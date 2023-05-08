‘I do stuff without reasoning’: Shooting threat made by South Florida student caused panic across country

The 18-year-old South Florida high school student who emailed threats that a mass shooting would occur last week told police she didn’t know why she did it, aside from saying she is “a very dumb person sometimes,” a probable cause affidavit said.

“Sometimes I do stuff without reasoning,” the student told detectives who interviewed her at her Tamarac home on Friday, a day after she used two laptops at her school, signed in with her friends’ information and sent emails using their names that said a “memorable slaughter” would happen, the affidavit said.

Catrina Petit was arrested on 19 charges, including written threats to kill or do bodily injury, making a false bomb threat and disrupting a school function, the affidavit said. She said the threats were “supposed to be funny.”

The student’s threat spread beyond South Florida, with law enforcement officers across the state and country reporting to Coral Springs Police that they had received the threat and were locking down or having extra officers at schools Friday, the affidavit said.

Related Articles

Several teachers at J.P. Taravella High School received the threatening emails through the school’s internal system Thursday, the affidavit said.

“MARK THIS DATE: 5/5/2023 I will shoot up the school and kill every student here,” the email said. “Tomorrow morning Friday @7:40 as soon as the bell rings but who knows I may do it during the day or after the school day or in between classes all I know is everyone must DIE spread the message.”

The email went on, saying it would “make history as the top school slaughter” and that “there may also be a bomb in the school right now,” according to the affidavit.

Petit admitted to detectives that she used two laptops at the high school, signed in with two of her friends’ usernames and passwords and wrote the separate emails that were almost identically worded before 9 a.m. Thursday. The emails were signed with the other students’ names, according to the affidavit.

Story continues

The School Board’s IT departments found which two laptops the threats were sent from and which students credentials were used. Both of those students were questioned and cleared, the affidavit said.

An anonymous student then told detectives a person wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt walked up to the laptop-docking area twice. The teacher of the classroom where the emails were sent from said he recalled Petit, who was wearing the gray sweatshirt, picking up two computers in class that day, the affidavit said.

Police talked to the student on Thursday, the day the threats were emailed, and she immediately denied using any computers that day and said that “she couldn’t be in trouble,” the affidavit said. By late Thursday night, Coral Springs Police said in a Facebook post that the email was circulating, edited with different Broward County school names.

When detectives questioned the student a second time Friday at her home, she again denied using any computers before admitting to writing the threatening emails.

Related Articles

She stalled before answering detectives’ questions, had defensive body language and her voice indicated she was not telling the truth, according to the affidavit. She didn’t tell the truth until her parents left the room.

Once detectives showed the student a printed page of the threatening emails, she became quiet and avoided eye contact, the affidavit said. They asked her if she “made a mistake,” and she said she had.

She said she understood how serious making the threats was and that she did not plan to act on them, the affidavit said. J.P. Taravella High, Coral Springs Elementary, Gulfstream Academy K-8 of Hallandale Beach and Plantation High schools were all locked down because of the emails.

Several South Florida students have been arrested in recent years for making false threats. Some told police afterward that they were making a joke. Others arrested in the past also used their fellow students’ identities to make the threats.

Taravella High went under a Code Red last August after a minor living in Texas called Coral Springs Police, pretending to be a student there, and said a student there was armed, making the threat to intentionally harass the student who was alleged to be armed, police said. The minor was arrested.

Last February, a 13-year-old Renaissance Charter School at Pines student was arrested after another student impersonated her and made threats online. She was later cleared and the 12-year-old girl who impersonated her was arrested.

Angie DiMichele can be reached at adimichele@sunsentinel.com, 754-971-0194 and on Twitter @angdimi.