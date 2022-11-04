11

Stunning photos of redheads around the world show the rare beauty of naturally red hair

Talia Lakritz
·3 min read
redhead alisha from odessa ukraine
Alisha from Odessa, Ukraine.Brian Dowling

  • Brian Dowling published a photography book of redheads around the world called "Readhead Beauty."

  • He's photographed 130 models in 20 different countries.

  • He hopes to help combat bullying and stigmas surrounding people with red hair.

Less than two percent of the world's population has naturally red hair.

A redhead named Alia leans against a graphic wall with headphones around her neck
Alia from Berlin.Brian Dowling

Because they stand out, redheads are often bullied by their peers, ridiculed in pop culture, and perceived through negative stereotypes dating all the way back to medieval times.

Brian Dowling is hoping to bring some positive attention to those with fiery red locks for a change. He's traveled to 20 countries and counting to photograph redheads around the world and celebrate their natural beauty through whimsical portraits.

Pictured: Alia from Berlin.

Photographer Brian Dowling has always appreciated the uniqueness of red hair.

A redheaded model with long hair from Northern Ireland
Ireland.Courtesy Brian Dowling

Pictured: Ellis from Trillick, Northern Ireland.

His Irish heritage might have something to do with it.

A redheaded model named Grace from Malahide, Ireland photographed in a field
Ireland.Brian Dowling

Pictured: Grace from Malahide, Ireland.

He decided to photograph redheads around the world.

A redheaded model named Natasha from London, England. She has freckles and wears a blue and white shirt.
England.Brian Dowling

Pictured: Natasha from London, England.

He's compiled the images into a portrait book called "Redhead Beauty."

A redheaded model named Nena from Bratislava, Slovakia, photographed in front of a graffiti wall
Slovakia.Brian Dowling

Pictured: Nena from Bratislava, Slovakia.

Dowling photographed 130 models from 20 different countries.

A redheaded model named Daria from St. Petersburg, Russia.
Russia.Brian Dowling

Pictured: Daria from St. Petersburg, Russia.

He self-published the book through a Kickstarter campaign.

A redheaded model named Laura from Virginia, US, poses against a flowered bush
United States.Brian Dowling

Pictured: Laura from Virginia, US.

He found all of his models through social media.

A redheaded woman named Kristie from Glencoe, Scotland, looks out at a landscape
Scotland.Brian Dowling

Pictured: Kristie from Glencoe, Scotland.

"Before I even started the project, I posted a tweet if anyone wanted to take photos in Dublin," he said.

A redheaded model named Sarah Kennedy from Donegal, Ireland, poses in the woods
Ireland.Dowling

Pictured: Sarah Kennedy from Donegal, Ireland.

"It happened to be a redhead named Aoife [who responded], and that probably was the catalyst for this project."

A redhead named Aoife from Longford, Ireland.
Ireland.Brian Dowling

Pictured: Aoife from Longford, Ireland.

Surprisingly, he had a difficult time finding models in Dublin.

A redheaded model named Alice from Dublin, Ireland, poses against a yellow door
Ireland.Brian Dowling

Pictured: Alice from Dublin, Ireland.

Many of the natural redheads there had dyed their hair brown or black due to bullying.

A redheaded model named Marina from Moscow, Russia.
Russia.Brian Dowling

Pictured: Marina from Moscow, Russia.

He had an easier time in Russia and Ukraine, where not as many people had been bullied.

A redheaded model named Alisha from Odessa, Ukraine, swims in water in a green dress
Ukraine.Brian Dowling

Pictured: Alisha from Odessa, Ukraine.

Because this kind of harassment is so common worldwide, Dowling observed the bond redheads share with each other.

A redheaded model named Krissy from Stuttgart, Germany, lies on grass
Germany.Brian Dowling

Pictured: Krissy from Stuttgart, Germany.

"There is a sense of camaraderie which I jokingly compare to seeing a fellow Marine," he said.

A woman named Megan in Studio City, California, US, sitting at an outdoor cafe
United States.Brian Dowling

Pictured: Megan in Studio City, California, US.

"Marines respect each other because they all went through the same rigorous training, and I feel like redheads give each other a little acknowledgment nod because they often went through bullying during their school years," he said.

A redhead named Bridget from San Francisco, California, sits outside
United States.Brian Dowling

Bridget from San Francisco, California.

Dowling hopes to combat this negativity by celebrating redheads through his photos.

A redhead named Nastya in Odessa, Ukraine.
Ukraine.Brian Dowling

Pictured: Nastya in Odessa, Ukraine.

He's already heard from people with red hair who say his work has helped them embrace their natural beauty.

A redheaded model named Beatta from Warsaw, Poland, looking out of a window
Poland.Brian Dowling

Pictured: Beatta from Warsaw, Poland.

"It's still hard for me to believe how a few photographs can brighten someone's day that has been bullied, but it has," he said.

A redhead named Chelbie from South Carolina sits on the grass
United States.Brian Dowling

Pictured: Chelbie from South Carolina.

Next, he hopes to spread his message to Brazil, Israel, Lebanon, and Turkey.

A redhead named Judith from Breda, Netherlands, poses outside
Netherlands.Brian Dowling

Pictured: Judith from Breda, Netherlands.

"I think people with red hair just want to be treated as normal people," he said.

A redhead named Benedetta from Verona, Italy, photographed in Sydney, Australia.
Sydney, Australia.Brian Dowling

Pictured: Benedetta from Verona, Italy, photographed in Sydney, Australia.

