Study: Traffic injuries on area roads dropped in 2022, but remained close to pandemic high

The latest three-year analysis released by the Akron Metropolitan Area Transportation Study (AMATS) shows that motor vehicle crash fatalities and fatal crashes began to drop in 2022, but remained elevated after reaching new highs during the peak COVID-19 years of 2020 and 2021.

The report is based on AMATS’ analysis of more than 47,000 motor vehicle, bicycle and pedestrian-related crash records for roadway sections and intersections in Summit and Portage counties and northeastern Wayne County. Crash data on interstate highways and the Ohio Turnpike was not included in the study.

The full 2020-22 Crash Report is available at amatsplanning.org.

Less traffic, but increased fatalities during pandemic

AMATS Transportation Engineer Amy Prater said the pandemic and subsequent lockdown in 2020 led to substantial decreases in the number of travelers on area roadways and in overall crashes.

Even though traffic was down, the number of crash fatalities and fatal crashes actually increased during the pandemic and remained high through 2022.

AMATS officials speculate that fewer vehicles on area roadways during the lockdown led to more reckless driving, higher speeds and more fatalities.

In 2020, the first year of the pandemic, area crash fatalities jumped from 44 the year before to 69. Fatalities increased again to 70 in 2021 and remained high at 65 fatalities in 2022.

The increased fatalities were due to fatal crashes that also increased, jumping from 43 in 2019 to 64 in 2020, 70 in 2021 and 63 in 2022.

“At 65 fatalities and 59 crashes, the totals remain too high, but 2022 marks the first year since the pandemic that we have witnessed any signs of progress,” Prater said.

Little change in serious crash, injury numbers

Serious injuries and serious injury crashes remained about the same as before the pandemic, according to the study.

Serious injuries decreased by 15 from 364 in 2021 to 349 in 2022. Serious injury crashes increased slightly from 297 in 2021 to 303 in 2022.

Serious injury crashes have been steadily declining since 2012.

Prater said serious injuries and serious injury crashes have generally been declining since 2012.

“Safety data will play an increasingly important role in transportation planning and in the selection of funding for area projects, especially under the agency’s Safe Streets for All (SS4A) Action Plan and the federal government’s Vision Zero Initiative,” Prater said.

The SS4A Action Plan details various proposed infrastructure investments and policy strategies to promote safe travel throughout the Greater Akron area. The plan will guide the agency in its selection of projects to address the high-crash roadway sections and intersections identified in the 2020-2022 Crash Report.

AMATS: Fatal crashes doubled in Greater Akron during pandemic

Bicycle, pedestrian-related crashes detailed

As part of its mission as the Greater Akron area’s metropolitan planning organization, AMATS also tracks bicycle and pedestrian-related crashes.

Roughly nine in 10 of all bicycle or pedestrian crashes resulted in injuries. Pedestrians account for more than 13% of all area crash-related fatalities in the three-year period.

Out of the 189 bicycle-related crashes that occurred between 2020 and 2022, 174, or 92%, resulted in an injury and three in a fatality.

There were 352 pedestrian-related crashes between 2020 and 2022, with 312, or 88.6%, resulting in an injury and 24 in a fatality.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Study shows 2022 traffic fatalities dipped slightly in Greater Akron