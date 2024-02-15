Stunning cake sculpture made from snow in Canandaigua. Check out the photos

Iveta Buck of Canandaigua made a snow cake and gift bag for son Lucas' 17th birthday in January.

CANANDAIGUA, NY — Every year, Iveta Buck and family take the snow that falls at their Canandaigua home to make works of art.

Some years — like this one — it seems the snowfall amounts lessen more than other years. No matter for Iveta Buck, who is the prime snow art creator.

"There was barely any snow this year to build," Buck said. "But the last snowfall in January we ran out to build a cake! I actually had to mix snow with water to be able to build these, but it is totally worth it."

Now that's a birthday cake to behold, although maybe not to eat. Iveta Buck of Canandaigua makes snow artworks every winter.

The cake is no ordinary cake, by the way. Buck created a cartoon snow cake and gift bag for son Lucas' 17th birthday.

The Bucks share the pictures every year, but this is the first year older son Jesse isn't in the pictures as he is in college. He wished his brother an awesome birthday, anyway.

Iveta Buck and family make snow art every year, sometimes for birthdays.

This article originally appeared on MPNnow: Stunning cake sculpture made from snow in Canandaigua NY. See photos