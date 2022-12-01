Stuff some camper's stockings with Yeti tumblers—on sale this Cyber Monday week

Get Yeti tumblers on sale for Cyber Monday week.

Whether you're keeping the wassail hot or the eggnog chilly, Yeti is the tumbler for the job this holiday season. Our team loves Yeti mugs, and right now Yeti Ramblers are on sale for Cyber Monday week with steep discounts. Get the Tumbler or Wine Tumbler on sale in time for gifting season.

Yeti is offering discounts on its mugs this Cyber Monday week. The Yeti Rambler Stainless Steel Tumbler is on sale from $24.50 (Save $15.49), while the Rambler Wine Tumbler is on sale from $17.50 (Save $7.50). Check out more from Yeti here.

Our team has spent a lot of time with Yeti gear, from the legendary coolers to the classic mugs, and we can certify that the brand does a good job at making rugged equipment that can even withstand … dishwashers (which is actually saying something—repeat dishwashing can rip a lot of travel mugs up).

The Yeti Rambler 20-ounce Tumbler makes for an excellent holiday gift. In an attractive seafoam green, the Tumbler is easy to spot at campgrounds. However, the sale is also available with other select colors, including all stainless steel, and copper is actually on sale for an extra-steep discount—get it for $24.50. Made of stainless steel, the Rambler is insulated with a vacuum seal. It features a "MagSlider Lid," which uses magnets to stay better sealed. Get it for 39% off while Cyber Monday week deals last.

If you love to take your wine with a vista, then the Yeti Rambler 10-ounce Wine Tumbler is the perfect travel sipper to keep in your pack. Insulated with the same vacuum seal that the 20-ounce tumbler uses and made of stainless steel, this tumbler will work as well for cold brew as it will for wine.

Get a feel for it and it'll become a camping essential. Select colors of the wine tumbler are on sale for 30% off; these include seafoam, reef blue, canyon red, clay and river green.

