Study: Warming already baked in will blow past climate goals

FILE - The Jan. 10, 2009 file photo shows a flock of geese flying past a smokestack at the Jeffery Energy Center coal power plant near Emmitt, Kan. A new study says the amount of global warming already baked into the air because of past carbon pollution is enough to blow past internationally agreed upon climate limits. A study on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 takes a different look at what's called committed warming that comes from heat-trapping gases staying in the atmosphere for more than a century. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
FILE - The Jan. 10, 2009 file photo shows a flock of geese flying past a smokestack at the Jeffery Energy Center coal power plant near Emmitt, Kan. A new study says the amount of global warming already baked into the air because of past carbon pollution is enough to blow past internationally agreed upon climate limits. A study on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 takes a different look at what's called committed warming that comes from heat-trapping gases staying in the atmosphere for more than a century. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
SETH BORENSTEIN

The amount of baked-in global warming, from carbon pollution already in the air, is enough to blow past international agreed upon goals to limit climate change, a new study finds.

But it’s not game over because, while that amount of warming may be inevitable, it can be delayed for centuries if the world quickly stops emitting extra greenhouse gases from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas, the study’s authors say.

For decades, scientists have talked about so-called “committed warming” or the increase in future temperature based on past carbon dioxide emissions that stay in the atmosphere for well over a century. It's like the distance a speeding car travels after the brakes are applied.

But Monday’s study in the journal Nature Climate Change calculates that a bit differently and now figures the carbon pollution already put in the air will push global temperatures to about 2.3 degrees Celsius (4.1 degrees Fahrenheit) of warming since pre-industrial times.

Previous estimates, including those accepted by international science panels, were about a degree Celsius (1.8 degrees Fahrenheit) less than that amount of committed warming.

International climate agreements set goals of limiting warming to 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) since pre-industrial times, with the more ambitious goal of limiting it to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) added in Paris in 2015. The world has already warmed about 1.1 degrees Celsius (2 degrees Fahrenheit).

“You’ve got some ... global warming inertia that’s going to cause the climate system to keep warming, and that’s essentially what we’re calculating,” said study co-author Andrew Dessler, a climate scientist at Texas A&M University. “Think about the climate system like the Titanic. It’s hard to turn the ship when you see the icebergs.”

Dessler and colleagues at the Lawrence Livermore National Lab and Nanjing University in China calculated committed warming to take into account that the world has warmed at different rates in different places and that places that haven’t warmed as fast are destined to catch up.

Places such as the Southern Ocean, surrounding Antarctica are a bit cooler, and that difference creates low-lying clouds that reflect more sun away from earth, keeping these places cooler. But this situation can’t keep going indefinitely because physics dictates that cooler locations will warm up more and when they do, the clouds will dwindle and more heating will occur, Dessler said.

Previous studies were based on the cooler spots staying that way, but Dessler and colleagues say that’s not likely.

Outside experts said the work is based on compelling reasoning, but want more research to show that it’s true. Breakthrough Institute climate scientist Zeke Hausfather said the new work fits better with climate models than observational data.

Just because the world is bound to get more warming than international goals, that doesn’t mean all is lost in the fight against global warming, said Dessler, who cautioned against what he called “climate doomers.”

If the world gets to net zero carbon emissions soon, 2 degrees of global warming could be delayed enough so that it won’t happen for centuries, giving society time to adapt or even come up with technological fixes, he said.

“If we don’t, we’re going to blow through (climate goals) in a few decades,” Dessler said. “It’s really the rate of warming that makes climate change so terrible. If we got a few degrees over 100,000 years, that would not be that big a deal. We can deal with that. But a few degrees over 100 years is really bad.”

___

Read stories on climate issues by The Associated Press at https://apnews.com/hub/climate.

