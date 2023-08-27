Stunning move-in ready homes available at two Tom French communities

Developing and building both maintenance-provided and single-family neighborhoods for over 40 years, Tom French provides prospective buyers many options to suit their needs, desires, and lifestyles. Two of his communities in Olathe are offering homes ready for occupancy immediately or within 60 days.

The single-family new home community Covington Creek and the twin villa community Covington Court are ideally located in Olathe near 115th Street and Lone Elm Road in a treed, secluded, low-traffic area. In the Olathe Northwest school district, students are within walking distance of Millbrooke Elementary, Summit Trail Middle School, The Goddard School, and the St. Paul School Campus. An abundance of retail shops, restaurants, medical offices, and daycare centers are just down the road.

“Nearby parks, trails and recreational areas provide a wealth of outdoor enjoyment,” noted marketing agent Susan Hoskinson with ReeceNichols Real Estate. “These are special communities, in a desirable location.”

Covington Creek

Developed by Tom French, Phase Two of this single-family home community is open and offers an abundance of gorgeous walkout homesites backing to greenspace. Several homes are in progress by featured builders French Homes, Symphony Homes, and Tom French Construction.

Tom French Construction is offering a new two-story plan, the Bentley, with four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms and a modern farmhouse exterior. The home is available now. An additional two-story home is under construction, the Bentley II by French Homes which offers five bedrooms and five baths with a butler’s pantry and is close to completion.

Symphony Homes has also started construction on his popular Landon II, a traditional story and a half plan that will be ready in October. Additionally, French Homes has designed and will soon start construction on a new reverse story and a half plan, the Madison, which will have a walkout lower level.

Covington Court

One of Tom’s most popular maintenance-provided communities, the neighborhood offers several twin villas under construction and ready for occupancy, with prices starting at $499,950.

Phase Two offers the popular Alderwood II reverse story and a half plan. The final two with walkout lower levels are available for immediate occupancy, and a third is under construction.

And don’t miss the Ensley III plan, a true ranch with three bedrooms on the main level. The open floor plans are ideal with the kitchens and dining areas flowing into the large great rooms overlooking the covered decks and patios. The final two are available for immediate occupancy for those wanting or needing to move soon, and the prices were recently reduced.

“Tom had many requests for a three-bedroom ranch plan and the new Ensley III plan has received such a positive response,” said Hoskinson. “Covington Court is an opportunity to ‘right size’ your next home purchase, with all the new energy efficient products being used today in newly constructed homes.”

The ‘lock-and-leave’ lifestyle at Covington Court twin villas is attractive to many, regardless of age or life stage. Lawn care, snow removal, roof and gutter repair/replacement, exterior painting and building insurance are all taken care of by the homes association.

Amenities for the sister communities Covington Creek and Covington Court, including a pool and playground area, are ready for enjoyment.

Contact Susan Hoskinson at 913-484-2839 or visit TomFrenchHomes.com for further information.

Tom French Homes Locations:

Covington Court - Just east of Kansas 7 at 115th Street and Lone Elm Road in Olathe. Priced from $499,950. Tour the Alderwood II model at 11440 S. Waterford Drive, and the Ensley III ranch at 11409 S. Millridge Street.

Covington Creek - Just east of Kansas 7 at 115th Street and Lone Elm Road in Olathe. Priced from the mid $600s. Tour the Bentley two-story model at 11571 S. Montclaire Drive.

Open Hours: Friday, Saturday and Sunday Noon to 5pm.

Website: TomFrenchHomes.com