'Stunned, outraged and deeply saddened.' Biden, other leaders react to Shinzo Abe assassination

Katherine Swartz and Kenneth Tran, USA TODAY
·7 min read
In this article:
World leaders reacted Friday with outrage to the assassination of Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot from behind in Nara in western Japan while campaigning for his political party.

Abe, 67, was Japan’s longest serving prime minister, holding that office from 2006 to 2007 and 2012 to 2020 before stepping down due to illness. He was known for seeking to establish Japan as a more internationally outward-looking country, including stepping away from its post-World War II pacifism.

Abe’s policy focused on strengthening ties with the West and Indo-Pacific region, fostering relationships with the United States, India, and Australia.

More: Ex-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe assassinated, dies at 67 after campaign shooting

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters he was lost for words after the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday, vowing that Abe’s assassination would not effect Japan’s fair and free elections.

“During this election period, a despicable and barbaric act was committed, taking the life of former prime minister Abe. This is unforgivable. We condemn it once again in the strongest terms,” Kishida told reporters, according to AFP Tokyo.

“It is truly regrettable. I am at a loss for words. I offer my sincere condolences and prayers that his soul may rest in peace,” Kishida said.

President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden said the assassination of Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is “a tragedy for Japan and all who knew him.”

Biden met with Abe in both Tokyo and Japan throughout his vice presidency. He said that Abe “cared deeply about the Japanese people and dedicated his life to their service.”

"This is a tragedy for Japan and for all who knew him," Biden said in a statement . Biden said he had worked closely with Abe and, as vice president, visited him in Tokyo and welcomed him to Washington.

“Even at the moment he was attacked, he was engaged in the work of democracy,” Biden said. “While there are many details that we do not yet know, we know that violent attacks are never acceptable and that gun violence always leaves a deep scar on the communities that are affected by it.”

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks before a joint meeting of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, April 29, 2015. Vice President Joe Biden and House Speaker John Boehner of Ohio sit behind the prime minister.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks before a joint meeting of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, April 29, 2015. Vice President Joe Biden and House Speaker John Boehner of Ohio sit behind the prime minister.

Former President Barack Obama

Obama and Abe worked closely over his two terms, noting this morning the “work we did to strengthen our alliance” and “the moving experience of traveling to Hiroshima and Pearl Harbor together.”

“Former Prime Minister Abe was devoted to both the country he served and the extraordinary alliance between the United States and Japan,” Obama said. “I am shocked and saddened by the assassination of my friend and longtime partner.”

Then President Barack Obama and then Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe depart Sukiyabashi Jiro sushi restaurant in Tokyo, Wednesday, April 23, 2014.
Then President Barack Obama and then Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe depart Sukiyabashi Jiro sushi restaurant in Tokyo, Wednesday, April 23, 2014.

Former President Donald Trump

Stepping into the Oval Office, Abe was the first foreign leader Trump met in his capacity as President of the United States. Trump called Abe “a unifier like no other,” on his Twitter alternative, Truth Social.

“Really BAD NEWS FOR THE WORLD! Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is dead. He was assassinated. His killer was captured and will hopefully be dealt with swiftly and harshly. Few people know what a great man and leader Shinzo Abe was, but history will teach them and be kind,” said Trump.

“He was a unifier like no other, but above all, he was a man who loved and cherished his magnificent country, Japan. Shinzo Abe will be greatly missed. There will never be another like him!”

The two leaders were seen as close, as Abe made an effort to meet Trump early on in his presidency and both highlighted the importance of healthy relations between the U.S. and Japan.

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and US President Donald Trump smiling before playing a round of golf at Mobara Country Club in Chiba.
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and US President Donald Trump smiling before playing a round of golf at Mobara Country Club in Chiba.

In China, officials offer condolences amidst nationalist sentiment over Abe

Chinese officials including the Chinese ambassador in Japan offered condolences over Abe’s assassination and noted his contributions to China-Japan relationships, but Chinese social media flooded with comments rejoicing the attack.