___

Follow Seth Borenstein on Twitter at @borenbears.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Latest Stories

  • 'You're the arsonist here': NBC's Chuck Todd confronts GOP senator over effort to overturn election results

    NBC moderator Chuck Todd grilled Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., on Sunday about the GOP lawmaker's support for the latest far-fetched bid to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

  • Meet the 1st Black woman to lead a White House press briefing

    The first time a Black woman served as the main voice of the presidency came in 1991, when Judy Smith stepped behind the podium as a deputy press secretary for President George H.W. Bush.

  • Texas pastor killed, others injured in church shooting; suspect arrested

    The 62-year-old pastor reportedly confronted Mytrez Deunte Woolen with a gun, but he was overpowered. A pastor was killed and two parishioners were injured in a church shooting in East Texas on Sunday. Authorities had been searching for 21-year-old Mytrez Deunte Woolen on Saturday, using dogs and drones, when the pastor of Starrville Methodist Church in Winona reportedly discovered him hiding in a church bathroom Sunday.

  • India's approval of homegrown vaccine criticised over lack of data

    India on Sunday granted emergency approval to Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN but faced questions from industry experts and opposition lawmakers after taking the step without publishing efficacy data for the homegrown coronavirus vaccine. The news, announced by the drugs controller general of India (DCGI), was hailed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ministers as a success in the country's self-reliance push. The government also approved the use of a vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University which will be the lead vaccine in India's immunisation programme.

  • Iran  seizes South Korean tanker and begins uranium enrichment to 20 per cent in fresh confrontations

    Iran provoked fresh confrontations with the West today by seizing an oil tanker in the Persian Gulf and confirming it would further enrich the raw materials for a nuclear bomb, in violation of international agreements. South Korea mobilised its forces in the Strait of Hormuz and dispatched an anti-piracy unit to the Gulf on Monday afternoon after a ship bearing its flag, the MT Hankuk Chemi, was intercepted off the coast of Oman and escorted into Iranian waters. The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) later confirmed it had seized the vessel and detained its crew in the southern port of Bandar Abbas, "due to the repeated infringement of maritime environmental laws". Iranian media reported that the ship, which was carrying 7,200 tonnes of oil chemical products from Saudi Arabia to Fujairah, in the United Arab Emirates, had been “polluting the Persian Gulf with chemicals”.

  • GOP congressman who eked out victory in Biden district will join Electoral College objectors

    Rep. Mike Garcia (R-Calif.) became the latest congressional Republican to announce he'll object to the Electoral College certification on Wednesday. Garcia said that while he's a "federalist, I do believe there is enough evidence of compromised processes and break downs in election integrity by certain state legislatures that do in fact warrant a closer examination."At first glance, Garcia's decision to join his colleagues in challenging President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory isn't particularly noteworthy. There are more than 140 House Republicans who are on board, as well as a dozen known senators who plan on supporting them. But Garcia doesn't appear to fit the mold of a lawmaker attempting to satisfy a voter base "in deep red districts" calling for their representatives to do something about unfounded allegations of widespread voter fraud. Instead, Garcia narrowly eked out a narrow November victory in a district that Biden won by around 10 percent.> This is notable because Garcia won by 0.2 percentage points in November. The Kraken stuff is not just from members in deep-red districts. https://t.co/nVeapjxDGB> > — Jeff Dufour (@dcdufour) January 4, 2021Theoretically, embracing this movement could mean Garcia is risking certain swing voters down the line, and his 2020 returns suggest he doesn't have a huge safety net.More stories from theweek.com Why Trump may have Lindsey Graham to blame for Raffensperger call recording Hawley and Cruz: How to lie without quite lying Rep. Kay Granger tests positive for COVID-19 after receiving 1st vaccine dose

  • ‘He works for me’: Trump jealously hits out at favourable media coverage of Fauci

    Dr Fauci has already been included by President-elect Joe Biden in his health team

  • Prosecutor: Wisconsin pharmacist thought vaccine was unsafe

    A Wisconsin pharmacist convinced the world was “crashing down” told police he tried to ruin hundreds of doses of coronavirus vaccine because he believed the shots would mutate people’s DNA, according to court documents released Monday. Police in Grafton, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Milwaukee, arrested Advocate Aurora Health pharmacist Steven Brandenburg last week following an investigation into the 57 spoiled vials of the Moderna vaccine, which officials say contained enough doses to inoculate more than 500 people. “He’d formed this belief they were unsafe,” Ozaukee County District Attorney Adam Gerol said during a virtual hearing.

