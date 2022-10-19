Stunning 1958 Pontiac Selling At Premier Auction Group's Punta Gorda Auction

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This 1958 Pontiac Bonneville Tri-Power Hardtop can be the highlight of your Pontiac collection.

Originally intended as a moniker to denote a top-of-the-line 1957 Star Chief, the Bonneville became its own separate model in 1958. This meant that for the first time, a base model Bonneville could be had and most of the luxurious features that made the name popular among Pontiac buyers were now optional but that was far from a downgrade. In fact, it opened up doors for the model that were previously unavailable. Buyers that were not able to afford all of the luxury options could now pick the ones more important to them, essentially getting a better car for a more affordable price. On top of that, the model was now available with a hard top instead of just as a convertible.

Over $300K has gone into this car, with all the original pieces being restored to show condition. The no expense spared, frame-off restoration by undertaken by Run Rite Classics. It has a laser straight body, and it rolls on re-chromed wheels. Powering this 1958 Pontiac Bonneville is a 370 overhead valve V8 with Tri-Power, rated at 300-horsepower. Backing the engine is a Strato-Flight 4-speed Hydra-Matic automatic transmission. No detail was overlooked about this Bonneville. See it here.

This great car along with over 300 classic and collectible cars will be selling at Premier Auction's Punta Gorda, Florida auction on December 2nd and 3rd. Please visit https://www.premierauctiongroup.com for more details.

