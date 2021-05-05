StudySmarter books $15M for a global 'personalized learning' push

Natasha Lomas
·11 min read

More money for the edtech boom: Munich-based StudySmarter, which makes digital tools to help learners of all ages swat up -- styling itself as a 'lifelong learning platform' -- has closed a $15 million Series A.

The round is led by sector-focused VC fund, Owl Ventures. New York-based Left Lane Capital is co-investing, along with Lars Fjeldsoe-Nielsen (ex WhatsApp, Uber and Dropbox; now GP at Balderton Capital), and existing early stage investor Dieter von Holtzbrinck Ventures (aka DvH Ventures).

The platform, which launched back in 2018 and has amassed a user-base of 1.5M+ learners -- with a 50/50 split between higher education students and K12 learners, and with main markets so far in German speaking DACH countries in Europe -- uses AI technologies like natural language processing (NLP) to automate the creation of text-based interactive custom courses and track learners' progress (including by creating a personalized study plan that adjusts as they go along).

StudySmarter claims its data shows that 94% of learners achieve better grades as a result of using its platform.

While NLP is generally most advanced for the English language, the startup says it's confident its NLP models can be transferred to new languages without requiring new training data -- claiming its tech is "scalable in any language". (Although it concedes its algorithms increase in accuracy for a given language as users upload more content so the software itself is undertaking a learning journey and will necessarily be at a different point on the learning curve depending on the source content.)

Here's how StudySmarter works: Users input their study goals to get recommendations for relevant revision content that's been made available to the platform's community.

They can also contribute content themselves to create custom courses by uploading assets like lecture slides and revisions notes. StudySmarter's platform can then turn this source material into interactive study aids -- like flashcards and revision exercises -- and the startup touts the convenience of the approach, saying it enables students to manage all their revision in one place (rather than wrangling multiple learning apps).

In short, it's both a (revision) content marketplace and a productivity platform for learning -- as it helps users create their own study (or lesson) plans, and offers them handy tools like a digital magic marker that automatically turns highlighted text into flashcards, while the resulting "smart" flashcards also apply the principle of spaced repetition learning to help make the studied content stick.

Users can choose to share content they create with other learners in the StudySmarter community (or not). The startup says a quarter (25%) of its users are creators, and that 80% of the content they create is shared. Overall, it says its platform provides access to more than 25 million pieces of shared content currently.

It's topic agnostic, as you'd expect, so course content covers a diverse range of subjects. We're told the most popular courses to study are: Economics, Medicine, Law, Computer Science, Engineering and school subjects such as Maths, Physics, Biology and English.

Regardless of how learners use it, the platform uses AI to nudge users towards relevant revision content and topics (and study groups) to keep extending and supporting their learning process -- making adaptive, ongoing recommendations for other stuff they should check out.

"The ease of creating learning materials on the StudySmarter platform results in a democratization of high-quality educational content, driven by learners themselves," is the claim.

As well as user generated content (UGC), StudySmarter's platform hosts content created by verified educationists and publishers -- and there's an option for users to search only for such verified content, i.e. if they don't want to dip into the UGC pool.

"In general, there is no single workflow," says co-founder and CMO Maurice Khudhir. "We created StudySmarter to adapt to different learner types. Some are very active learners and prefer to create content, some only want to search and consume content from other peers/publishers."

"Our platform focuses on the art of learning itself, rather than being bound by topics, sectors, industries or content types. This means that anyone, regardless of what they’re learning, can use StudySmarter to improve how they learn. We started in higher education as it was the closest, most relevant market to where we were at the time of launch. We more recently expanded to K12, and are currently running our first corporate learning pilot."

Gamification is a key strategy to encourage engagement and advance learning, with the platform dishing out encouraging words and emoji, plus rewards like badges and achievements based on the individual's progress. Think of it as akin to Duolingo-style microlearning -- but where users get to choose the subject (not just the language) and can feed in source material if they wish.

The Duolingo EC-1

StudySmarter says it's taken inspiration from tech darlings like Netflix and Tinder -- baking in recommendation algorithms to surface relevant study content for users -(a la Netflix's 'watch next' suggestions), and deploying a Tinder-swipe-style learning UI on mobile so that its "smart flashcards" can to adapt to users' responses.