  • 'Mermaid' lounges in trash on Bali's beach

    Images shared with Reuters showed the mermaid wearing sea blue colored costume laying on discarded bottles as a construction equipment helping with clean up efforts drive past at Bali's Kuta Beach. Dwi Duarsa, who works with Kuta Beach Management Unit told Reuters that the person in costume was posing for a drone photography, and then later joined the volunteers with their mission. Badung City Environmental and Sanitisation office told local media on Sunday (January 3) that the trash washed ashore on Seminyak, Legian and Kuta beaches since Wednesday (December 30). At least 80 tonnes of waste were removed by the weekend..

  • Russia now probing case of helicopter downed by Azerbaijan as murder -Interfax

    Russian military investigators are now treating the Nov. 9 downing of a helicopter over Armenia as "wilful murder", a more serious charge than the previous "death through negligence", Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing a source. A Russian Mi-24 helicopter was shot down over Armenia near the border with a region belonging to Azerbaijan, killing two crew members and injuring another, just few hours before a Moscow-brokered peace deal over Nagorno-Karabakh was reached. Heavy fighting between Azerbaijan, which has the political backing of Turkey, and ethnic Armenian forces over the mountainous region had been raging for six weeks at the time of the incident.

  • GOP congressmembers won't reject Electoral College vote because party 'depends' on it for presidential wins

    Republican House members against an attempt to oppose the certification of the Electoral College's vote are saying the quiet part of their argument very, very loud.A coalition of 11 GOP senators are planning to join with some House Republicans to oppose the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's win on Wednesday, giving debunked claims of election fraud as their reasoning. But another group of seven House congressmembers warned against undermining trust in the Electoral College, saying in a Monday statement that doing so could cost the party its only chance to win a future presidential election.Reps. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.), Ken Buck (R-Colo.), Mike Gallagher (R-Wisc.) Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), Tom McClintock (R-Calif.), and Chip Roy (R-Texas) released their joint statement Monday, claiming they do believe "significant abuses in our election system" took place in 2020. The U.S. electoral system should guarantee "only legal votes are cast to select its leaders" and the electors who formally choose them, the statement said. "But only the states have authority to appoint electors," and after they do so, Congress can only count their votes, the group wrote. "To take action otherwise" only "strengthen[s] the efforts of those on the left" who want to end the Electoral College altogether.From there, the groups gets specific about the "purely partisan" side of their argument. Republican presidential candidates have only won the popular vote once in the past 32 years, relying on the Electoral College for the majority of their wins. "If we perpetuate the notion that Congress may disregard certified electoral votes ... we will be delegitimizing the very system that led Donald Trump to victory in 2016, and that could provide the only path to victory in 2024," the congressmembers finished.Top intelligence officials and former Attorney General William Barr have affirmed there is no evidence of election-altering fraud in the 2020 election.More stories from theweek.com Why Trump may have Lindsey Graham to blame for Raffensperger call recording Hawley and Cruz: How to lie without quite lying Rep. Kay Granger tests positive for COVID-19 after receiving 1st vaccine dose

  • A group of Cuban migrants landed in Key West on New Year’s Day, and now face a return

    Twelve Cuban migrants landed in Key West late New Year’s Day in a homemade boat that U.S. Border Patrol agents said was in poor condition.

