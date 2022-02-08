‘Stunned’ judge orders suspect in Robert Cuadra killing to remain jailed

PATERSON — An 18-year-old man charged with murder in the crossfire killing of honor student Robert Cuadra last month presents too great “a danger to the community” to be released from jail, a judge ruled on Tuesday.

New Jersey Superior Court Judge Joseph Portelli decided the suspect, Kahaz Heron, ought to remain behind bars until the case gets resolved, the same fate facing Heron’s co-defendants, Jahed Jones and Jaquin Williams, both 19 years old.

Portelli said he was particularly troubled by the fact that Heron, Jones and Williams were arrested less than four hours after the killing while allegedly driving around with the loaded guns in their car.

“I don’t expect them to turn themselves in, but I’d expect them not to stay on the streets of Paterson with weapons in their car,” the judge said. “I’m kind of stunned by these actions.

“Why are they on the streets again? Are they protecting themselves from retaliation?” Portelli added.

Authorities said the investigation of Cuadra’s killing remains active. Senior Assistant Passaic County Prosecutor Jorge Morales has said during the three suspects’ detention hearings that investigators believe six people were involved in the crime. But so far, authorities have only announced three arrests. The prosecutor’s office has not said whether one of the three detained suspects is the alleged shooter.

Cuadra, a senior at Paterson’s HARP Academy who already secured a full college scholarship, was killed while unloaded groceries for his family on Godwin Avenue, police said. Authorities have accused Heron, Jones and William of being among four men who attacked another group hanging around across the street from where Cuadra was parked.

Heron’s lawyer, Harley Breite, argued that his client should be released from jail while the charged were pending. Breite estimated it will take two years before the case gets concluded.

Breite said Heron had too part-time jobs – one at the McDonald’s restaurant in Saddle Brook and another as a DoorDash delivery driver. The lawyer presented for the court a McDonald’s pay stub for Heron showing he made $256.74 for the two weeks that ended last Nov. 7.

Heron grew up in Paterson and has been in Clifton the past two years, where he lives with his step-father, mother, 11-year-old brother and sisters ages nine and five, Breite said. Heron has been a member of the Passaic County Youth Corps program and attends church regularly, Breite said.

Breite noted that during Tuesday’s proceeding, which featured video recordings of the homicide and its aftermath, that the prosecutor never identified his client as being one of the men shown in the footage.

“There’s a lot going on here, there’s a lot that could be going on here, and there’s a lot we don’t know,” Breite said.

Lawyers for Jones and Williams last week indicated they likely would seek to have dismissed from the case a statement Jones made to investigators because his lawyer was not present for the questioning. But Breite did not raise that issue on Tuesday.

