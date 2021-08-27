Studying an asteroid that's not far from Earth
One of the most primitive asteroids in our solar system is also one of the easiest to study, providing a lot of valuable data for NASA scientists.
According to a recent study, eliminating two of the light-sensing receptors could impact mosquitoes' ability to hunt hosts
The young woman was likely part of the prehistoric Toaleans, who mysteriously disappeared 1,500 years ago.
A new photograph from the Hubble Space Telescope shows a stunning “Einstein Ring” billions of light-years from Earth — a phenomenon named after Albert Einstein.
Astroscale hit a major milestone Wednesday, when its space junk removal demo satellite that’s currently in orbit successfully captured and released a client spacecraft using a magnetic system. The End-of-Life Services by Astroscale-demonstration (ELSA-d) mission was launched in March, with the goal of validating the company’s orbital debris removal tech. The demonstrator package, which was sent up on a Soyuz rocket that launched from Kazakhstan, included two separate spacecraft: a “servicer” designed to remove space junk, and a “client” that poses as said space junk.
Female hummingbirds can “dress” like males to avoid being harassed, allowing them to get more food, a new study suggests.
Chris Newman, founder of Virginia-based Sylvanaqua Farms, on why feeding people needs to be at the heart of sustainable farming Sylvanaqua Farms pigs are raised outdoors in forests and pastures. Photograph: Chris and Annie Newman Chris Newman, 38, and his wife, Annie, 35, always planned to retire with a farm. But after a health scare in 2013, the couple left their jobs as a software engineer and art gallery director to found Sylvanaqua Farms, a 120-acre operation in northern Virginia that produc
The Eternals trailer might have shown us exactly how and when mutants will arrive in the MCU. And it might be sooner than you thought. The post The ETERNALS Trailer May Have Revealed the MCU Mutant Origin appeared first on Nerdist.
Update: After a few holds, Blue Origin successfully launched the New Shepard rocket at around 10:30 AM ET / 7:30 AM PT, with a landing of the first stage at around 10:38 and the capsule at 10:40. Blue Origin's last launch was its landmark first human flight, carrying Jeff Bezos, his brother, Wally Funk and Oliver Daemen to suborbital space. Today, it's flying New Shepard again — without any people on board, this time, but with a key payload from NASA that will test technologies the agency is using to develop a human landing system for future missions to the moon.
Scientists in Egypt said on Wednesday that they discovered the 43-million-year-old fossil of a predatory four-legged whale species.
A team of scientists studied the genome of an ancient hunter-gatherer woman, whose rare DNA was discovered in Indonesia.
The findings could lead to a sustainable way to protect crops.
In her new diary entry for PEOPLE, Hayley Arceneaux opens up about the demanding yet fun training she's undergoing to prepare for a three-day SpaceX mission
The discovery will provide new insight into the reptile's behaviour and ecology.
A Spanish judge in a decision cheered by environmentalists has put a halt to backup plans for the construction of a giant telescope in the Canary Islands — eliminating at least for now the primary alternative location to the preferred spot in Hawaii, where there have been protests against the telescope. Construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope, or TMT, on Hawaii’s tallest mountain, Mauna Kea, has been stalled by opponents who say the project will desecrate land held sacred to some Native Hawaiians. Telescope officials had selected the alternate location near an existing scientific research facility on the highest mountain of La Palma, one of the Spanish islands off the western African coast, in the Atlantic Ocean.
Blue Origin commentators gave the play-by-play of the spacecraft's return to earth.The company backed by billionaire and Amazon co-founder Jeff Bezos is in a space race with fellow billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX to provide lower-cost services for NASA, through the use of reusable rockets.Last month, Bezos, the world's richest man and three crewmates, flew from a desert site in West Texas on an 11-minute trip to the edge of space aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard, a 60-foot-tall and fully autonomous spacecraft. That flight represented an important milestone in the establishment of the space tourism industry.
Elon Musk may want to retire on Mars and SpaceX may enable him to do so, but what’s significant about the firm is that it earns money providing space services in demand right now. TransAstra founder and CEO Joel Sercel will, in theory, perform a similar sleight of hand: When its first spacecraft, dubbed Worker Bee, reaches orbit in 2023, it will show off a novel thruster technology called solar thermal propulsion, and earn money by precisely positioning satellites launched on larger rockets.
As Thailand struggles with its worst coronavirus outbreak yet, researchers in the country have developed a machine to draw out COVID-19 vaccine doses more efficiently and optimise lower-than-expected supplies. Using a robotic arm, the "AutoVacc" system can draw 12 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in four minutes from a vial, according to researchers at Chulalongkorn University, who made the machine that has been used at the university's vaccination centre since Monday. The machine only works on AstraZeneca multi-dose vials currently and labels show each vial can provide 10 to 11 doses.
Video released by a team of federal investigators shows more evidence of extensive corrosion and overcrowded concrete reinforcement in a Miami-area condominium that collapsed in June, killing 98 people. The National Institute of Standards and Technology also announced Wednesday it will conduct a five-pronged investigation into the Champlain Towers South collapse, which will be led by Judith Mitrani-Reiser. “We are going into this with an open mind and will examine all hypotheses that might explain what caused this collapse," Mitrani-Reiser said.
California is dealing with some of the worst wildfires in its history (a superlative that I use essentially every year now) with the Caldor fire and others blazing in the state’s north. Insurance companies and governments are putting acute pressure on homeowners to invest more in defending their homes in what is typically dubbed “hardening,” or ensuring that if fires do arrive, a home has the best chance to survive and not spread the disaster further. SF-based Firemaps has a bold vision for rapidly scaling up and solving the problem of home hardening by making a complicated and time-consuming process as simple as possible.
Four civilians will launch into space for a three-day trip orbiting Earth and reaching an altitude higher than that of the International Space Station (ISS). The SpaceX Dragon mission, dubbed Inspiration4, is the most ambitious step to date in the rapidly-developing age of civilian space exploration, making history as the first all-civilian mission to orbit.