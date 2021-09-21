Stunning Harvest Moon rises over England
A stunning Harvest Moon was seen rising over water along the coast of Minster on Sea, England, on Sept. 20.
A stunning Harvest Moon was seen rising over water along the coast of Minster on Sea, England, on Sept. 20.
Both owner and dog were bitten by the 6-foot-long alligator in and injured in the attack, but both survived.
Chinese engineers pose after welding the first seamless rails for the China-Laos railway in Vientiane, Laos, June 18, 2020. Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua via Getty ImagesChina is shaping the future of economic development through its Belt and Road Initiative, an ambitious multi-billion-dollar international push to better connect itself to the rest of the world through trade and infrastructure. Through this venture, China is providing over 100 countries with funding they have long sought for roads, rai
Two major California water agencies have settled a lawsuit that once threatened to derail a multi-state agreement to protect a river that serves millions of people in the U.S. West amid gripping drought. The Imperial Irrigation District, the largest single recipient of Colorado River water, sued the Metropolitan Water District twice in the past two years. Under the agreement, Imperial can store water in Lake Mead on the Arizona-Nevada border under Metropolitan's account.
Bears and sharks are known to be animals that can kill humans. But how often do they kill in North America?
A shortage of carbon dioxide used to stun pigs at abattoirs means a backlog of animals is growing.
Sea-level rise may appear to be a problem only for coastal residents, a hazard that comes with the awesome views and easy access to the beach.
A swarm of bees has killed 63 endangered African penguins on a beach outside Cape Town, the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds said on Sunday.
The Biden administration on Monday morning announced an interagency plan to deal with the effects of frequent extreme heat waves caused by global warming.
Thousands of guillemots and razorbills have descended on Britain’s coastlines, with some even spotted 10 miles up rivers, in a mystery gathering of seabirds.
Last year, a wildfire destroyed about 10% of the giant sequoia trees. Officials fear the wildfires now burning in California will continue the destruction.View Entire Post ›
An Australian company has started drilling exploratory oil wells in Cuba, as a lack of maintenance on the island’s aging electricity system left the population without service for several hours over the weekend.
The end-Permian mass extinction event - the worst in Earth’s history - saw toxic microbial blooms seething in rivers, delaying the recovery of animal life by millions of years, fossil evidence has revealed.
Researchers are collecting samples from bats in northern Cambodia in a bid to understand the coronavirus pandemic, returning to a region where a very similar virus was found in the animals a decade ago. Two samples from horseshoe bats were collected in 2010 in Stung Treng province near Laos and kept in freezers at the Institut Pasteur du Cambodge (IPC) in Phnom Penh. An eight-member IPC research team has been collecting samples from bats and logging their species, sex, age and other details for a week.
Firefighters fought tirelessly over recent days to save one of California’s sequoia groves, and its famous General Sherman tree.
Total gas mileage improves, but the driving experience is closer to what consumers are used to—including filling up at gas stations.
Florida's water pollution crisis at a tipping point
A trip to a melting glacier will shape how the BBC's new climate editor reports on climate change.
Policy experts warn new proposals to plug abandoned oil and gas wells amount to huge subsidy for the fossil fuel industry An orphan oil well sits abandoned in Kern county, outside Bakersfield, California. Photograph: David Walter Banks/The Washington Post/Getty Images Oil and gas companies have a century-old bad habit of drilling wells and ditching them. And while Congress finally has a plan to plug some abandoned wells, new proposals effectively pass the fossil fuel industry’s cleanup costs on
There are about 10,000 tigers in the US, and with few requirements for ownership, virtually anyone can own, breed or sell them A nine-month-old Bengal tiger, which was seen roaming the lawns of suburban Houston, in a cage after being captured by authorities in May 2021. Photograph: Francois Picard/AFP/Getty Images The first red flag was the shiny Chevy Camaro with no license plate. “Anything to declare?” asked the US Customs and Border Protection officer. “Nothing,” replied the 18-year-old drive
Hot, dry weather on Sunday added to the challenges facing California firefighters who are battling to keep flames from driving further into a grove of ancient sequoias, where the base of the world’s tallest tree has been wrapped in protective foil.