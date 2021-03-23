A stunning image of the Milky Way took 12 years to photograph. It shows the ghost of a supernova.

Aria Bendix
·4 min read
Milky Way mosaic
Metsavainio's mosaic captures a portion of the Milky Way. J-P Metsavainio

  • Photographer J-P Metsavainio captured images of the Milky Way for 12 years to create a new mosaic.

  • It shows 20 million stars in the galaxy and also features the remains of three supernovas.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

The Milky Way galaxy is nearly 2 million light-years across. To visualize even a small chunk of this collection of asteroids, stars, planets, dust, and gas, photographers have to piece together a vast collection of telescope images.

For the last 12 years, photographer J-P Metsavainio has undertaken that challenge.

Metsavainio started taking snapshots of the Milky Way from his observatory in Oulu, Finland in 2009. Earlier this month, he released a mosaic image of the galaxy that stretches from Taurus - a constellation about 2,200 light-years from Earth - to Cygnus, another constellation around 6,100 light-years away.

The mosaic captures about 20 million stars in total. (The entire Milky Way has hundreds of billions of stars.)

It also features objects that are tough to catch on camera, like the remains of three supernovas.

"When you work with the same project almost 12 years, it's easy to think that there can't be many surprises," Metsavainio told Insider. But catching the ghostly debris on camera, he said, was among the most unexpected elements of his Milky Way project.

Cygnus Mosaic supernova remnant
J-P Metsavainio

The images took 1,250 hours to capture

Metsavainio lives about 90 miles from the Arctic Circle and has a private, at-home observatory, pictured below. For six months of the year, the cloudless sky above his home is ideal for stargazing. He takes advantage of this winter period to observe objects via telescope and snap photographs of them.

"I work every single clear night," he said.

Metsavainio said he often stays up late, photographing in silence. On a given night, he added, he can observe an object for four to seven hours, depending on its height on the sky.

J P Metsavainio observatory
J-P Metsavainio

He prefers to take pictures manually, using a wide-aperture telephoto lens.

"I'm a perfectionist regarding my work," he said. "I don't want to miss a single valuable clear moment due to some small software glitch."

In total, he spent 1,250 hours collecting images for his Milky Way mosaic.

He stitched the individual images together in Photoshop, using stars as a guide to match the shots. His mosaic uses color coding to represent ionized elements lingering in the galaxy: red for sulfur, green for hydrogen, and blue for oxygen.

The final image shows several nebulae - clouds of dust and gas in which new stars form - located in different constellations. That includes the California Nebula, located in the constellation Perseus, which is about 1,000 light-years from Earth, as well as the Cave Nebula, located in the constellation Cepheus, about 2,400 light-years away.

california nebula
The California Nebula. J-P Metsavainio

The mosaic also shows the first black hole ever discovered, Cygnus X-1.

But Metsavainio said the supernova remnants are his "absolute favorite" elements of the project. He called them his "three musketeers."

The remains of one supernova took 3 years to capture

A supernova is the final explosion of a dying star. It releases a massive amount of energy, scattering debris across the galaxy and leaving behind an expanding nebula.

Under normal circumstances, dust blocks our view of these structures.

"They all are extremely dim and in very dense starfield," Metsavainio said. "That makes imaging almost impossible."

But after 300 hours of observation, he finally snapped enough photos to capture the three clouds of debris.

One structure in particular, the remnant of supernova W63, was a target of Metsavainio's for many years. It's located more than 5,000 light-years away, near the constellation Cygnus - hence its nickname, "Cygnus Shell."

Cygnus shell Supernova
Supernova remnant W63, or Cygnus Shell. J-P Metsavainio

Scientists haven't identified the original star that exploded to form W63, but they estimate that light from the explosion would have reached Earth more than 15,000 years ago.

It took Metsavainio three years, from 2015 to 2018, to collect enough photos of Cygnus Shell alone. Capturing objects like this are "the reason I keep doing this slow and lonely work," he said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Marvel's 'Black Widow' to debut on Disney+ and in theaters

    The Walt Disney Co. on Tuesday overhauled its upcoming film release plans, postponing some of its biggest films and shifting Marvel's “Black Widow," among other titles, to Disney+ the same time they arrive in theaters. “Black Widow," once planned to debut in May 2020, had been set to kickoff the summer on May 7. While bigger and bigger films have turned to streaming and premium-on-demand in recent months, Marvel movies are Hollywood's most bankable box-office behemoths.

  • Spring breakers overwhelmed Miami. What’s happening in Myrtle Beach?

