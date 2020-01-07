Stunning before and after pictures show the collapse of a spectacular rock formation in Puerto Rico as 2 major earthquakes hit the island

Screenshot/YouTube; Getty Images

One of Puerto Rico's most famous tourist attractions collapsed and one man was killed amid a series of earthquakes that have hit the Caribbean island this week.

Puerto Rico was hit by a 5.8 magnitude earthquake on Monday, and a 6.4 magnitude quake on Tuesday.

One man has been killed and a further eight injured, according to the Associated Press, while the whole island has lost power.

The destruction included the collapse of Punta Ventana— a famous stone arch formation popular with tourists.

Photos show a stunning before and after of the arch, with the top of the formation totally collapsed after the quake.

"Playa Ventana has collapsed. Today our icon rests in everyone's memory," a press officer for the council of the Guayanilla region, where the stone formation is located, said in a Facebook post.

After the arch's collapse, Puerto Rico was on Tuesday rocked by an even more powerful earthquake, which registered 6.4 on the Richter scale.

One man has been killed and a further eight people were injured by Tuesday's earthquake, according to the Associated Press.

As well as the collapse of the famous arch, homes collapsed, and cars were wrecked in the aftermath of the two seismic events.

Prior to the earthquake Punta Ventana was a popular tourist attraction and looked like this.

YouTube/News Today AzThe top of the arch collapsed entirely after Puerto Rico was hit by the 5.8 magnitude earthquake on Monday.

RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP via Getty ImagesThe Guánica lighthouse, another landmark in Puerto Rico, suffered damage as a result of the earthquake.

(Photo by RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP via Getty Images)The lighthouse was built by the Spanish in 1892 and although the tower survived one of the walls collapsed as can be seen below.

RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP via Getty Images

Tuesday's earthquake, which struck near the city of Ponce on the southern part of the island, was the most powerful of a series of earthquakes in recent days.

