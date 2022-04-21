‘Stunned’ deputy spots man tying sock full of drugs to jail fence, Alabama cops say

A police deputy in Alabama was talking on his cell phone Tuesday, April 19 when he noticed something nearby that shocked him.

Fewer than 20 yards away, a man had walked up to the Walker County Jail and was tying a sock full of something to the fence, according to an April 20 news release on the Walker County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

When deputies looked inside the sock, they found it stuffed with crystal meth and marijuana, the release said.

“The plan was that an inmate worker would eventually retrieve the drugs and try to sneak them inside the jail,” the sheriff’s office said. “Instead, Chief (Deputy Anthony) Leach — stunned at the guy’s stupidity — walked over and apprehended him.”

According to deputies, the man was “no stranger” to law enforcement.

Leach escorted the man into the building and told the investigative division to find the man’s vehicle outside, the release said.

Deputies found his getaway vehicle with two people inside parked illegally in a handicap spot after they had circled the block to pick up the man, according to the sheriff’s office.

The man who was accused of tying the drug-filled sock to the fence faces charges of attempting to elude, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and first-degree possession of marijuana, the sheriff’s office reported.

The two accused accomplices were both charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance. One was also charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

“It’s never a good idea to try to sneak drugs into the jail,” the sheriff’s office said in the release. “But if you do, we don’t advise doing it while the cops are watching — especially the Chief Deputy!”

Walker County is about 43 mile northwest of Birmingham.