"Firstly, we individualise the learning experience by recommending appropriate content to the learner, depending on their demographics, demands and study goals," explains Khudhir. "For instance, when an economics student uploads a PDF on the topic of marginal cost, StudySmarter will recommend several user-generated courses that cover marginal cost and/or several flashcards on marginal cost as well as e-books on StudySmarter that cover this topic.

"In this way, StudySmarter is similar to Netflix -- Netflix will suggest similar TV shows and films depending on what you’ve already watched and StudySmarter will recommend different learning materials depending on the types of content and topics you interact with.

"As well, depending on how the student likes to learn, we also individualise the learning journey through things such as the smart flashcard learning algorithm. This is based on spaced repetition. For example, if a student is testing themselves on microeconomics, the flashcard set will go through different questions and responses and the student can swipe through the flashcards, in a similar way to Tinder. The flashcards’ sequence will adapt after every response.

"The notifications are also personalised -- so they will remind the student to learn at particular points in the day, adapted to how the student uses the app."

There's also a scan functionality which uses OCR (optical character recognition) technology that lets users upload (paper-based) notes, handouts or books -- and a sketch feature lets them carry out further edits, if they want to add more notes and scribbles.

Once ingested into the platform, this scanned (paper-based) content can of course also be used to create digital learning materials -- extending the utility of the source material by plugging it into the platform's creation and tracking capabilities.

"A significant cohort of users access StudySmarter on tablets, and they find this learning flow very useful, especially for our school-age pupils," he adds.

StudySmarter can also offer educators and publishers detailed learning analytics, per Khudhir -- who says its overarching goal is to establish itself as "the leading marketplace for educational content", i.e. by using the information it gleans on users' learning goals to directly recommend (relevant) professional content -- "making it an extremely effective distribution platform", as he puts it.

In addition to students, he says the platform is being used by teachers, professors, trainers, and corporate members -- ie. to create content to share with their own students, team members, course participants etc, or just to publish publicly. And he notes a bit of a usage spike from teachers in March last year as the pandemic shut down schools in Europe.

StudySmarter co-founders, back from left to right: Christian Felgenhauer (co-founder & CEO), Till Söhlemann (co-founder); front: Maurice Khudir (co-founder & CMO), Simon Hohentanner (COO & co-founder). Image credits: StudySmarter

What about copyright? Khudir says they follow a three-layered system to minimize infringement risks -- firstly by not letting users share or export any professional content hosted on the platform.

Uploaded documents like lecture notes and users' own comments can be shared within one university course/class in a private learning group. But only UGC (like flashcards, summaries and exercises) can be shared freely with the entire StudySmarter community, if the user wants to.

"It’s important to note that no content is shared without the author’s permission," he notes. "We also have a contact email for people to raise potential copyright infringements. Thanks to this system, we can say that we never had a single copyright issue with universities, professors or publishers."

Another potential pitfall around UGC is quality. And, clearly, no student wants to waste their time revising from poor (or just plain wrong) revision notes.

StudySmarter says it's limiting that risk by tracking how learners engage with shared content on the platform -- in order to create quality scores for UGC -- monitoring factors like how often such stuff is used for learning; how often the students who study from it answer questions correctly; and by looking the average learning time for a particular flashcard or summary, etc.

"We combine this with an active feedback system from the students to assign each piece of content a dynamic quality score. The higher the score is, the more often it is shown to new users. If the score falls below a certain threshold, the content is removed and is only visible to the original creator," he goes on, adding: "We track the quality of shared content on the creator level so users who consistently share low-quality content can be banned from sharing more content on the platform."

There are unlikely to be quality issues with verified educator/publisher content. But since it's professional content, StudySmarter can't expect to get it purely for free -- so it says it "mostly" follows revenue-sharing agreements with these types of contributors.

It is also sharing data on learning trends and to help publishers reach relevant learners, as mentioned above. So the information it can provide education publishers about potential customers is probably the bigger carrot for pulling them in.

"We are very happy to say that the vast majority of our content is not created or shared on StudySmarter for any financial incentive but rather because our platform and technology simply make the creation significantly easier," says Khudir, adding: "We have not paid a single Euro to any user on StudySmarter to create content and do not intend to do so going forward."

