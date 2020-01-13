Stunning photos show a huge volcanic eruption in the Philippines spewing smoke and ash into the sky, as experts warn of a possible tsunami

TED ALJIBE/AFP via Getty Images

The Taal volcano in the Philippines began spewing lava on Monday morning local time.

This came a day after the volcano emitted a 1 km (0.6 mile) plume of ash, covering the surrounding area in blanket of volcanic dust.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

A total of 450,000 people are said to be based in the 14 km danger zone surrounding the volcano.

As of Monday 6 a.m. local time 7,700 people had already been sent to around 38 evacuation zones.

Photos show the Taal volcano spewing large amounts of smoke and covering the surrounding area in a blanket of ash. Check them out below:

The Taal volcano is located in the Batangas province about 70 kilometers (45 miles) south of the Philippines' capital, Manila.

smoke from the Philippines volcano .JPG More

REUTERS/Eloisa LopezIt began emitting huge plumes of smoke on Sunday at around 1 p.m. which progressed into "magmatic eruption" by Monday morning, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

Man rowing boat in Philippines volcano. More

TED ALJIBE/AFP via Getty Images

TED ALJIBE/AFP via Getty Images

Source: The Philippines Institute of Volcanology and Seismology

The plume of ash stretched out across the surrounding area of the volcano, spreading around 1 km (0.6 miles).

Steam from volcano Philippines .JPG More

REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Source: Reuters

As a result a blanket of volcanic ash lay across much of Taal's immediate vicinity, covering everything in sight.

Philippines volcano More

JEROME AUSTRIA ABUAN /via REUTERSHealth warnings were made by the country's department of health warning that exposure to the volcanic ash could result in nose and throat irritation, coughing, and "Bronchitis-like illness."