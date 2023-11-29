Stunning photos from 2023 Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest: Vote for a winner

If you love to get in touch with nature by looking at photographs of big cats, birds, reptiles, mammals or ocean life, there's a photo for you among this year's shortlist of contenders for the Wildlife Photographer of the Year People's Choice Award.

A mudskipper fish defending its territory and two mountain hares sharing a tender moment are among the scenes captured in the 25 images selected out of 49,957 entries from 95 countries by the National History Museum, London.

You can vote for your favorite now through Jan. 31, 2024 on the museum's Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Award website. The winner and top four images will be announced in February 2024 and displayed online, joining the winners of the 59th competition announced earlier this year. The People’s Choice Award images will also be showcased in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition in London until the exhibition closes in June 2024.

The 60th competition is still open for entries to photographers of all ages, nationalities, and experience levels until Thursday, Dec. 7.

A mesmerising mass of starlings swirl into the shape of a giant bird on their way to communal roosts above the city of Rome, Italy.