It's still early days for monetization, which he says isn't front of mind yet -- with the team focused on building out the platform's global reach -- but he notes that the model allows for a number of b2b revenue streams, adding that they've been doing some early b2b monetization by working with employers and businesses to promote their graduate programs or to support recruitment drives.

The new funding will be put towards product development and supporting the platform's global expansion, per Khudir.

"We’ve run successful pilots in the U.K. and U.S. so they’re our primary focus to expand to by Q3 this year. In fact, following a test pilot in the U.K. in December, we became the number one education app within 24 hours (ahead of the likes of Duolingo, Quizlet, Kahoot, and Photomath), which bodes well!" he goes on.

"Brazil, India and Indonesia are key targets for us due to a wider need for digital education. We’re also looking to launch in France, Nordics, Spain, Russia and many more countries. Due to the fact our platform is content-agnostic, and the technology that underpins it is universal, we’re able to scale effectively in multiple countries and languages. Within the next 12 months, we will be expanding to more than 12 countries and support millions of learners globally."

StudySmarter's subject-agnostic, feature-packed, one-stop-shop platform approach sets it apart from what Khudir refers to as "single-feature apps", i.e. which just help you learn one thing -- be that Duolingo (only languages), or apps that focus on teaching a particular skill-set (like Photomath for maths equations, or dedicated learn-to-code apps/courses (and toys)).

But where the process of learning is concerned, there are lots of ways of going about it, and no one that suits everyone (or every subject), so there's undoubtedly room for (and value in) a variety of approaches (which may happily operate in parallel). So it seems a safe bet that broad-brush learning platforms aren't going to replace specialized tools -- or (indeed) vice versa.

StudySmarter names the likes of Course Hero, StuDocu, Quizlet and Anki as taking a similar broad approach -- while simultaneously claiming they're not doing it in "quite the same, holistic, end-to-end, all-in-one bespoke platform for learners" way.

Albeit, some of those edtech rivals are doing it with a lot more capital already raised. So StudySmarter is going to need to work smart and hard to localize and grab students' attention as it guns for growth far beyond its European base.

Course Hero, a profitable edtech unicorn, raises rare cash

Quizlet valued at $1 billion as it raises millions during a global pandemic

13 investors say lifelong learning is taking edtech mainstream

Recommended Stories

  • Covid cases at Everest base camp raise fears of serious outbreak

    Climbers say a growing number of people have tested positive, despite government denials.

  • Bill Gates allegedly had special weekend deal with wife to holiday with ex

    Bill and Melinda Gates announced their decision to end their marriage

  • Japan faces longer state of emergency, casting doubt on Olympics

    Japan is considering extending a coronavirus spurred state of emergency in the capital, Tokyo, and other major urban areas, sources said on Wednesday, a move that could cast doubt on the planned Summer Olympics. Officials were leaning toward an extension of the measures in Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo prefectures beyond May 11 as the country battles a surge in COVID-19 cases, three sources told Reuters. The Yomiuri Newspaper earlier reported that an extension of the state of emergency was likely.

  • Oil pipeline builder agrees to halt eminent domain lawsuits

    A company seeking to build a disputed oil pipeline over an aquifer that provides drinking water to 1 million people agreed verbally Tuesday to stop pursuing lawsuits against Tennessee property owners who refused to sell access to their land for construction. Plains All American Pipeline spokesman Brad Leone said the company will put an agreement in writing with the Memphis City Council to set aside lawsuits filed against property owners fighting the Byhalia Connection pipeline. Leone spoke at a council committee meeting in which members discussed a proposed city law making it difficult for the pipeline to be approved and built.

  • With few GOP allies left, Ted Cruz takes refuge at Mar-a-Lago with his former enemy President Trump

    Earlier this week Cruz was accused by ethics experts of saying "the most openly corrupt thing any Senator has said."

  • Canada's Alberta confirms first death linked to AstraZeneca vaccine

    Canada has reported at least five cases of blood clots following immunization with the vaccine, but public health officials maintain the benefits of the AstraZeneca shot outweigh the potential risks. The Alberta case, of a woman in her 50s, marks the second case of blood clots, and the only death after more than 253,000 doses of AstraZeneca were administered in the province, Alberta's chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said in a statement on Tuesday.

