Study: University of Alabama added almost $2.8 billion to the state economy in 2019-2020

The University of Alabama added almost $2.8 billion to the state economy during the 2019-20 academic year, according to a study by the Center for Business and Economic Research in the UA Culverhouse College of Business.

The study concerns just UA, the flagship in Tuscaloosa, not the UA system, which includes the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama in Huntsville. Other studies have shown the UA system's statewide economic impact at more than $10 billion annually.

The center's study covers a period that included the beginning of the pandemic slowdown. The bulk of UA's economic impact is focused on the three-county Tuscaloosa metro area, which includes Hale, Pickens and Tuscaloosa counties.

UA generated more than 12,800 jobs, and $42.7 in local sales taxes in Tuscaloosa, Hale and Pickens counties, according to the study. Each of UA's seven home football games for fall 2019 brought in an average of $19.8 million to the Tuscaloosa area, or about $138.6 million. Those Crimson Tide home games brought in a total of $185.9 million for the state.

The three-county impact from UA added up to more than $2 billion. Total state impact from UA added up to $2.77 billion, with 13,606 jobs, and $137.1 million in income and sales taxes.

“The University of Alabama continues to be an economic engine for our state and surrounding communities that returns more than it receives,” said UA President Stuart R. Bell, in a written release.

“More than dollars and cents, the university is a catalyst for innovation and success statewide through our outstanding graduates and the contributions of our faculty and staff in improving quality of life through service and research.”

The figures mean that for every dollar in state appropriations, UA returns $15 to the Alabama economy. The study also suggested that graduates from 2019-20 will pay more than $1 billion in state and sales taxes than they would have without a degree from UA. For the state, those graduated students should represent a nearly 12 percent annual rate of return on investment.

For 2019-20, UA employed 7,158 people, along with a few thousand student workers, and directly spent $1.58 billion, including payroll, purchases and money students spent off-campus.

“UA is essential to the economic development of the metro area, state, nation and even the world, and with unquantifiable benefits not included in the report, it’s safe to say the economic impact greatly exceeds those presented in the study,” said Samuel Addy, associate dean for economic development outreach in Culverhouse and a senior research economist for CBER.

Disruptions based on the COVID-19 pandemic saw less direct spending by UA during 2019-2020, and a slight drop in economic impact. The 2018-2019 study showed a $2.973 billion impact.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: UA added billions to the state economy in 2019-20. Here's how.