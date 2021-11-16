Stun gun attack sends woman to hospital with dart lodged in throat, Florida cops say

Tanasia Kenney
·1 min read

A woman is accused of attacking a female “companion” of her estranged husband with a dart-firing stun gun, Florida authorities said.

Christine Webster, 48, of Fort Walton Beach was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery Monday, Nov. 15, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Jail records show Webster was released Tuesday and is awaiting a court hearing.

The woman, who deputies described as knowing Webster’s husband, had to go to the hospital to have a probe removed from her throat after Webster allegedly shot her with a stun gun early Monday, authorities said. She told police she awoke that morning to someone banging on her front door.

When she opened it, Webster fired the stun gun, according to police.

The alleged attack caused the woman to “fall back and suffer a seizure due to her epilepsy,” authorities said. She was able to pull one of the probes from her chest but had to go to the hospital after one became lodged in her throat.

Fort Walton Beach is about 40 miles east of Pensacola.

Wife wakes up and stabs husband after dreaming he cheated, Mississippi police say

Unarmed Marine vet takes down armed robbery suspect with one punch, Arizona video shows

Woman leaving Whole Foods shot in face as gunman tries to take her car, Texas cops say

