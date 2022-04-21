Stunning New 8K Footage Shows Mars Crater Like Never Before

A new video gives armchair astronauts one of the clearest looks yet deep inside a crater on Mars.

YouTuber Seán Doran used an image taken by the High Resolution Imaging Experiment (HiRISE) camera on NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter earlier this year. He wrote in the YouTube description that the image was “denoised, blended, graded & rescaled” to create a stunning video:

Doran also added the song “Itasca, It’s Glowing Red Hot” from the album “Music From Neptune Flux” by Chris Zabriskie.

Here’s the original HiRISE image in multiple formats.

The University of Arizona, which created and operates HiRISE, called it “the most powerful camera ever sent to another planet.”

See the results for yourself on the HiRISE Twitter feed as well as on Flickr in standard, 4K and 8K.

(h/t digg)

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.