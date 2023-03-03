Stunning aerial views of California's record level snowpack
The recent spate of storms lifted the statewide snowpack to 190 percent of average for the start of the month, and more snow is on the way.
The third snowpack survey by the state's Department of Water Resources showed the snow depth at 116 inches. That's 170% of the historic average for this point in the winter.
A population of wild dogs living near the Chernobyl exclusion zone is now giving scientists a glimpse into how long-term radiation exposure affects generations. The radiation exposure still being emitted in Chernobyl decades after the 1986 nuclear disaster may have fundamentally altered the genetics of dog populations, according to a study published Friday in Science Advances. The dogs still living around the exclusion zone are likely descendants of pets left behind after residents surrounding the Chernobyl power plant fled the region in a hurry, leaving behind all their belongings, including their four-legged companions, Tim Mousseau, a professor of biological sciences at the University of South Carolina, told ABC News.
Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer responded with some strong words back at the popular podcast host.
In a ten-day stretch, AccuWeather Meteorologist Tony Laubach covered thousands of miles on the road tracking blizzards and tornadoes from Wyoming to Arkansas.
Sotheby’s is auctioning off the original manuscript for “Snow Crash,” Neal Stephenson’s landmark 1992 science fiction book that coined the terms “metaverse” and “avatar." Author Neal Stephenson joins Sotheby's Head of Sale Cassandra Hatton on "First Mover" to discuss the details of the auction and Sotheby's move into the digital art space. Plus, Stephenson shares his insights on developments in the metaverse and his thoughts on artificial intelligence (AI).
American ski star Mikaela Shiffrin was assured of winning a fifth overall World Cup title on Saturday with seven races of the season remaining.Sofia Goggia's second placed finish was sufficient for the Italian to be assured of winning that discipline's title. bur-map/gk/pi/gj
US ski superstar Mikaela Shiffrin said Ingemar Stenmark's remarks that she was better than him were off the mark after she failed to equal his World Cup record of 86 wins on Friday.The 27-year-old Shiffrin has two further chances this weekend to equal and even set a new record should she win both Saturday's downhill and Sunday's super-G in Kvitfjell.
ET can confirm Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix have broken up after nearly 10 years together. The news comes after cheating allegations surfaced, Tom reportedly hooking up with co-star Raquel Leviss.
Three school districts had to cancel classes Friday due to power outages and damage from Thursday night's storms.
Clarence Hill from the Fort Worth Star Telegram breaks down Cowboys changes at the Combine.
Many major metro areas such as Atlanta, Nashville, and Louisville are under severe weather alerts as dangerous storms are threatening to bring damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, and large hail.
"We can have another baby, but I can't have another you..." This viral TikTok has caused many parents to share all the reasons why they want their partners to choose them over their babies.
College students in Texas are calling on their university to remove a statue that they say is a symbol of racism. NBC’s Niala Charles reports on how this is part of a larger push nationwide to remove Confederate monuments from public places.
Savannah Chrisley shares what it's like raising her sister, Chloe, while their parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, remain in prison. The 25-year-old posted a video dancing with the 10-year-old after finding out her school day was canceled. Todd and Julie began their prison sentences on Jan. 17. Since then, Savannah has been watching over Chloe and her 16-year-old brother, Grayson.
STORY: This is the moment Australian authorities dropped 1.2 metric tons of fake cocaine 40 miles off the coast of Perth.This scene, at the end of December, was a key part of a joint U.S-Australian law enforcement operation that's seized nearly $700 million worth of cocaine, linked to a Mexican cartel, and resulted in the arrest of 12 suspects.On Saturday (March 4), Western Australia police commissioner Col Blanch released details about 'Operation Beech'."...we got some information from the Drug Enforcement Administration out of the Sydney office that approximately 2.4 tonnes of cocaine was going to make its way to Australia to be distributed throughout our country. The Drug Enforcement Administration sought the assistance of the U.S. Coast Guard and just off the coast of Ecuador they took out packages equalling nearly 3 tonnes containing cocaine. We've used the quantity 2.4 because that's our estimate of the actual cocaine once you take the packaging away."That cocaine was equivalent to roughly half Australia' estimated annual consumption."Over a number of weeks, our officers from the Transnational Serious and Organised Crime squad and other officers assisted to reconstruct those identical packages and drop 1.2 tonnes of those drugs into the ocean, 40 miles off the coast."Three suspected members of the "Australian arm of a drug syndicate" were arrested on December 30 with the fake cocaine.They had allegedly made three trips through rough seas to collect the packages.A further nine arrests have been made and a large quantity of cash seized.A 39-year-old male U.S. citizen was among the 12 charged, police said.Blanch said the operation sends a message to international traffickers that "your deadly drugs are not welcome here".
A North Carolina driver narrowly missed hitting two kids after speeding by a stopped school bus.
More than 35 years after the world's worst nuclear accident, the dogs of Chernobyl roam among decaying, abandoned buildings in and around the closed plant – somehow still able to find food, breed and survive. Scientists hope that studying these dogs can teach humans new tricks about how to live in the harshest, most degraded environments, too. “We've had this golden opportunity” to lay the groundwork for answering a crucial question: “How do you survive in a hostile environment like this for 15 generations?” said geneticist Elaine Ostrander of the National Human Genome Research Institute, one of the study’s many authors.
In 1976, Meryl Streep auditioned for the lead role in King Kong. After Streep read for the role, producer Dino De Laurentiis reportedly turned to his son, who recommended Streep for the role, and asked, in Italian, "Why did you bring me this ugly thing?" Streep speaks Italian, so she reportedly responded to De Laurentiis in Italian by apologizing that she was not beautiful enough to be in his movie.
Yahoo Finance’s Josh Schafer breaks down Citi’s latest household spending report, comparing past years’ card spending for the month of February.
Thousands of people in California are without power and some are stuck in their homes in the wake of historic snowfall. CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti joined CBS News from Truckee, California, with the latest on the recovery efforts and the forecast for more incoming snowfall in the Sierra Nevadas.