Dustin Stump, 39, traded a one-year sentence in the Branch County Jail for 18 months to seven and half years in prison.

Branch County Circuit Judge Bill O’Grady, a year ago, agreed to give Stump another chance at probation. In October 2019, Stump took the Jeep Cherokee of a female friend who let the often homeless man stay with her. Stump pleaded guilty as a habitual second offender. Another auto theft was dismissed with the plea.

With his long record of meth addiction and joyriding in other people’s cars, the Michigan Department of Corrections did not think Stump was probation material.

Stump convinced the judge to let him try probation again. He went to the Twin County Probation Center in Three Rivers. Stump took another car, cut his electronic tether, and left.

Picked up in the stolen vehicle in LaGrange, Ind., Stump served eight months for possession of the stolen property. He was transferred to Branch County when his sentence was complete.

“I want to get this behind me and move on to the next step,” Stump said.

After numerous probations and paroles, “You are simply unable to have the intellectual and intentional fortitude to be able to do it,” O’Grady said.

Stump

This article originally appeared on The Daily Reporter: Stump turns down county jail sent to prison