarters, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Monday, May 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjaad)
VICTORIA MILKO and HUIZHONG WU
·2 min read

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Two vaccines made by China’s Sinopharm appear safe and effective against COVID-19, according to a study published in a medical journal.

Scientists had been waiting for more details about the two vaccines, even though they already are being used in many countries, and one recently won the backing of the World Health Organization for emergency use.

The report, published online in the Journal of the American Medical Association, concluded the two vaccines are about 73% and 78% effective, as Sinopharm has previously claimed.

Researchers from Sinopharm and its local partners in the Middle East say the trial involved around 40,380 participants with the company's two vaccines -- one developed by the Wuhan Institute of Biological Products and the other by the Beijing Institute of Biological Products — and a placebo. The trial was carried out in four countries — Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Jordan. However, the study provided data for just Bahrain and the UAE.

“There’s nothing very surprising. It’s consistent with what they have claimed previously, but it does not completely eliminate the doubts about Sinopharm,” said Jin Dong-yan, a medical professor at the University of Hong Kong who was not involved with the study.

He raised doubts about how protective the vaccine was based on a recent surge of cases in the island nation of Seychelles, which had vaccinated a large majority of its population with the Sinopharm vaccine.

The study, performed mostly in younger men, had little information about the vaccine’s effectiveness against severe disease. Some experts also expressed concern at the shortage of female participants, with nearly 85% being male.

"It’s important to make sure you have tested it in enough women to be able to start seeing any possible safety concerns," said Ashley St. John, an associate professor at Duke-NUS Medical School in Singapore.

A spokesperson for the company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The vaccines, both of which are made with inactivated viruses, have already been given to millions of people across the world.

The World Health Organization cleared the Beijing Institute of Biological Products' shot for emergency use in early May, making it the first Chinese vaccine to receive the certification.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in April that China has provided vaccines to more than 100 countries, although it has not identified them. While China has six vaccines in use, the majority of its exports come from two companies: Sinopharm and Sinovac.

___

Wu reported from Taipei, Taiwan.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Recommended Stories

  • Sinopharm's two COVID-19 shots effective, study says

    Two COVID-19 vaccines from China's Sinopharm showed more than 70% efficacy against symptomatic cases, but it remains unclear how much protection they provide against severe or asymptomatic cases, according to the first detailed result of a large late-stage study published to the public. A vaccine developed by a Wuhan-based subsidiary of Sinopharm was 72.8% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 at least two weeks after second injection, based on interim results, the peer-reviewed study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association showed on Wednesday. Another vaccine developed by a Beijing-based institute linked to Sinopharm, which this month obtained emergency use approval by the World Health Organization (WHO), showed a 78.1% efficacy, the paper said.

  • Moderna finds vaccine safe and effective in kids 12 to 17

    Moderna said its COVID-19 vaccine is 100% effective in children ages 12 to 17. If it receives FDA authorization, the U.S. will have two vaccines available for kids. Mola Lenghi has the latest.

  • Southern African leaders to hold summit on jihadist threat

    Leaders of the southern African regional bloc SADC will hold an extraordinary summit on Thursday in Maputo to discuss the violence engulfing northern Mozambique, the South African presidency said Wednesday.

  • Change may allow scientists to grow human embryos longer

    New guidelines released Wednesday remove a decades-old barrier to stem cell research, recommending that researchers be allowed to grow human embryos longer under limited conditions. The “14-day rule,” an international ethical standard that limits laboratory studies of human embryos, has been in place for decades and has been written into law in countries including Britain and Australia. Scientists previously have been required to destroy human embryos grown in a lab before they reach 14 days.

  • U.S. Senate confirms Kristen Clarke as top Justice Dept. civil rights lawyer

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A divided U.S. Senate on Tuesday voted to confirm Kristen Clarke to lead the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, where she will oversee two high-profile investigations into possible patterns of police misconduct in Minneapolis and Louisville. Clarke, a longtime civil rights attorney and Justice Department veteran, was confirmed in a vote of 51-48 on the one-year anniversary of the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

  • Stephen Hawking's archive, office acquired for UK public

    London’s Science Museum and the Cambridge University library said Wednesday they have acquired a large collection of items belonging to late physicist Stephen Hawking, from his personalized wheelchairs to landmark papers on theoretical physics and his scripts from his appearance on “The Simpsons.” The entire contents of Hawking’s office at Cambridge — including his communications equipment, memorabilia, bets he made on scientific debates and office furniture — will be preserved as part of the collection belonging to the Science Museum Group. Hawking occupied the office at the university’s department of applied mathematics and theoretical physics from 2002 until shortly before his death in 2018.

