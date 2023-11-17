This Stunning Chevelle SS 396 Is Selling Next Month At Premier Auction Group’s Punta Gorda Sale

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

A Remarkable Restoration.

An exceptional example of classic American muscle, the 1968 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 Coupe, has undergone a phenomenal restoration, solidifying its status as a collector's dream. This real "138" vehicle, signifying its authentic Super Sport heritage, is a testament to meticulous craftsmanship and attention to detail.

At the heart of this automotive masterpiece is the formidable 396 V-8 engine, delivering a robust 375 horsepower, paired with a smooth 4-speed manual transmission. The Chevelle SS 396's compelling performance is matched by its striking appearance, showcased in a deep Fathom Blue exterior that perfectly complements the luxurious black bucket seat interior.

One of the most captivating features of this Chevelle is its rare and highly sought-after rotating tachometer, a unique element that adds to the car's allure and value. The vehicle is not just about power and style; it's also equipped with modern comforts like air conditioning, ensuring a pleasant driving experience.

The power steering and power disc brakes provide a balanced and responsive driving dynamic, essential for a car of this caliber. The Chevelle underwent a rigorous rotisserie restoration process, resulting in a laser-straight body that reflects the highest standards of automotive restoration.

Every aspect of this car has been meticulously cared for, from the detailed engine compartment to the spotless undercarriage. The exterior's appeal is further enhanced by the classic rally wheels and BF Goodrich Radial T/A tires, adding a perfect finishing touch to this remarkable vehicle.

This 1968 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 Coupe is more than just a car; it's a piece of automotive history, beautifully restored and preserved. With its blend of raw power, stunning aesthetics, and fine craftsmanship, it stands as a shining example of the golden era of American muscle cars.

