Stunning Harvest Moon rises over England

Reuters

Researchers are collecting samples from bats in northern Cambodia in a bid to understand the coronavirus pandemic, returning to a region where a very similar virus was found in the animals a decade ago. Two samples from horseshoe bats were collected in 2010 in Stung Treng province near Laos and kept in freezers at the Institut Pasteur du Cambodge (IPC) in Phnom Penh. An eight-member IPC research team has been collecting samples from bats and logging their species, sex, age and other details for a week.