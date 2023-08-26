Study: Toxic, cancerous chemicals found on North Dakota Air Force base
Airmen who protect our country are 24% more likely to be diagnosed with cancer than the general public, according to a study from the Department of Defense.
Airmen who protect our country are 24% more likely to be diagnosed with cancer than the general public, according to a study from the Department of Defense.
The defect is described as significant but treatable.
Find your best sunscreen here, starting at $5, from Aveeno to Neutrogena to Vanicream.
60% of teens expressed agreement with at least four conspiracy theory statements.
If you ever connect to public Wi-Fi networks, you should absolutely be using a VPN. Tech expert Rick Broida picks the best.
Gen Z creators have found their latest obsession: collecting CDs. The post Gen Z-ers are showing off their extensive CD collections on TikTok: ‘i have spotify premium and still love collecting cds’ appeared first on In The Know.
Joby Aviation is on the verge of choosing the location for its electric aircraft factory, with the choice now between Ohio and North Carolina, according to multiple sources who spoke to TechCrunch on condition of anonymity. The California-based startup, which went public in 2021 via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, is developing electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for commercial service, as well as for the U.S. Department of Defense. The Toyota-backed company also has a partnership lined up with Delta Air Lines for airline customers traveling to and from airports.
Accessory maker GuliKit has created a dock for Steam Deck, Nintendo switch ROG Ally and similar handheld devices that looks like a Super Nintendo. It should be available next month.
Experts weigh in on the dangers of heat waves, and things that'll help you stay safe and cool.
Genesis wins 2023 J.D. Power Tech Experience Study for third straight time. Hyundai the mass market winner fourth time in a row; Cadillac second again.
The chair of President Biden’s Council of Economic Advisers said "we need to do more" now that a pandemic-era safety net is due to expire in September.
The mass-exploitation of MOVEit Transfer software has rapidly cemented itself as the largest hack of the year so far. While the full impact of the attack will likely remain untold for months to come, there are now more than 1,000 known victims of the MOVEit breach, according to cybersecurity company Emsisoft. This milestone makes the MOVEit breach not just the largest hack of 2023 — but also one of the largest in recent history.
Rumors have swirled from the start that cheating was a factor in Kevin and Christine Costner's divorce. It's now being addressed in the latest court filings.
"I have made the decision not to return to the National Team until things change and this type of act does not go unpunished."
Teamshares is a low-flying, New York-based startup with big ambitions to capitalize on an opportunity in plain sight: that of small businesses without a succession plan. According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, small businesses represent 99.7% of U.S. employer firms and 64% of private-sector jobs. Meanwhile, just 15% or so of small business owners pass along their company to a family member, with many others simply closing up shop at some point.
Why is everyone on TikTok wearing this vintage-style sweatshirt covered in pickle jars?
Former President Donald Trump is back on Twitter (now X) more than two years after he was banned from the platform in the aftermath of the January 6th Capitol riot.
About 2% of women will have a Bartholin's cyst at some point in their lifetime.
Ohtani will continue to hit with a torn UCL.
NASA has published the first maps from its new space-based pollution instrument, TEMPO (Tropospheric Emissions: Monitoring of Pollution). Although you won’t be shocked to learn it reveals higher pollution rates in metropolitan areas, the tool can help scientists better study North American air quality on an hourly basis. “Neighborhoods and communities across the country will benefit from TEMPO’s game-changing data for decades to come,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson wrote in a press release today.
A rise in COVID cases has many people wondering if they should start wearing masks again. These families never stopped.