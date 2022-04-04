Study: Transplants in China performed before proving donor brain death

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian
·3 min read

Dozens of Chinese medical journal articles published between 1980 and 2015, when the Chinese government said it would stop procuring organs from executed prisoners, describe doctors in China performing organ transplants without following standard procedures for establishing brain death, according to new research published in a top U.S. medical journal.

Why it matters: "This shows, in the words of the physicians themselves, that they prioritized organ procurement over adhering to the most basic medical oath — first do no harm," said research co-author Jacob Lavee, director of the heart transplantation unit at Sheba Medical Center in Tel Aviv.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

The big picture: For decades, the Chinese government permitted organ procurement from executed prisoners, a practice widely condemned in medical ethics because prisoners on death row cannot offer true consent for organ donation.

  • In 2013, Huang Jiefu, the head of the Chinese Health Ministry's organ transplant office, told Reuters, "I am confident that before long all accredited hospitals will forfeit the use of prisoner organs."

  • By 2015, the Chinese government claimed it had ended the practice and established a voluntary organ donation system, though researchers have since questioned that claim due to problems with Chinese government data on organ donation since then.

  • In 2017, Huang said it was possible some organs from executed prisoners were still being used.

Details: Researchers identified 71 articles published in Chinese medical journals between 1980 and 2015 in which physicians describe procuring an organ from a donor without first performing a test that is key to establishing brain death, according to an article published on April 4 in the peer-reviewed American Journal of Transplantation.

  • The declaration of brain death, the standard prerequisite before removing organs from a donor to ensure the organ removal is not itself the cause of death, involves a list of medical tests that must be performed and that may take several hours.

  • The key final step involves an apnea test, which requires intubation of the donor patient.

  • In the 71 journal articles identified by Lavee and his co-author Matthew Robertson of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, doctors describe intubating the patient only after brain death had already been declared, meaning the apnea test could not have been performed.

What they're saying: "Procuring vital organs from prisoners demands close cooperation between the executioner and the transplant team," the researchers state.

  • "The state's role is to administer death, while the physician's role is to procure a viable organ. If the execution is carried out without heed to the clinical demands of the transplant, the organs may be spoiled. Yet if the transplant team becomes too involved, they risk becoming the executioners."

Between the lines: Organ procurement from executed prisoners in China is well-documented but received with skepticism among some China watchers.

  • That's because the most prominent activist on this issue is the exiled Chinese religious group Falun Gong, which has long claimed that the Chinese government has specifically targeted their members in China for organ trafficking without presenting sufficient evidence for that claim.

Backstory: Lavee first learned of China's use of executed prisoners for organ procurement in 2005, when one of his patients in Israel flew to China for a heart transplant scheduled two weeks in advance.

  • "I said, how can anyone promise you a heart on an exact date? Someone has to die on that exact day," Lavee recalled. The patient then "went to China and got his heart transplant on the exact day he was promised two weeks earlier."

  • The experience shook Lavee, who then worked with Israeli lawmakers to help pass a law prohibiting Israeli insurance companies from covering the costs of transplant procedures in countries that did not meet international ethics standards for transplants.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • Here's how COVID changed the beverage industry for the better: Opinion

    Consumers had stepped back to the things they knew and understood to bring comfort and make the ridiculously absurd COVID world feel normal.

  • The pregnancy condition that's driving women to consider termination

    Hyperemesis gravidarum is a pregnancy condition involving long-term sickness, which can be so severe it's debilitating. An expert explains treatment options and

  • Insta-review: X'ian-style belt noodles in Chinatown

    The idea: Handmade, belt-shaped, biang biang noodles at the Shan Shaan Taste food stall in the Heungseng Square basement mall in Chinatown on Wentworth ($10.99-$13.99). The noodles are a specialty of the northwest Chinese province of X'ian. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The wait: We ordered right away at the digital console and then waited 15 minutes for our bowl of noodles. You can watch cooks make X'ian-style "belt noodles" at the Shan Shaan Taste b

  • Debate over pivotal climate report breaks record

    An agenda-driving United Nations climate report is about to drop that will lay out pathways toward a lower-carbon, more resilient and less perilous future.The intrigue: It was supposed to surface hours ago, but negotiations between UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) scientists and the panel's government representatives blew way past their deadline.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeAnd that's revealing. Countries w

  • 2023 Honda HR-V revealed, is now Civic-based and bigger

    This is our first look at the 2023 Honda HR-V in photos, and more details are coming.

  • Russia maintains gas deliveries as Europe considers fresh sanctions

    Russia maintained gas flows through key pipeline routes into Europe on Monday, despite uncertainty over payment terms and as European leaders called for more sanctions against Moscow after war crimes allegations in Ukraine. Physical gas flows through the Yamal-Europe pipeline, at Germany's Mallnow border point see-sawed over the weekend and last stood at zero, data from operator Gascade showed. Nominations, or requests, for Russian gas deliveries via Slovakia's Velke Kapusany entry point from Ukraine were steady on Monday at 967,841 MWh, as were flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany at 73,400,298 kWh/h.

