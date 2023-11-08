Studying traffic safety: How a 90-day assessment is needed for new traffic signs
Community feedback, crash reports among many factors in replacing traffic signs
Next year, Dan + Shay will become 'The Voice's' first-ever coaching duo. But they showed up a whole season early this week, to fill in for the oddly absent Niall.
A double-bottom dump truck with tandem trailers crashed through multiple intersections in Tooele, Utah when its brakes failed, damaging 33 vehicles.
Considered both a "smart fella" and a "player's coach," Craig Counsell is universally lauded as a difference-maker for his teams.
The school released the details of the contract and the deal is worth $53 million over the five-year term.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde break down the latest news in the Michigan sign-stealing scandal and what punishments may soon come down the line.
Before being known as the bank that collapsed, Silicon Valley Blank made a name for itself as a bank that helps support underrepresented founders. Eight months later, the bank is now trying to repair its reputation among the Black community, and as part of rebuilding of trust, it sponsored events and parties last week at AfroTech. “I feel like everyone has moved on,” one founder at the party told her.
Lucid has revised its 2023 production outlook amid softening demand for luxury electric vehicles, the company said Tuesday in its third-quarter earnings report. Year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter, Lucid's delivery numbers were more or less flat.
Investors are weighing whether the Fed is really done hiking as policymakers speak out.
Electric adventure-vehicle maker Rivian reported third quarter results that beat expectations, in addition to upping its production forecast for the year, and narrowing its full-year loss projection. Rivian's results come after rivals in the sector have reported demand issues and pullback on spending.
Panthers coach Frank Reich says there's a possibility that the newly added linebacker plays against Bears.
Google just released its report on the top 100 most-searched for products in 2023. The post These are the most popular gifts to give in 2023, according to Google appeared first on In The Know.
In the midst of an AI chip shortage, Microsoft wants to give a privileged few startups free access to "supercomputing" resources from its Azure cloud for developing AI models. Microsoft today announced it's updating its startup program, Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub, to include a no-cost Azure AI infrastructure option for "high-end," Nvidia-based GPU virtual machine clusters to train and run generative models, including large language models along the lines of ChatGPT. Y Combinator and its community of startup founders will be the first to gain access to the clusters in private preview.
"Digital transformation" among enterprises hasn't happened with quite the gusto that people predicted it would a few years ago. Volante Technologies -- whose low-code cloud payments services are currently used by some 150 major banks and other organizations providing financial services -- has raised $66 million in funding. Sixth Street Growth, the growth stage division of the investment firm, led the round, with Wavecrest Growth Partners and Wells Fargo Strategic Capital also participating.
GM's autonomous vehicle Cruise division may have kept its vehicles on the streets even though it knew they had problems recognizing children.
Cruise is pausing production of its purpose-built robotaxi, the Origin -- the autonomous vehicle company's latest setback amid suspended operations and increased scrutiny from regulators. Forbes first reported the news, citing audio of Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt's address at an all-hands meeting Monday. TechCrunch has confirmed the news with sources who spoke to us on the condition of anonymity.
Guns were “a regular presence” in the New Mexico State locker room last season, according to a new lawsuit filed on Monday.
WeWork has filed for bankruptcy protection. The office space rental company has struggled as millions more people have opted to work from home over the last few years.
The Ohio State head coach and his family have received threats, according to sources, due to speculation around their involvement in sparking the Michigan investigation.
Stephen Vogt spent the 2023 season as a bullpen coach with the Mariners.
A wedding singer sparked a conversation about eloping on TikTok.