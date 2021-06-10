Stunning images show the rare solar eclipse that just partially obscured the sun across the Northern Hemisphere

A composite image showing a solar eclipse from three vantage points Thursday. Left is Long Island, New York; the top right is Avon, New Jersey; and the bottom right is Baltimore. Insider/AP News/Brandon Berkoff/Collin Gross

There was a partial solar eclipse Thursday morning over much of the Northern Hemisphere.

Those in the northern US got one of the best views of the eclipse if they woke up early to see it.

Here are some pictures showing the phenomenon in action.

See more stories on Insider's business page.

Astronomy enthusiasts rose in the early-morning hours to capture a rare glimpse at a solar eclipse.

Those in the northern US as well as Canada and Greenland got the best shots of the "ring of fire" eclipse that took place Thursday morning, though the eclipse was only partial for most of the Northern Hemisphere.

A sliver of sun peaked out from behind the moon over the Baltimore skyline in this image taken by an Associated Press photographer.

The partial solar eclipse rising over the Baltimore skyline on Thursday as seen from Arbutus, Maryland. AP Photo/Julio Cortez

The space enthusiast Brandon Berkoff woke up at 5 a.m. to snap this picture from the Sunken Meadow beach on Long Island, New York. "I got there right as the sun got above the horizon," he told Insider.

A picture of the eclipse from Long Island on Thursday. Brandon Berkoff (@spacebrandonb

The meteorology student Collin Gross was also an early riser and met about a dozen people on a beach in New Jersey waiting for the eclipse. "It was amazing!" he said. "This was the first one I've actually seen, and it's so much more amazing seeing it in person."

The solar eclipse pictured from New Jersey on Thursday. Collin Gross

Here, the partially blocked sun is seen behind the Statue of Liberty:

Here, behind the Mackinac Bridge in Michigan:

Here, as seen from Delaware and Washington, DC:

-NASA HQ PHOTO (@nasahqphoto) June 10, 2021

The video below shows a feed from a satellite that captured the shadow of the moon darkening the Earth as it passed in front of the sun.

There won't be another annular solar eclipse this year, but it's the first of two solar eclipses in 2021.

Insider's Aria Bendix describes the celestial science behind the occurrence in a previous post.

Read the original article on Business Insider