    So far, the massive spring break crowds that caused Miami Beach to declare a state of emergency have not shown up in the Grand Strand. But last year, they definitely did.

  • Senator Ron Johnson gives bizarre history of Greenland to claim climate change isn’t real

    Wisconsin Republican falls for 1000-year-old ruse as he claims early Greenland ‘explorers saw green’

  • I tried the 'nature's cereal' that Lizzo is obsessed with, and the easy dish was surprisingly tasty

    The popular TikTok recipe is super easy to make, and it only requires a few ingredients. Here are the best variations of the tasty, healthy treat.

  • What we know about 21-year-old Ahmad Alissa, who police say killed 10 in Boulder, Colorado

    Ahmad Alissa, of Arvada, Colorado, was charged with killing 10 people at King Soopers market in Boulder. His brother said he had been bullied.

  • Meghan, Harry clarify they ‘exchanged personal vows’ days before wedding after marriage certificate emerges

    The couple added new details to surprising facts revealed during their recent groundbreaking interview with Oprah Winfrey. During their recent interview with Oprah Winfrey, internationally famous couple Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle revealed shocking experiences as members of The Royal Family. One comment made by Markle resulted in viewers tuned into Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A Primetime Special being confused on the couple’s wedding date.

  • Martha Stewart says her skin-care routine includes waking up at 4 a.m. on some days to apply a face mask

    Martha Stewart told Allure that serums, a CBD tonic, moisturizer, and foundation are also key to her daily skin-care routine.

  • 'It wasn't completely accurate': Fauci criticizes AstraZeneca's COVID-shot disclosure, calling it an 'unforced error'

    Dr. Anthony Fauci said he was "sort of stunned" by AstraZeneca's announcement. The pharma company said it would release more data within days.

  • ‘Fire this corrupt man’: USPS chief Louis DeJoy unveils mail rollbacks as Democrats demand his removal

    US Postal Service proposes longer first-class mail delivery, shorter office hours and higher postage prices

  • 'Sad day for Boulder': Gunman kills 10 at Colorado supermarket, including police officer, in second US mass shooting in a week

    The police officer who died was identified as Eric Talley, 51, an 11-year veteran who responded to the King Soopers during the shooting.

  • EU vaccine boss says will use all tools available over AstraZeneca shortfalls

    The European Commission's chief vaccine negotiator Sandra Gallina said on Tuesday the European Union will use all available means to secure COVID-19 vaccine produced by AstraZeneca. She did not elaborate on which tools would be used, but the head of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen has threatened a tightening of export controls on drugmakers that fail to comply with their supply contracts with the EU. AstraZeneca said earlier in March it would aim to deliver to the European Union 100 million vaccines by the end of June, three times fewer than it had committed to in the contract with the EU.

  • Detroit mayor: HGTV's Curtis was 'scammed' in house deal

    The star of HGTV's “Rehab Addict Rescue” apparently was “scammed” when she bought a blighted Detroit home from someone who wasn't the owner, the mayor said. The Detroit Land Bank Authority holds the title to the house. Nicole Curtis said she paid $17,000 for the property in 2017 and has spent $60,000 in repairs and other costs so far.

  • Brazil’s Bolsonaro branded ‘psychopathic leader’ as three die from taking ‘Covid kit’ he promoted

    Sao Paulo governor rebukes right-wing populist president as death toll approaches 300,000

  • Boulder's assault weapons ban was blocked by a judge 10 days before supermarket shooting

    The city had initially passed the ban in 2018 following the shooting that killed 17 in Parkland, Fla.

  • Mexican cartel leader’s body left wrapped in plastic on park bench

    The corpse was found shortly after ‘El Cholo’ appeared on video surrounded by heavily armed men

  • White House adds ‘tricky’ steps to ‘windy’ weather as reason for Biden’s triple tumble on Air Force One

    Administration has refused to confirm whether the president was examined by a doctor

  • Man rescues child floating on ice with fishing rod

    In a video published by Richard Garda, he is seen casting a fishing rod equipped with a weight in the direction of the boy who caught it and then slowly pulling him towards the river bank.The air temperature in Kyiv hovers around 0°C, so a swim in the ice-cold water could end badly for the boy, whose piece of ice got carried dozens of meters away from the bank.The unusual rescue operation worked perfectly as the boy was seen stepping from the ice piece to the bank without even getting his feet wet.

