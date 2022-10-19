Stunning 1958 Pontiac Selling At Premier Auction Group's Punta Gorda Auction

Elizabeth Puckett
·1 min read

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This 1958 Pontiac Bonneville Tri-Power Hardtop can be the highlight of your Pontiac collection.

Originally intended as a moniker to denote a top-of-the-line 1957 Star Chief, the Bonneville became its own separate model in 1958. This meant that for the first time, a base model Bonneville could be had and most of the luxurious features that made the name popular among Pontiac buyers were now optional but that was far from a downgrade. In fact, it opened up doors for the model that were previously unavailable. Buyers that were not able to afford all of the luxury options could now pick the ones more important to them, essentially getting a better car for a more affordable price. On top of that, the model was now available with a hard top instead of just as a convertible.

Over $300K has gone into this car, with all the original pieces being restored to show condition. The no expense spared, frame-off restoration by undertaken by Run Rite Classics. It has a laser straight body, and it rolls on re-chromed wheels. Powering this 1958 Pontiac Bonneville is a 370 overhead valve V8 with Tri-Power, rated at 300-horsepower. Backing the engine is a Strato-Flight 4-speed Hydra-Matic automatic transmission. No detail was overlooked about this Bonneville. See it here.

This great car along with over 300 classic and collectible cars will be selling  at Premier Auction's Punta Gorda, Florida auction on December 2nd and 3rd. Please visit https://www.premierauctiongroup.com for more details.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Recommended Stories

  • Henderson Auctions Selling Awesome Jeeps At No Reserve

    There are several impressive off-roaders on the docket, ready for your bid.

  • Cadillac's new $300,000 electric car comes with 5 screens, futuristic looks, and 300 miles of range — see the Celestiq

    Cadillac's ultra-luxury EV will be hand-built to customer specifications in extremely low volumes. Production starts in 2023.

  • Stellantis CEO says group may end China production

    Car giant Stellantis may stop building vehicles in China, chief executive Carlos Tavares said Monday, citing building tensions with the West as a deterrent to investment there.

  • Mopar teases three concepts for SEMA

    Thanks to a trio of concept sketches, we know Mopar's 15,345-square-foot booth will house a couple of Ram concepts and a fantastical Jeep to boot. The Jeep can be identified as an EV thanks to its Surge name, the circuit board motif on the sketch, and the EV badge behind the front wheel. Mopar's press release on the show started with claiming it is "Charged Up" for SEMA.

  • How Much Does It Cost To Charge an Electric Car?

    Electric vehicles, or EVs, are a trending topic. Governments worldwide, including those in the U.S., Norway and China, have created policies to speed the transition from vehicles that burn fossil...

  • 10 Used Car Models That Are More Expensive Than the New Versions

    Buying a used car has traditionally been much more affordable than buying a new car, but in the current auto market, several used cars are now selling for more than the suggested sticker price for the...

  • Used cars have depreciated slightly—when to expect the car market to be normal again

    Automotive analysts predict new vehicle prices will remain elevated — and possibly continue to rise — while used-car prices may moderate slowly.

  • As parts shortage persists, these are the new GM models you can get the fastest

    Here are the GM vehicles you can get the fastest and how to accurately find inventory.

  • Foxconn Unveils Pickup, Crossover Models to Expand EV Lineup

    (Bloomberg) -- Foxconn Technology Group took the wraps off two new electric vehicles on Tuesday, prototypes that embody the iPhone maker’s ambitions of carving out a slice of a market led by the likes of Tesla Inc.Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Putin’s War Escalation Is Hastening D

  • Dominate All With A 1965 Ford Mustang

    If you’re a fan of classic ponies, you’ve got to check this one out…

  • 2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid gains AWD option, more trims

    2023 Toyota Corolla gets a variety of updates. Leading the list is the hybrid that's more powerful, less expensive, and has an AWD option.

  • Rolls-Royce unveils Spectre: What to know about the $413,000 electric car

    The $413,000 Rolls-Royce Spectre is not the world's most expensive electric vehicle (that title goes to the $2.4 million Rimac Nevera hypercar). Bespoke customizations can easily add 20% more in value to the Spectre's MSRP, Fritsches noted.

  • iPhone maker Foxconn wants to build 5% of the world's EVs by 2025 — and just launched its latest 3 models. Take a look.

    At its annual Tech Day on Tuesday, the Taiwanese tech giant unveiled its latest three electric vehicles.

  • Audi and Volkswagen Recall SUVs Due to Engine Failure Risk

    Safety action includes the Audi Q5 and Q5 Sportback and the VW Atlas and Atlas Sport2022 Volkswagen AtlasBy Jeff S. BartlettVolkswagen Group of America is recalling 74,067 SUVs from the Audi and ...

  • Mercedes EQE SUV just announced — here's everything you need to know

    Mercedes has another electric SUV coming, so here's everything you need to know about the Mercedes EQE SUV.

  • 2023 Mazda CX-30 gets more power and safety enhancements

    The 2023 Mazda CX-30 heads into the new model year with a few updates.

  • Electric vehicles take center stage at pared-back Paris auto show

    Europe leads the push into battery-powered cars as EVs enter the mainstream, even amid supply shortages, a spotty charging network and a looming recession.

  • Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India to launch flexi-fuel model by end-2024

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India plans to launch a flexi-fuel model of motorcycle in India by end-2024, the company's CEO said on Wednesday. "Our internal target is minimum, one model, the first model of flexi-fuel motorcycle to be launched by end-2024," Atsushi Ogata, chief executive officer of Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, said at the International Conference on Biofuels in New Delhi. Ogata said that his company is waiting for a clear roadmap by the government on flexi-fuel vehicles.

  • Cadillac Celestiq walkaround

    The 2024 Cadillac Celestiq is the luxury automaker's new halo sedan. The electric car features dual electric motors making 600 horsepower and 640 pound-feet of torque. It has Magnetic Ride Control 4.0, four-wheel steering and a 111-kWh battery offering a range of more than 300 miles. The car is around 18 feet long, more than an Escalade, but it's lower than a CT5. The body is made of carbon fiber and composite panels with real aluminum trim. Giant aluminum castings make up the lower part of the chassis. The interior can be customized in just about any way imaginable. It also has 55 inches of display for the front passengers and an electrically dimmable panoramic sunroof. The base price for the Celestiq is more than $300,000, and production begins in December 2023

  • China auto market faces slowdown as inventory builds - CMBI

    Automakers in China delivered a record number of cars to dealers in the first nine months of the year even as retail demand slowed, setting up the market for a slowdown in 2023, a leading Chinese brokerage said on Wednesday. Automakers had delivered 1 million vehicles to dealers in China over the first nine months of this year, a record volume for the world's largest auto market, analysts at China Merchants Bank International (CMBI) said. In September, deliveries to dealers rose by 33%, while retail sales climbed only 9%, meaning that inventories on dealer lots jumped, a trend that could create an overhang that will weigh on sales next year, they said.