  • Coronavirus latest news: Boris Johnson confirms third national lockdown to last until March

    Boris Johnson announces tough lockdown: What it means Schools closed, shielding back, and people told to stay home Covid school closures: Latest on education restrictions What are the five levels of Covid-19 alert in the UK? The challenges facing the Oxford Covid vaccine roll-out In full: Prime Minister's speech as lockdown confirmed Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Britain will be in strict lockdown until March after Boris Johnson said the country faces a “tough, tough” few months because of rocketing Covid infections. In an address to the nation, Mr Johnson returned to the 'stay at home' message of last March as he confirmed all primary and secondary schools will close from Tuesday. Everyone living in England has been told to stay at home, and only to go out for one of five reasons: to work if it is “impossible” to work from home; to shop for essentials; to exercise; to provide care, and for medical appointments. The third national lockdown begins immediately, with new laws coming into force within 24 hours. Mr Johnson said he had been forced to act to prevent the NHS becoming overwhelmed, but offered the prospect of restrictions being lifted. Mr Johnson insisted the deployment of the Covid vaccine would provide a route out of the lockdown, potentially by mid-February. The Prime Minister has challenged the NHS to vaccinate all over-70s, frontline workers, and vulnerable Britons by mid-February - a total of 13.2 million people - to protect the health service from becoming overwhelmed.

  • Pediatric use of COVID-19 antibody drugs not advised by experts; disinfectant use can cause asthma flares

    (Reuters) -The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. As of now, antibody therapies for COVID-19 should not be used to treat infections with the new coronavirus in children or adolescents, "including those ... at high risk of progression to hospitalization or severe disease," according to a panel of experts from 29 hospitals across North America who reviewed the available evidence. The antibody drugs - bamlanivimab from Eli Lilly and Co and the combination of casirivimab plus imdevimab from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc - were authorized in November by the U.S Food and Drug Administration for emergency use in certain groups of adolescents and adults with mild-to-moderate COVID-19.

  • Flawless Floor Mirrors for Every At-Home OOTD Pic

    Here’s looking at you, kidOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Extraordinary warning to Trump by 10 former Pentagon chiefs

    In an extraordinary rebuke of President Donald Trump, all 10 living former secretaries of defense cautioned Sunday against any move to involve the military in pursuing claims of election fraud, arguing that it would take the country into “dangerous, unlawful and unconstitutional territory.” The 10 men, both Democrats and Republicans, signed on to an opinion article published in The Washington Post that implicitly questioned Trump's willingness to follow his Constitutional duty to peacefully relinquish power on Jan. 20. Following the Nov. 3 election and subsequent recounts in some states, as well as unsuccessful court challenges, the outcome is clear, they wrote, while not specifying Trump in the article.

