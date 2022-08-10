Stun gun used in Fort Smith burglary, arrests made

Police took five people into custody after a weapon described as a stun gun was used in a burglary, Fort Smith police report.

On Tuesday, Aug. 9, Fort Smith Police responded to a residential burglary in progress where shots had reportedly been fired in the 1800 block of North 34th Court, police reported.

A stun gun was used on the victim, and gunfire was exchanged outside of the home between at least two individuals involved in the incident, police said.

Others fled the scene before police arrived, and no injuries were reported, police reported.

Detectives were able to identify and arrest five suspects from the incident, including two juveniles and three adults. Felisha Mitchell Dumas, 36; Dominique Jones, 35; and Desmond Jones, 20, were taken to the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center and charged with aggravated residential burglary. Additionally, Desmond Jones was charged with a terroristic act, police report.

The two juveniles were taken to the Sebastian County Juvenile Detention Center, where they were charged with aggravated residential burglary. The investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released when available, police report.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Police make arrests in burglary involving a stun gun