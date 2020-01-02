Stunning images from space reveal the shocking extent of Australia's bushfire crisis

RAMMB/CIRA/CSU; Business Insider

Australian bushfires sparked in September have spread for months, leading to a state of emergency in many regions.

As of the new year, the blazes have scorched more than 14 million acres of land, killed about half a billion animals, and displaced hundreds of thousands of people.

The blazes are so large and widespread that satellites in space can easily photograph them from orbit.

Specialized sensors on satellites that can see through the thick smoke are recording the bushfires' spread.

Australia's raging bushfires are so bad that satellites thousands of miles above Earth can easily spot their flames and smoke from space.

The fires likely started naturally, though experts think human-caused climate disruption has exacerbated hot arid conditions that fuel the growth of such blazes. Current estimates suggest eastern Australia's bushfire crisis has scorched more than 14 million acres of land, killed about half a billion animals, and displaced hundreds of thousands of people.

The photo above — which shows plumes of smoke about half the area of Europe darkening skies as far as New Zealand in a yellow haze — was taken on Thursday by the Japan Meteorological Agency's Himawari-8 satellite.

Himawari-8 launched in October 2014 and weighs about as much as a Ford F-150 pickup truck. It now orbits over the same point about 22,300 miles above our planet. Using a variety of onboard sensors, Himawari-8, NASA's Suomi NPP satellite, and other Earth-monitoring machines are returning stunning imagery of Australia's dire situation.

Here are some of the most revealing photos, animations, and illustrations of the crisis on Earth as seen from outer space.

Himawari-8 overlooks the Western Hemisphere and photographs this face of Earth once every 10 minutes. Australia, its bushfires, and smoke plumes are easily visible.

animation gif earth australia brush fires smoke himawari 8 satellite image photo january 2 2020 20200102 More

NICT Science Cloud/CEReS/Kpchi University/Nagoya Science MuseumNASA's Suomi NPP satellite, which orbits about 500 miles up, offers a much closer view of the planet — though a less consistent one. Here, Australia's bushfires are shown picking up in November.

animation gif earth australia brush fires smoke himawari 8 satellite image photo november 2019 201911_aussie_fires_viirs.2020 01 02 14_20_32 More

RAMMB/CIRA/CSURedder and longer wavelengths of light, such as near infrared, can show fiery hotspots on the ground through the haze and smoke.

earth australia brush fires smoke new zealand himawari 8 satellite image photo november 7 2019 cira_natural_fire_color_20191107035000 More

RAMMB/CIRA/CSUEmbers from fires that began in September have spread easily in abnormally long, dry, and expansive drought.

animation gif earth australia brush fires smoke himawari 8 satellite image photo january 2 2020 cira rammb slider himawari full_disk geocolor opacity 100 20200101204000 20200102075000 edit More

RAMMB/CIRA/CSUThis animation, from January 1 and 2, highlights multiple hotspots in normally invisible infrared light. Two especially large patches of bushfires (shown just southwest of the center) stretch dozens of miles long.

animation gif earth australia brush fires smoke himawari 8 satellite image photo january 1 2 2020 More