One post after Abe’s death saying “Let the celebrations begin!” received more than 150,000 likes in 30 minutes, Bloomberg reported.

Abe worked to improve fraught relations between the two powers over his tenure, and in 2018 became the first Japanese leader to make an official state visit to China in seven years. He and Chinese leader Li Keqiang signed several agreements to forge deeper economic and political relations between the two countries.

In recent months, Abe had been more vocal in his criticism of Beijing and in support of Taiwan’s self-governance.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said that the shooting shouldn't be linked with bilateral relations.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen

Abe’s legacy included positioning Japan as a close ally to Taiwan in the face of growing influence from China. Before leaving office, Abe vowed that an attack on Taiwan would also put Japan in great danger.

Reacting to his death, President of Taiwan Tsai Ing-wen called Abe “Taiwan’s most loyal best friend.”

“"Not only has the international community lost an important leader, but Taiwan has also lost an important and close friend,” said Tsai in a statement according to Reuters. “Taiwan and Japan are both democratic countries with the rule of law, and our government severely condemns violent and illegal acts.”

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol

While Abe established friendly relations with the West and other countries in the Asia-Pacific region to compete with growing Chinese influence, Japan’s relationship with South Korea remained bitter over disputes regarding forced labor and sexual slavery of Koreans in World War II.

He sent a letter of condolence to Abe’s wife, Akie Abe, and said in a tweet that the assassination was an act of terrorism “against the very foundation of democracy.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson

The British Prime Minister, who announced his intention to resign on Thursday, called the shooting “despicable.”

“Incredibly sad news about Shinzo Abe,” Johnson said on Twitter. “His global leadership through uncharted times will be remembered by many. My thoughts are with his family, friends and the Japanese people.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Shortly after Abe was pronounced dead, Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, tweeted a statement calling Abe a “towering global statesman.”

“I am shocked and saddened beyond words at the tragic demise of one of my dearest friends, Shinzo Abe,” tweeted Modi. “He was a towering global statesman, an outstanding leader, and a remarkable administrator. He dedicated his life to make Japan and the world a better place.”

The Ministry of Home Affairs announced a day of state mourning on July 9 with all flags to be flown at half-mast in honor of Abe.

President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he regularly maintained contact with Abe, and wished his family “strength and courage in the face of this painful and irretrievable loss,” he said.

“A criminal has claimed the life of a prominent statesman who led the Japanese government over a long period of time and did a lot to boost good-neighborly relations between our countries,” Putin said, according to the Russian news agency TASS.

“The bright memory of this wonderful person will always remain in the hearts of all those who knew him.”

Iran Foreign Ministry

Following the assassination, a spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry condemned the shooting as an act of terrorism.

“As a country that has been a victim of terrorism and has lost great leaders to terrorists, we are following the news closely and with concern,” Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson said. “The previous services of Mr. Abe, as a prominent politician, including the expansion of ties between the people of Japan and Iran, will not be forgotten.”

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that Abe was one of the first leaders she met after being elected in 2017, calling his assassination an “unfathomable” act of violence.

“I remember after our first bilateral meeting as we were waiting for an official photo, he leaned over to tell me he was sorry my cat had passed away. In the meetings we had in the years that followed, I saw a statesman, someone who helped usher through complex negotiations … but I also saw someone who was kind,” she said.

“This act of violence against Japan’s longest service prime minister is unfathomable, and we stand with Japan in its condemnation of what has happened today,” Ardern said.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister of Australia, another country Abe sought to strengthen ties with, called Abe “a giant on the world stage.”

“Mr. Abe was one of Australia’s closest friends on the world stage,” said Albenese in a statement. “It was his vision that helped elevate our bilateral relationship to a Special Strategic Partnership in 2014.”

Abe established strong economic relations with Australia, as the country was one of Japan’s major trading partners.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Shinzo Abe assassination stuns, outrages Biden, other world leaders

