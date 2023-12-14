'A stunner': Florida's new 'Protect the Panther' license plate to aid conservation efforts

"The new 'Protect the Panther' license plate is a stunner," announced the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) on its Facebook page.

The new plate features a photo by Carlton Ward, a striking 2018 photo of the first female panther documented north of the Caloosahatchee River since 1973, along with her kitten. The new license plate can be purchased at the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles or by checking with your local tax collector office for availability.

FWC staff worked with Carlton and the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida to design the new plate.

Fees from the Protect the Panther license plate, FWC spokesperson Lisa Thompson said in a news release, will go directly into the Florida Panther Research and Management Trust Fund, which is a critical source of funding for the state’s panther-related research, monitoring and conservation efforts.

"The long-term public support of this fund has had a direct positive impact on the FWC’s management and research efforts, resulting in timely, science-based information needed to guide current and future conservation actions for Florida panthers," Thompson said. "The FWC and conservation partners have made significant progress with panther recovery and the FWC’s panther program relies upon sales of the license plate to continue these conservation efforts."

Other ways to help panthers when on the road is to follow all speed limits and panther speed zones, which coincide with areas in South Florida where panthers are known to cross roadways.Learn more about panthers at MyFWC.com/Panther