  • Wednesday’s Electoral College Debate: All Eyes on Pence

    Unlike Missouri senator Josh Hawley, who is challenging the results of the Electoral College, Vice President Pence is probably not looking forward to Wednesday.The vice president can take little comfort from the Saturday decision by the Fifth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals upholding a district court’s dismissal of a lawsuit by Texas representative Louie Gohmert and others. Both courts rightly ruled that none of the plaintiffs had “standing” to bring the lawsuit against Pence. As Trump’s Justice Department argued, the plaintiffs sued the wrong person.As president of the Senate, the vice president normally would have only a ceremonial role in counting the electoral votes. Only rarely have lawmakers raised an objection to the qualifications of a slate of state electors before the assembled senators and representatives.But in keeping with the rest of 2020, November’s election was not normal. The resulting contest over the validity of electoral votes is deepening political polarization. Whether the proceeding produces a high or a low moment in our constitutional history will largely depend on how the vice president “presides.”Affording the members and senators an opportunity to fully present evidence in a totally transparent process will require the objectors to “put up or shut up.” If the objectors’ evidence is not convincing, public opinion will force them to shut up. Denying the objectors the opportunity, however, would only fuel the claims of fraud. Many people, not knowing whether the objectors did or did not have convincing evidence, would rightly wonder what was being hidden. So would the world.The vice president’s role in a contested presidential election is both symbolic and ministerial. Under Article II, the Twelfth, and the 20th Amendments, the states elect the president. The vice president’s obligation as president of the Senate is, therefore, to “preserve, protect and defend” the collective power and exclusive authority of the States to elect the president. As president of the Senate, the vice president represents “the United States” and is equally obligated to represent the interests of both the disputed and undisputed states.There are those who oppose and would abolish the Electoral College. Unless and until they succeed, however, the Constitution provides that each state shall appoint electors who vote for the presidential candidates. As after the 2000 and 2016 presidential elections, Americans are being reminded that it’s state electors who actually elect the president.On Wednesday, Mike Pence as president of the Senate will be the “presiding officer” over the joint session of Congress at which the votes of the electors are counted. In that capacity, he will “preside” over the filing of objections and the presentation of the evidence supporting them. “Presiding” does not mean, as Representative Gohmert contends, that as president of the Senate Pence unilaterally can decide which slates of electors to accept. Nevertheless, it is his duty -- and his alone -- to ensure that the joint session hears a full, fair, and transparent presentation of the facts in accordance both with the Constitution and standard parliamentary procedure.Q: What is the role of the joint session of Congress at which the vice president presides? A: Under the Twelfth Amendment, the House and the Senate are witnesses to the counting of the electoral votes, and they are judges of the qualifications of the electors. They perform exactly the same function as their state “poll watcher” counterparts.Q: What limits are there on judging objections made to the qualifications of the disputed electors? A: That the electors in the disputed states were not “appoint[ed] in such manner as [its] Legislature  . . . direct[ed] . . .” as required by Article II Section 1. Accordingly, the main question for the House and Senate, meeting jointly, is: “Did State X conduct its election in accordance with the rules established by its legislature?” If the answer is “Yes,” and the electors got enough votes to win the election, the electors are qualified and their votes must be counted.Q: What happens if the joint session decides that an elector or slate of electors was not appointed “as the Legislature  . . . direct[ed]”? A: The votes of improperly appointed electors would be invalid.Q: What if the House and Senate disagree about whether one or more slate(s) of electors was properly appointed? A: That’s where it gets complex and potentially controversial in terms of the Constitution’s provisions and the Electoral Count Act. Unfortunately for Pence, there is no option to refer these questions to the Supreme Court. The two houses of Congress must do what they once did — engage in serious constitutional debate. But given the ideological and partisan divisions in both houses, we know that will not happen.In part for that reason, many of those supporting President Trump’s voter-fraud allegations have uncritically accepted the “living Constitution” view that only federal courts can settle important questions. They have not heeded the late Justice Antonin Scalia’s many reminders that, because of the inability of anyone to establish standing, quite a number of constitutional issues cannot be resolved by the Supreme Court.Some of those issues are inherently political, meaning that they must be resolved by the political branches, not the courts. Too many Americans seem to have forgotten that democratic self-government requires an active and vigilant Congress.Pence’s role, like that of the members of Congress over whom he “presides,” will be political. That is, they are all members of the political branches, per the Constitution. But “political” need not equate with “partisan.” Members of Congress called upon to judge the evidence presented will be making political judgments. Ideally, they should be free of partisanship, though realistically they may not be. A “presider,” however, cannot act as a partisan.The challenge for Pence is that he can be neither a partisan nor a mere “potted plant.” As presider, Pence must make some difficult decisions on parliamentary procedure. The Electoral Count Act that governs Wednesday’s proceedings is not a model of clarity. Section 17 of the Act allows for objections to “the counting of any electoral vote or votes from any State or other question arising from the matter.” The first written objections by at least one House member and senator to a slate of electors will be to counting the votes of Arizona’s electors, because Arizona did not follow its own rules for selecting electors. The next objection will be to challenge the accuracy of the vote counts that support the electors’ claims to vote in the first place.Pence can permit no argument on these (or any other) objections, as the Act sets the place of “argument” in the House and Senate, respectively, but he can demand that the objectors present evidence. Under the Act, each house has only two hours to consider and debate the objections, and each must decide what to do within five days. The only way the nation -- and the world -- will hear the evidence is if the vice president demands that it be presented to the joint session. Only after the evidence is presented should he entertain a motion under the Act directing the two houses to separate and consider the objections.As difficult as it may be at this point, Pence must maintain order. Section 18 of the Act gives him “the power to preserve order.” He has no discretion. He must receive all objections properly raised, and without entertaining any argument for or against the objections; he must demand the evidence because the Electoral Count Act allows each house only two hours to debate the merits of each objection. Two hours is not enough time to present and debate evidence, and both houses must operate on the same set of facts. Ensuring that they do so is up to Pence alone.Another wrinkle in the process is that at least eleven Republican senators have said that they will not vote without having an emergency ten-day commission to consider all the evidence. Congress established such a body in 1887 to hear evidence in the disputed Hayes-Tilden election of 1876, but the difficulties of managing that commission’s work led to the adoption of the Electoral Count Act of 1887. The situation today is different from what it was in 1876. If a majority of senators demand a commission and refuse to vote, then what?The answer to this question depends on how Pence presides. The Act puts a five-day limit on the entire process. Therefore, the statute does not permit Pence to allow a ten-day emergency commission. Due process requires the evidence to be heard before members vote on the objections.Pence’s responsibility is to see that the presentation of the evidence and the votes take place within this five-day period.The presiding role played by Pence is pivotal to the future of our democratic republic. He must behave in a clearly impartial and completely transparent manner. On the one hand, he must allow the objectors an opportunity to offer their evidence. It may well be that the evidence presented falls dramatically short. On the other hand, if the evidence is strong, Pence by his presence will need to maintain decorum in an overheated environment. The American people -- and the world -- will be watching and ultimately judging the evidence, the arguments, and the process.John Fund is National Affairs Reporter for National Review. John S. Baker Jr. is a law professor emeritus at Louisiana State University.

