Stunning photos from D-Day give glimpse into historic World War II invasion 78 years ago

Monday marks the 78th anniversary of the historic D-Day operation.

In the midst of World War II on June 6, 1944, Allied forces stormed the beaches of Normandy in Nazi-occupied France. More than 156,000 troops, notably from the United States, Britain and Canada, confronted Nazi forces on D-Day forever reshaping the war, according to the Department of Defense.

D-Day began the assault phase (codenamed Operation Neptune) of the wider Allied invasion of northwest Europe led by Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower, known as Operation Overlord. According to Britannica, by the end of August 1944, all of northern France was liberated from Nazi control.

The exact number of people killed in the fighting is unknown, but research by the U.S. National D-Day Memorial Foundation estimates that there were over 4,000 Allied deaths and between 4,000 and 9,000 German losses on D-Day.

More than 100,000 Allied and German soldiers died during the full Battle at Normandy and around 20,000 French civilians were reportedly killed in the bombings.

Here are some D-Day photographs from all those years ago.

U.S. troops of the 4th Infantry Division "Famous Fourth" land on Utah Beach as Allied forces storm the Normandy beaches on June 6, 1944.

Joseph Vaghi, center, a U.S. Navy ensign, chats with residents of Colleville-Sur-Mer, France, on June 6, 1944, after Allied forces stormed the Normandy beaches.

Allied forces' military planes bombing enemy boats in order to prepare the allied troops landing aimed at fighting the German Wehrmacht as part of the Second World War.

A photo taken June 6, 1944, shows the Allied forces soldiers landing in Normandy. In what remains the biggest amphibious assault in history, some 156,000 Allied personnel landed in France on that day. An estimated 10,000 Allied troops were left dead, wounded or missing, while Nazi Germany lost between 4,000 and 9,000 troops, and thousands of French civilians were killed.

Paratroopers of the Allied Army land on La Manche on the coast of France on June 6, 1944, after Allied forces stormed the Normandy beaches during D-Day.

British paratroopers, their faces painted with camouflage paint, read slogans chalked on the side of a glider after Allied forces stormed the Normandy beaches during D-Day on June 6, 1944.

