Study: Winter tornadoes to get more powerful as world warms

FILE - In this aerial photo, destruction from a recent tornado is seen in downtown Mayfield, Ky., Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. According to a study presented at the American Geophysical Union conference on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, nasty winter tornadoes _ like the deadly one last week that hit five states _ are likely to be stronger and stay on the ground longer with a wider swath of destruction in a warming world. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
SETH BORENSTEIN
·3 min read

Nasty winter tornadoes — like the deadly ones last week that hit five states — are likely to be stronger and stay on the ground longer with a wider swath of destruction in a warming world, a new study shows.

The combination of a longer and wider track with slightly stronger winds means some rare winter tornadoes that are killers now will have nine times more the power by the end of the century if carbon dioxide levels continued to rise, according to a study presented at the American Geophysical Union conference Monday.

The study, which pre-dates the devastating Mayfield, Kentucky, tornado outbreak, looks at strength and not frequency of big tornadoes as climate change progresses. Not peer reviewed yet, it was presented in poster form as a peak at new research to be published later.

“There is a potential for events in the future that are more intense that would not have been as intense in the current climate,” said study author Jeff Trapp, head of atmospheric sciences at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. “Bearing in mind that these high end events are still going to be rare.”

Trapp took the conditions during two large tornado strikes in 2013 — the Hattiesburg, Mississippi, tornado that in February of that year injured 82 people with winds of 170 mph and the Moore, Oklahoma, tornado that killed 24 people with winds up to 210 mph (340 kph) in May— and put them into dozens of computer simulations of worst-case climate change scenario by 2100, which other scientists say is increasingly unlikely.

The worst-case scenario, which the world used to be on track for, would have another 6 degrees (3.3 degrees Celsius) or so of warming between now and the end of the century. Trapp said he will soon run simulations based on a scenario closer to the current trajectory for carbon dioxide emissions of about 3.2 degrees (1.8 degrees Celsius) warming above current levels.

Trapp found a big change on the winter storm, significantly longer and wider tracks and windspeed increases around 14% that added up to the nine-fold increase in power when using a formula that takes wind speed, rotation and size of path into account. Power increased 1.5 times for the spring storm, he said.

Trapp said that’s because there are two key ingredients needed for tornadoes: unstable stormy weather and wind shear. Wind shear, the difference between winds up high and near the ground, is usually stronger in the winter, but there’s not as much stormy weather because it requires warm humid conditions near the ground. But as the world warms there will be more opportunity for instability in the winter, he said.

Three outside scientists said there may be something to the research, but they aren’t yet completely convinced.

“I’m not 100% sold on the technique, but it’s a very interesting approach,” said Harold Brooks, a scientist at the National Severe Storms Laboratory in Norman, Oklahoma. “To me the really interesting result seems to be the longer-tracks for the cool season.”

A single study always raises uncertainty issues, but the results make sense, said Northern Illinois University meteorology professor Victor Gensini: “One of the major components to Friday’s outbreak was the broad and anomalous warm (swath of temperatures) which permitted the storm to last for what will likely be a record-breaking path length.”

___

Read more of AP’s climate coverage at http://www.apnews.com/Climate

___

Follow Seth Borenstein on Twitter at @borenbears

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • EXPLAINER: Was tornado outbreak related to climate change?

    Add an eastbound storm front guided by a La Nina weather pattern into that mismatch and it spawned tornadoes that killed dozens over five U.S. states. B ut the ferocity and path length of Friday night's tornadoes likely put them in a category of their own, meteorologists say. “One word: remarkable; unbelievable would be another,” s aid Northern Illinois University meteorology professor Victor Gensini. Warm weather was a crucial ingredient in this tornado outbreak, but whether climate change is a factor is not quite as clear, meteorologists say.

  • Facebook group helps tornado survivors find keepsakes from miles away

    After this weekend's devastating tornadoes that left at least 78 people dead across nine states, people are using social media to try to connect tornado survivors with household items that, in some cases, flew hundreds of miles away. When Laura Beth Wynn, 36, a mom of three, returned to her home in Princeton, Kentucky, after a tornado swept through, she found it "completely flattened." Wynn, a Kentucky native who lives on a farm her family has owned since the 1930s, said the only salvageable item she found at the site of her home was a pillow with a photo of someone's grandfather. Wynn posted a photo of the pillow on a Facebook page, Quad State Tornado Found Items, that was created in the wake of the tornadoes and now has more than 40,000 members.

  • Kentucky Minister Survives Tornado by Taking Shelter in Church Basement

    “I realized that it might be the last few moments of my life on this earth.”

  • Liberals use deadly tornados to attack Republicans on climate change

    Several liberals on Twitter, including politicians and celebrities, pointed the finger at climate change and Republicans following a devastating tornado in western Kentucky that killed at least 70 people.

  • Green Bay official wants lawmaker to explain plan to disband stadium district. 'Any good idea should be open to public scrutiny.'

    Rep. David Steffen wants to disband stadium district, but other officials are not so eager to do so.

  • Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime

    The southern tip of Israel is a rocky desert where solar panels are abundant and the sun, when shining, is the source of nearly all electricity. Renewable energy from solar and wind powered systems cannot be stored without extra cost - a major obstacle in the world's efforts to tear itself away from polluting fuels and avoid a climate catastrophe. But at Kibbutz Yahel, a small community not far from the Red Sea where a sweet variety of dates called Medjool is grown, residents have started using a new technology that can store solar energy cheaply and produce power well into the night. During the day, excess energy from solar panels drive a system where water is used to condense air in underground tanks.

  • North Korea's Kim at critical crossroads decade into rule

    Since taking power following his father’s sudden death 10 years ago this week, Kim Jong Un has erased those widespread doubts that greeted his early attempts to extend his family’s brutal dynastic grip over North Korea. While still firmly in control, Kim appears increasingly unlikely to achieve his stated goals of simultaneously keeping his nukes and bringing prosperity to his impoverished populace.

  • Major multi-day storm headed toward Northern California

    A major storm is headed toward Northern California. The storm is expected to drop up to 10 feet of snow on Sierra Nevada mountain peaks.

  • Photos: Winter storm wallops Northern California, headed to Southland

    A powerful storm that has already walloped Northern California could bring as much as 3 inches of rain to Southern California's coastal areas.

  • Parts of SoCal under evacuation order ahead of powerful storm

    A strong storm system is expected to drench much of Southern California with rain and cover mountaintops with snow beginning late Monday night and peaking Tuesday.

  • Winter storm that slammed Northern California heads south

    Forecasters said the storm in Southern California could bring as much as 3 inches of rain in coastal areas and 5 inches in foothills and mountains.

  • Soaking storm setting sights on Southern California

    A storm already responsible for travel-snarling snow in the mountains and drenching rain in the lower elevations much of the Pacific Coast states this past weekend will focus its onslaught on the Southwest and Southern California, in particular, into Tuesday night. The storm currently bringing rain and snow to the West Coast, and perhaps another that follows next week, will likely be the most disruptive in terms of creating travel concerns and producing the greatest risk of mudslides. But the ov

  • Big California storm dumps snow, drenches parched regions

    Motorists spun out on whitened mountain passes and residents wielded umbrellas that flopped in the face of fierce winds as Northern California absorbed even more rain and snow on Monday, bringing the possibility of rockslides and mudslides to areas scarred by wildfires following an especially warm and dry fall across the U.S. West. Kirkwood Mountain Resort was closed Monday, saying on social media that it was not safe to open with 17 inches (43 centimeters) of overnight snow and high winds. A California Highway Patrol car in Truckee nudged a big-rig up a snowy hill while smaller vehicles spun out, resulting in minor bumps and bruises but no real injuries, CHP Officer Carlos Perez said. The multiday storm, a powerful “atmospheric river” weather system that is sucking up moisture from the Pacific Ocean, raised the threat of flooding and was expected to dump more than 8 feet (2.4 meters) of snow on the highest peaks in California and Nevada and drench other parts of the two states before it moves on midweek, forecasters said.

  • Geminid meteor shower to peak Monday with more than 50 stunning meteors per hour

    NASA called an expected meteor shower "one of the most reliable" and suggested that the Geminids could showcase scores of shooting stars per hour.

  • The tragic missteps that killed a young California family on a hike

    The incident serves as a reminder to thoroughly map, plan ahead and be well-prepared when hiking, no matter the season Jonathan Gerrish and Ellen Chung were found dead in the Sierra national forest. Photograph: REX/Shutterstock When a young family died mysteriously on a trail in California’s Sierra Nevada mountains in August, authorities scoured the area for clues. Maybe there was a gas leak from a nearby mine. Maybe the family drank water that contained toxic algae. In the end, as a new report

  • Winter weather means chains required on some North State highways. Here's where.

    Drivers are being screened for chains 10 miles north of Redding on Interstate 5.

  • Car in Niagara Falls rescue attempt went over brink

    A car that was stuck partly submerged near the brink of Niagara Falls after a daring rescue attempt last week went over the falls this weekend and cannot be seen from the shore, state parks officials said Monday. The car was last seen in the churning rapids above the American Falls at about 9 p.m. Saturday amid rising water and heavy winds. The car was gone from the brink by daybreak Sunday when the water receded, according to a statement from the state parks department.

  • Potential Polar Vortex Could Send Natural Gas Soaring Again

    U.S. natural gas prices have fallen significantly in November, crushing bullish traders in the process, but now, once again, the narrative seems to be flipping from warmer weather to colder weather as an arctic polar vortex could bring much colder weather to the U.S.

  • 'Powerful' storm set to douse SoCal on Monday, Tuesday

    A strong storm system is expected to drench much of Southern California with rain and cover mountain tops with snow Monday and Tuesday.

  • Is this Fresno storm a drought buster for Valley, mountains? Here’s what experts say

    “We’re just now entering our really wet period of the winter season.”