  • ‘Girl in bunker’ kidnapper and rapist found dead in prison cell

    ‘Day to day life was wake up, get assaulted... He sexually assaulted me many times throughout the day’

  • House GOP leader renews criticism over All-Star Game shift

    The top-ranking House Republican on Tuesday renewed his party's attack on Major League Baseball for pulling the All-Star Game out of the Atlanta Braves stadium after Georgia Republicans enacted a restrictive new voting law, saying the sport's leaders were misled by criticism from Democratic President Joe Biden. “These are real-life effects of people making poor decisions that has hurt this community as a whole,” said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, speaking at a suburban Atlanta restaurant where people were lined up to dine. Democrats, though, say Republicans have only themselves to blame for any fallout from Georgia's voting law, since Republican votes pushed it through the Georgia General Assembly and Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed it into law.

  • Tucker Carlson casually maligns David Frum, who responds by deconstructing his former friend's 'cowardly' act

    Fox News star Tucker Carlson is having a moment — or, rather, another moment in a Zelig-like career full of them. Lately, he has been torching a select group of conservatives, and David Frum was added to that list Tuesday. Carlson's ostensible target Tuesday night was the Central Intelligence Agency's curious new ad featuring an "intersectional" Latina millennial officer. Carlson eventually suggested the woman was actually a deep-cover operative trying to recruit agents to infiltrate the real threat to America — which, he assured his viewers, is definitely not white supremacists. No, "if you wanted to save America," he said, "these are the people you'd be worried about": The decadent rich people from their class at Harvard. It's the gender studies program at Cornell. It's the cat cafes in Austin and Ashville. It's the Monday editorial meetings at The Atlantic magazine, where David From is treated as an important intellectual rather than some dopey middle-aged Canadian Twitter celebrity whose life goal is to force America into yet another unwinnable pointless war. [Tucker Carlson, Fox News] How can Carlson — a self-described trust-fund kid who attended boarding school in Rhode Island and college in Connecticut before being rejected by the CIA — say all that with a straight face? Frum, the Twitter celebrity, tweeted an explanation. I've known Carlson for more than 20 years. We were colleagues at the Weekly Standard in the 1990s, I appeared fairly often on his MSNBC show in the 2000s. We were "Washington friends" - we had lunch, he came to parties at my house, etc. 2/x — David Frum (@davidfrum) May 5, 2021 Carlson criticizes the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq now, Frum writes, but "he was a FEROCIOUS advocate of both wars" at the time, "when it mattered." He went on to describe Carlson's "cowardly," amoral opportunism. Maybe that's the fascination of the Carlson TV persona. We all sense that if a Murdoch ordered him, he would say the opposite of everything he says now. Last year, he flipped from "COVID is real" to "COVID is fake." He could flip from anti-vax to pro-vax literally tomorrow. 8/x — David Frum (@davidfrum) May 5, 2021 I've written much about the Bush years and will write more. I'm undertaking now a book about the whole period 1989-2021. I've felt I owed that. It's not a show or an act. Maybe that's why I so get on Carlson's nerves. END. — David Frum (@davidfrum) May 5, 2021 Are you not entertained? More stories from theweek.comThe GOP puts all its eggs in one dangerous basket5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesJosh Hawley claims he's being silenced in middle of live interview with Washington Post

  • National bail fund to expand in the Deep South

    A national effort helping to bail poor and low-income people out of jail formally announced on Tuesday its expansion into the Deep South. “ Bail Out the South ” is the next phase of The Bail Project’s plans to secure freedom for thousands of people over the next few years, organizers told The Associated Press. Although larger criminal legal systems throughout the country have begun doing away with cash bail for certain low-level, nonviolent offenses, the South continues to have the highest jail incarceration rates and the starkest racial disparities among those imprisoned pretrial.

  • Myanmar's military disappearing young men to crush uprising

    Myanmar’s security forces moved in and the street lamps went black. Huddled inside her home in Yangon, 19-year-old Shwe dared to peek out her window. Then a man’s scream: “HELP!” When the military’s trucks finally rolled away, Shwe and her family emerged to look for her 15-year-old brother.

