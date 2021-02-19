Stun gun used on jailed auto theft suspect

Kristine Goodrich, The Free Press, Mankato, Minn.

Feb. 18—WASECA — A stun gun was used twice on an allegedly combative auto theft suspect in the Waseca County Jail.

Ezequiel Noel Overa, 21, of Sleepy Eye, was charged with felony receiving stolen property, gross misdemeanor counts of assaulting police and obstructing the legal process and misdemeanor property damage Tuesday in Waseca County District Court.

A witness reported a driver later identified as Overa was driving erratically Friday night on Highway 13. Authorities discovered he was driving a Jeep that had been reported stolen from Willmar, the charges say.

Overa reportedly ignored officers' commands after he was stopped and after he arrived at jail. He then ripped a television off a jail wall and fought with officers, according to a court complaint. He allegedly continued to fight and officers twice used a stun gun to gain control and place him in a restraint chair.