  • Three Russian pilots killed in mishap with ejector seat of nuclear bomber

    Three members of a Russian bomber's air crew died on Tuesday when their ejector seats accidentally activated during preflight checks, the military said. The Russian Defense Ministry said the incident happened at an airbase in the Kaluga region, about 145 kilometers (90 miles) southwest of Moscow. It said the crew of a Tu-22M3 long-range bomber was preparing for a training mission when its ejection system malfunctioned and accidentally shot the crew out. The ministry said the altitude wasn't enough for the parachutes to open and three of the four crew members died of injuries. Russian media reported that the victims included Col. Vadim Beloslyudtsev, the commander of the bomber unit stationed at the Shaikovka airbase near Kaluga. Russian news reports said the fourth crew member survived the incident and was hospitalised. An official investigation into the incident has been launched. The accidental activation of the rescue system is extremely rare, and some experts speculated that it could have been caused by an electrical malfunction or human error. The Tu-22M3 is a supersonic twin-engine long-range bomber, which is capable of carrying nuclear weapons. About 60 are estimated to remain in service with the Russian air force, and some have flown bombing missions to strike militants in Syria from their bases in Russia.

  • Kylie Jenner responds to backlash over asking her followers to donate to a makeup artist's emergency-surgery fund

    The makeup mogul shared the link to Samuel Rauda's GoFundMe campaign and donated $5,000 "to reach their original goal," which was $10,000, she said.

  • Harry and Meghan Finally Admit They Didn’t Have Secret Backyard Wedding

    PoolPrince Harry and Meghan Markle have finally admitted to The Daily Beast that they were not married three days before their official ceremony, as they had claimed in their interview with Oprah Winfrey.A spokesperson for the couple conceded Monday that “the couple exchanged personal vows a few days before their official/legal wedding on May 19.” That backyard exchange of personal vows does not constitute marriage.Prince Harry Lands a New Job With Hotshot Silicon Valley Startup BetterUpThe belated admission on the record, which follows several anonymous briefings to journalists, marks the end of a tortuous saga that began when Meghan told Oprah she and Harry tied the knot “in our backyard” three days before the $50 million public wedding on May 19, 2018. Meghan, 39, said in the interview, “You know, three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that. The vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.”The claim was much disputed, not least because in the U.K. a minimum of two witnesses are needed for a legal marriage to take place. Others argued, however, that Meghan was merely making the point that for them as a couple it was more important to make a personal than a public commitment and that the focus on discrepancies and inaccuracies in the interview was a deliberate strategy by Meghan’s detractors to undermine her wider credibility and the specific claim that “concerns” over her baby’s likely skin color were expressed to Harry.Meghan Markle ‘Didn’t Understand’ Wedding Rules Because ‘She Is American,’ Archbishop’s Office Told VicarToday’s formal admission to The Daily Beast that no marriage took place in advance of the official ceremony comes after the marriage certificate document was obtained by the British newspaper the Sun—the paper paid £42 (about $58) to obtain a copy from Britain’s General Register Office.The certificate, which gives the witnesses as Prince Charles and Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland, confirmed the couple were indeed married on May 19, 2018, at Windsor Castle.Stephen Borton, former chief clerk at the Faculty Office, told the Sun, “I’m sorry, but Meghan is obviously confused and clearly misinformed. They did not marry three days earlier in front of the Archbishop of Canterbury.“The Special License I helped draw up enabled them to marry at St George’s Chapel in Windsor and what happened there on 19 May 2018 and was seen by millions around the world was the official wedding as recognized by the Church of England and the law.”The certificate lists Harry as “single” and his occupation as a “Prince of the United Kingdom” and Meghan as “divorced” and an “actor.” Her dad Thomas Markle is described as a “lighting director” and Charles is described as a “Prince of the United Kingdom.”The archbishop’s office has refused to comment.The misleading claim originally made by Meghan was the cause of some disquiet. As The Daily Beast reported last week, Mark Edwards, a priest from Newcastle, said he checked with the archbishop’s office and was told that the claim that they got married in the back garden of their home may have been the result of a misunderstanding stemming from the fact that “Meghan is an American.”Rev. Mark Edwards has told his local paper in Newcastle, The Chronicle, that he contacted Archbishop Justin Welby’s office to “get some clarity” on the claim after the couple mentioned it in their Oprah Winfrey interview.He said he was motivated in part to do so because he has been flooded with requests for private or outdoor weddings during lockdown that he has not been able to fulfill, because the law states that Church of England weddings must take place in “a certified place of worship” and cannot be conducted outside.Edwards said the person he spoke to told him, “Justin had a private conversation with the couple in the garden about the wedding, but I can assure you, no wedding took place until the televised national event.”Edwards said it was “in the public interest for the leader of the church to put the record straight.”Now that Meghan’s people have done so, the infinitely more serious accusations of racism within the royal family can be examined with less distraction. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.