  • Bill and Melinda Gates agreed 'separation contract' before announcing divorce

    The billionaire couple reportedly agreed how to divide their assets before announcing their divorce.

  • UK royal Meghan to publish children's book based on husband Harry and son Archie

    Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, is to publish a children's book next month titled "The Bench" about the relationship between a father and son based on her husband Prince Harry and the couple's child Archie, the publisher said on Tuesday. The book is the latest venture by Meghan and Harry, Queen Elizabeth's grandson, since they stepped down from royal duties and moved to Los Angeles last year with Archie, who celebrates his second birthday later this week. Illustrated by artist Christian Robinson, "The Bench" will be published on June 8, with Meghan narrating an audiobook version, publisher Random House Children's Books said.

  • Meghan, Duchess of Sussex to publish children's book based on Prince Harry's relationship with their son Archie

    She has been an actress, blogger, human rights activist, narrator, producer and investor. But now, the Duchess of Sussex has added another string to her bow, that of children’s author. Meghan, 39, has written a book about the “special bond” between father and son, inspired by the relationship between her husband, the Duke of Sussex, and their son, Archie, who turns two on Thursday. The story, called The Bench, evolved from a poem she wrote for Prince Harry on his first Father’s Day and is her first foray into children’s literature. Illustrated by a California-based artist Christian Robinson, the 40-page book, aimed at children aged three to seven, will be published on June 8. The Duchess said: “The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father’s Day, the month after Archie was born. “That poem became this story. Christian layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolor illustrations that capture the warmth, joy, and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life; this representation was particularly important to me, and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens. “My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the makeup, as much as it does with mine.”

  • America's new normal: A degree hotter than two decades ago

    America’s new normal temperature is a degree hotter than it was just two decades ago. Scientists have long talked about climate change — hotter temperatures, changes in rain and snowfall and more extreme weather — being the “new normal.”

  • Philippines tells fishermen to ignore Beijing's ban on fishing in South China Sea

    The Philippines has rejected an annual summer fishing ban imposed by China in the disputed South China Sea and encouraged its boats to keep fishing in the country's territorial waters. "This fishing ban does not apply to our fishermen," the Philippines' South China Sea taskforce said in a statement late on Tuesday.