  • Black teen falsely accused of stealing iPhone is seeking therapy

    The young teen who was assaulted in a New York City hotel is now seeking therapy. Award-winning musician Keyon Harrold is seeking counseling for his 14-year-old son, Keyon Jr. after he was assaulted by a woman, Miya Ponsetto, who falsely accused him of stealing her iPhone on Dec. 26 at a New York City hotel. Dubbed ‘Soho Karen’ after Harrold posted video of the altercation on his Instagram page, the Simi Valley, California native is being sought for arrest in the incident.

  • The Earth is spinning faster now than at any time in the past half century

    If 2020 felt like a drag, you may be surprised to discover it actually went faster than you thought ... and this year is set to be even speedier. The Earth has been spinning unusually quickly lately, and July 19 saw the shortest day since records began, with the planet completing its rotation in 1.4602 milliseconds less than the usual 86,400 seconds. The previous shortest day in 2005 was beaten 28 times last year, and 2021 is on track to be the most nippy year ever, with the average day passing 0.5 milliseconds faster than usual. The changes to the length of a standard day were only discovered after highly accurate atomic clocks were developed in the 1960s and compared to fixed stars in the sky. In recent decades, Earth's average rotational speed has consistently decreased and timekeepers have been forced to add 27 leap seconds to atomic time since the 1970s to keep clocks in sync with the slowing planet. The last one was added on New Year’s Eve 2016, when clocks around the world paused for a second to allow the Earth’s rotation to catch up. Then, BT's speaking clock added a second's pause before its third pip while Radio 4 inserted an extra pip to its 1am bulletin.

  • Stricter lockdown restrictions probably on the way, says UK PM Johnson

    LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday tougher lockdown restrictions were probably on the way as COVID-19 cases keep rising, but that schools were safe and children should continue to attend where permitted. The government has cancelled the planned reopening of schools in and around London but teaching unions want wider closures. Much of England is already living under the toughest level of restriction under a four-tier system of regional regulations designed to stop the spread of the virus and protect the national healthcare system.