  • China's domestic environment has become more focused on nationalism as centennial nears

    As the Chinese Communist Party's 100th anniversary draws nearer, China's domestic environment has become more focused on nationalism and hardline ideology, a trend also affecting the country's international relations. The big picture: Beijing is broadcasting confidence and swagger, often for the benefit of domestic audiences, but other countries and international companies are feeling the effects.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.China's leaders often tighten political restrictions around major events and anniversaries; the centennial so far has seen an exaggerated version of this response.Taiwan: 2021 has seen big shows of force, with Beijing sending jet fighters on numerous incursions into Taiwanese airspace and holding naval drills in nearby waters."In the lead-up to the centenary of the founding of the CCP, it would be very hard to see Beijing, or Xi Jinping, giving any leeway whatsoever on issues related to national sovereignty," Russell Hsiao, executive director of the DC-based Global Taiwan Institute, told Axios.But "an uncontrollable event could potentially spoil Xi Jinping’s desire to have a choreographed display of nationalism and patriotic fervor in support of the Chinese Communist Party," Hsiao said.Hsiao added that Beijing isn't likely to intentionally engage in actual military hostilities during this time. "An uncontrollable escalation over Taiwan would not be in Xi’s interest."Patriotic boycotts: In March, international brands from H&M to Hugo Boss to Adidas were targets of a state-fanned consumer boycott, as Chinese netizens expressed outrage at these companies' disavowal of Xinjiang cotton amid reports of forced labor in the cotton industry there.EU sanctions: The Chinese government levied unprecedented sanctions on European researchers, organizations, and even members of the EU Parliament for calling out the party's repression in Xinjiang. The sanctions were largely symbolic and seem to have backfired; the EU has suspended the EU-China investment treaty approved just months earlier.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Detroit judge who gave drug dealer a second chance swears him in as a lawyer 16 years later

    Edward Martell’s journey from crack dealer to attorney began when a Michigan judge gave him a break

  • Study finds COVID-19 vaccine less effective in transplant patients

    The CDC has advised people with compromised immune systems to continue wearing masks even if vaccinated.

  • Congresswoman mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene with flowchart of antisemitism

    Republicans and Democratic lawmakers have condemned the congresswoman’s comments

  • 5 predictions by the US's top spies about what the world could look like in 20 years

    Some of the scenarios are devastating, while others look like a future version of our current world.

  • Fox News liberal analyst Juan Williams is leaving 'The Five'

    The lone liberal on the roundtable program will remain with the network in Washington.

  • Trump biographer says CFO will flip on former president if threatened with prison as grand jury convened

    ‘Investigators have clearly been pressuring him and his family members legally,’ Tim O’Brien says of Allen Weisselberg

  • Trump sent CIA to ‘gazump’ all available PPE during Covid crisis, British PM’s former aide testifies

    Dominic Cummings claims British efforts to secure the equipment was ‘completely hopeless’

  • Arriving channel migrants double as smuggling gangs use bigger boats to target smaller ports

    Twice as many channel migrants have arrived in Britain this year compared to 2020, as smuggling gangs are using bigger boats to target smaller ports undetected. The National Crime Agency (NCA) warned that criminal gangs were being attracted to the cross Channel trafficking operations because of the “high success rate” and big profits. More than 3,100 people have so far made it across the channel to the UK in small boats compared with around 1,600 at the same time last year. Sea crossings have spiked since March last year because of Covid-19 travel restrictions and increased border security for freight and rail traffic, said the NCA. If it continues at the same rate, it would pass 15,000 for the year compared with the record 8,713 in 2020. That was nearly five times the 1,835 in 2019 and 30 times the 299 in 2018, according to Migrationwatch UK data. The NCA said criminal gangs had also started using bigger boats to try to transport migrants into the UK, targeting small ports away from the busy Dover Strait. "Organised Crime Gangs (OCGs) have attempted to transport migrants into the UK using larger vessels landing at small ports away from the Dover Strait,” said the NCA in a strategic assessment published Tuesday.

  • Biden says he underestimated how many people would believe Trump’s big lie

    ‘He didn’t have any social redeeming value, as far as I can see’, says Democrat of 2020 opponent

  • The lawyer leading a campaign to cancel the Olympics says he's 'fighting for these precious lives' that will be lost if the Tokyo games go on

    "The reality is people are dying," Kenji Utsunomiya, whose Change.org petition has received nearly 400,000 signatures, told Insider.

  • Trump grumbles about grand jury in criminal probe: ‘No other president has put up with what I have’

    Trump calls criminal probe a ‘witch-hunt’ being driven by ‘highly partisan Democrat prosecutors’

  • Bill Gates’ money manager accused of racism, sexual remarks and bullying, report says

    Larson would allegedly call employees ‘stupid’ and call their work ‘garbage’

  • Hundreds of Amazon workers call on Bezos to sever contracts with IDF and support Palestinian rights

    Amazon staff call for Jeff Bezos to severe ties with Israeli military among other requests