  • COVID Disaster Is Transforming How India Handles Its Dead

    Danish Siddiqui/ReutersIn the past several weeks, the world has looked on in horror as the coronavirus rages across India. With hospitals running out of beds, oxygen, and medicines, the official daily death toll has averaged around 3,000. Many claim that number could be an undercount; crematoriums and cemeteries have run out of space.The majority of India’s population are Hindu, who favor cremation as a way of disposing of the body. But the Muslim population, which is close to 15 percent, favors burying its dead.Generally, tradition holds that the body is to be cremated or buried as quickly as possible—within 24 hours for Hindus, Jains, and Muslims, and within three days for Sikhs. This need for rapid disposal has also contributed to the current crisis.Hundreds of families want their loved ones’ bodies cared for as quickly as possible, but there is a shortage of people who can do the funerals and last rites. This has led to a situation where people are paying bribes in order to get space or a furnace for cremation. There are also reports of physical fights and intimidation.As a scholar interested in the ways Asian societies tell stories about the afterlife and prepare the deceased for it, I argue that the coronavirus crisis represents an unprecedented cultural cataclysm that has forced the Indian culture to challenge the way it handles its dead. Laborers build cremation platforms in Amritsar. Narinder Nanu/AFP via Getty Many Americans think of cremation happening within an enclosed, mechanized structure, but most Indian crematoriums, known as “shmashana” in Hindi, are open-air spaces with dozens of brick-and-mortar platforms upon which a body can be burned on a pyre made of wood.Hindus and Sikhs will dispose of the remaining ashes in a river. Many shmashana are therefore built near the banks of a river to allow for easy access, but many well-off families often travel to a sacred city along the banks of the river Ganges, such as Hardiwar or Benares, for the final rituals. Jains—who have traditionally given significant consideration to humanity’s impact on the environmental world—bury the ashes as a means to return the body to the Earth and ensure they do not contribute to polluting rivers.The workers who run shmashana often belong to the Dom ethnicity and have been doing this work for generations; they are lower caste and subsequently perceived as polluted for their intimate work with dead bodies.The act of cremation has not always been without controversy. In the 19th century, British colonial officials viewed the Indian practice of cremation as barbaric and unhygienic. But they were unable to ban it given its pervasiveness.However, Indians living in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and Trinidad often had to fight for the right to cremate the dead in accordance with religious rituals because of the mistaken and often racist belief that cremation was primitive, alien, and environmentally polluting.The earliest writings on Indian funerary rituals can be found in the Rig Veda—a Hindu religious scripture orally composed thousands of years ago, potentially as early as 2000 B.C. In the Rig Veda, a hymn, traditionally recited by a priest or an adult male, urges Agni, the Vedic god of fire, to “carry this man to the world of those who have done good deeds.” Relatives perform the last rites before a cremation in Allahabad. Sanjay Kanojia/AFP via Getty From the perspective of Hindu, Jain, and Sikh rituals, the act of cremation is seen as a sacrifice, a final breaking of the ties between the body and the spirit so it may be free to reincarnate. The body is traditionally bathed, anointed, and carefully wrapped in white cloth at home, then carried ceremonially, in a procession, by the local community to the cremation grounds.While Hindus and Sikhs often decorate the body with flowers, Jains avoid natural flowers for concern of inadvertently destroying the lives of insects that may be hidden within its petals. In all of these faiths, a priest or male member of the family recites prayers. It is traditionally the eldest son of the deceased who lights the funerary pyre; women do not go to the cremation ground.After the ceremony, mourners return home to bathe themselves and remove what they regard as the inauspicious energy that surrounds the cremation grounds. Communities host a variety of postmortem rituals, including scriptural recitations and symbolic meals, and in some Hindu communities, the sons or male members of the household will shave their heads as a sign of their bereavement. During this mourning period, lasting from 10 to 13 days, the family performs scriptural recitations and prayers in honor of their deceased loved one.The wave of death from the COVID-19 pandemic has forced transformations to these long-established religious rituals. Makeshift crematoriums are being constructed in the parking lots of hospitals and in city parks.Young women may be the only ones available to light the funerary pyre, which was previously not permissible. Families in quarantine are forced to use WhatsApp and other video software to visually identify the body and recite digital funerary rites.Media reports have pointed out how in some cases, crematorium workers have been asked to read prayers traditionally reserved for Brahmin priests or people from a higher caste. Muslim burial grounds have begun to run out of space and are tearing up parking lots to bury more bodies.While other important rituals such as marriage and baptism may take on a new appearance in response to cultural changes, social media conversations, or economic opportunities, funerary rituals change slowly.Historian Thomas Laqueur has written on what he calls “the work of the dead”—the ways in which the bodies of the deceased participate in the social worlds and political realities of the living.In India’s coronavirus pandemic, the dead are announcing the health crisis that the country believed it had conquered. As recently as April 18, 2021, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi was holding crowded political rallies, and his government allowed the massive Hindu pilgrimage festival of Kumbh Mela to proceed a year early in response to the auspicious forecasts of astrologers. Authorities began to act only when the deaths became impossible to ignore. But even then, the Indian government appeared more concerned about removing social media posts that were critical of its functioning.India is one of the world’s largest vaccine-producing nations, and yet it was unable to make or even purchase the needed vaccines to protect its population.The dead have important stories to tell about neglect, mismanagement, or even our global interdependence—if we care to listen.Natasha Mikles is a lecturer in philosophy at Texas State UniversityRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Democratic congressman tells Marjorie Taylor Greene to 'shut your seditious, QAnon loving mouth' after she called his party 'the enemy within'

    Greene accused Rep. Ruben Gallego of seeking attention, called him a "coward," and questioned his masculinity.

  • 'Disgusting and horrific': Two Asian women stabbed in downtown San Francisco, police say; suspect arrested

    Authorities arrested a man who they say is suspected of stabbing two Asian women without warning in downtown San Francisco on Tuesday.

  • Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott now a co-owner of this sports bar with Arlington location

    Prescott and Walk-On’s passed out approximately 1,000 meals to the homeless Tuesday at OurCalling in Dallas.