  • Carnival, Norwegian Help Ukrainians Displaced by Russian Invasion

    Luxury cruise companies offer financial support and other resources to Ukraine citizens fleeing Russia's invasion of their homeland.

  • BOJ should act in line with global central banks, former Japan govt adviser says

    Japan's central bank should hike interest rates to ensure the country will not fall out of lockstep with the rest of the world in its monetary policy, an associate of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida whose ideas likely inspired the premier's economic policy framework said. Kishida's government should unleash as much as $400 billion in public spending over the next five years to boost medical and anti-disaster investment, businessman George Hara also told Reuters in an interview on Friday. The vision of Hara, who heads an organisation that aims to reduce poverty around the world, likely served as a backbone of Kishida's "new capitalism" agenda through which the premier is pushing for greater wealth distribution.

  • Mark Cuban Pharmacy Seeks to Disrupt the Drug Business

    Earlier this year the Shark Tank veteran, Dallas Mavericks owner and serial entrepreneur decided to actually do something about drug prices.

  • Saudi Arabia Hikes Oil Prices Further Into Record Territory

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia raised oil prices for customers in all regions as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to reverberate through markets.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Ukraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?State producer Saudi Aramco increased

  • Lessons in realpolitik from Nixon and Kissinger: Ideals go only so far in ending conflict in places like Ukraine

    Supporters of Ukraine, like these demonstrators in Boston on Feb. 27, 2022, are likely to be disappointed by any peace deal. Vincent Ricci/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty ImagesThe U.S. has limited options in confronting Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. The Biden administration’s strategy is moderated by what’s known as “realpolitik.” The U.S. is not willing to risk a larger war with Russia by any level of involvement that might bring Washington and its allies into direct military conflict

  • Just How Rich Are Elon Musk, Donald Trump and These Other Big Names?

    What do Elon Musk, Donald Trump and Oprah Winfrey have in common? They're all really, really rich. But do you know their actual net worths? Don't Sink The Ship: 28 CEOs That Have Saved or Sunk Major...

  • California corporate diversity law ruled unconstitutional

    A Los Angeles judge ruled Friday that California's landmark law mandating that corporations diversify their boards with members from certain racial, ethnic or LGBT groups is unconstitutional.

  • Parental Rights Bills Have Been Introduced in Most States. Teachers Are Pushing Back

    Originally published by The 19th An Indiana bill sought to stop schools from teaching divisive concepts, create parental curriculum committees and permit families to sue if their children were exposed to banned lessons. It made it through the state House at the start of the year. But then Republican supporters objected to tweaks, saying they […]

  • NASA’s moon rocket test is scrubbed for Sunday

    NASA’s “wet dress rehearsal” of the Artemis I is scrubbed on Sunday.

  • Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle be in Palm Beach for David Beckham's son's wedding?

    Palm Beach rumor mill is that royal runaways Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are heading to town for wedding of Brooklyn Beckham, son of David Beckham.

  • Editorial: Will we ever learn what happened on Jan. 6?

    With courts help, Congress is prying lose evidence about the failed plot to overturn the presidential election

  • Cruz endorses Josh Mandel in Ohio's crowded Senate primary

    Texas Sen. Ted Cruz endorsed former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel on Monday in the heated Republican primary for an open U.S. Senate seat, a potentially critical campaign boost just as early voting is set to begin in the Midwestern battleground. Cruz's decision could be particularly valuable among conservative voters in the absence of an endorsement in the race by Donald Trump, who has yet to weigh in despite candidates working hard to woo him — and he may not. Cruz, who sought the GOP presidential nomination in 2016 that Trump won and may run again in 2024, is one of the highest-profile Republicans in the Senate.

  • The pandemic migration’s full impact is becoming clear—and it’s a ‘big deal’ for the future of cities and white-collar work

    COVID started an exodus from major coastal cities, with hundreds of thousands driven away by fear of the virus in a dense city and the need for more room to work from home. Just where did these migrants land?

  • Bucha massacre "most outrageous atrocity of 21st century" - Kuleba

    STORY: Ukrainian forces moved into the town near Kyiv On Friday (April 1) and found what officials and witnesses said were the bodies of 300 civilians killed by Russian troops during a month-long occupation. Victims were seen by Reuters in a mass grave and lying in the streets."Without an exaggeration, by what we have seen in Bucha and vicinity, we can conclude that Russia is worse than ISIS in the scale and ruthlessness of the crimes committed," he said, speaking to reporters during a visit to Warsaw.Regarding the possibility of a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kuleba said that Ukraine was ready, "despite all the crimes, despite all the atrocities committed by Russia."Russia’s defense ministry said in a statement that footage and photographs showing dead bodies were "yet another provocation” and denied allegations that it had killed civilians in Bucha.Germany, France and other countries have accused Russia of war crimes in the town.