‘Stunned, devastated and heart-broken’: Children of couple killed in Mount Dora release statement

The children of a Mount Dora couple who police said were randomly killed by a stranger in their senior living community over the weekend released their first public statement on Wednesday.

Anthony and Brittany Getman, the children of Sharon and Darryl Getman, said their parents lived in Mount Dora for more than 20 years and were enjoying their golden years living in Waterman Village when they were killed.

Chief Michael Gibson said Darryl and Sharon Getman were found dead Saturday in their home in Waterman Village in Mount Dora.

Police Chief Michael Gibson called the Gateman’s killings “ruthless and senseless.” Gibson said he is confident that the couple’s killing was random, and that the woman who is a suspect of interest in the case was just passing through Central Florida with no known ties to the couple or Mount Dora.

“We have every confidence in Chief Michael Gibson and the Mount Dora PD and Special Agent Lee Massie and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement,” the couple’s children said in their statement. “They and their teams have worked tirelessly together and with other agencies to solve this crime. We look forward to a successful resolution.”

Gibson said Tuesday that a person of interest in the case is in custody out of state. He said the woman was arrested on a charge of grand theft for stealing the Getmans’ car.

Police said the extradition process to get the woman, who police did not identify, back to Florida is underway, but so far murder charges have not been filed.

You can read the family’s full statement below:

“We are stunned, devastated and heart-broken by the horrific murder of our parents. If there are words to describe what has happened and it’s impact to our family and the community, we have not found them.

Mom and Dad had been residents of Mount Dora for over 20 years and truly loved the area. They were enjoying their golden years staying active and spending time with their many friends. We appreciate all the support we have received. It just shows how well thought of our parents were.

We have every confidence in Chief Michael Gibson and the Mount Dora PD and Special Agent Lee Massie and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. They and their teams have worked tirelessly together and with other agencies to solve this crime. We look forward to a successful resolution.

We humbly ask you to respect our privacy in this most difficult time and to allow law enforcement to complete their mission to solve this tragically unnecessary crime.”

