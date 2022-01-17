🌱 Stunning Sacramento Sunsets + Auburn Journal Turns 150

Welcome back, Sacramento! Let's get you all caught up to start this Monday, January 17 off on an informed note. Here are the most important things happening today in Sacramento.

Happy MLK Day!

First, today's weather:

Times of clouds and sun. High: 58 Low: 39.

Here are the top stories today in Sacramento:

A huge dome of high pressure over the area is causing moderate air quality in the Sacramento region. Ongoing air quality concerns remain Monday due to strong morning temperature inversions, which will trap pollutants near the surface. High pressure limits the opportunity for pollutants at the surface to be dispersed thereby worsening air quality. On the brighter side, it also leads to some spectacular sunsets! Get your cameras ready for a beauty tonight! (ABC10) An underwater volcanic eruption near the Oceania country of Tonga sent tsunami waves that could be felt as far away as the United States. Members of Sacramento's Tongan community await news from loved ones following the recent tsunami. "There’s nothing else to do, but just to pray," said Pastor Tui Finau, leading his members at the Tongan Seventh Day Adventist Church in South Sacramento. "They have brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews, and no contact." The congregations of Tongans are coming together to sing gospel hymns and pray with one another. (ABC10) Sacramento police officials said they will increase patrols at synagogues within the city in response to the Texas hostage situation that arose on Saturday. A man took hostages Saturday during services at a Texas synagogue where he was demanding the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted of trying to kill U.S. Army officers in Afghanistan. "Out of an abundance of caution, @SacPolice will be increasing our patrols at Synagogues within Sacramento,” Sacramento police officials posted on Twitter Saturday evening. (FOX40) The Sacramento City Unified School District has received nearly 150,000 N95 masks for its teachers, staff and volunteers amid a surge of COVID-19 cases in Northern California. All 77 SCUSD schools and its 17 charter schools will get enough masks to issue 20 of them to each staff member, substitute staff, volunteers and also have a backup supply for on-site needs, the district said. “N95 masks offer the best face covering protection that can be provided, blocking 95% of particles when worn properly” said Victoria Flores, student support and health services director at SCUSD. “We will be educating our staff on proper fitting and handling of these N95 masks to assure they are used effectively as possible.” (KCRA3)

Story continues





Today in Sacramento:

City of Sacramento and City of Sacramento Office of Arts and Culture present Community Mural Paint Day. Everyone is welcome. Lots of free giveaways, food, and painting of a mural in the Valley Hi Shopping Center as part of Community Murals Sacramento. (12:00 Noon)

Join Game Kastle Sacramento for Paint KNight! Bring your own mini and paints to work on your project OR for $5 you can choose a miniature from the stores paint-n-take selection and gain access to our store paints, brushes and supplies! (5:00 PM)

The Tragedy of Macbeth is playing at the Tower Theater. (7:20 PM)

From my notebook:

The Auburn Journal turns 150 this year, but there is one newspaper that is run by Gold Country Media that is older. Do you know what it is? The average age of the six newspapers it publishes — the Folsom Telegraph, Auburn Journal, Placer Herald, Lincoln Messenger, Roseville Press Tribune and Loomis News — is nearly 135 years old. One common trait all these small cities and towns have is that they developed and grew alongside the newspapers when they started publishing says Bill Sullivan, associate publisher of all the Gold Country Media papers. Local journalism is alive and well and earning awards in the Gold Country! Learn more about it, and find out what the oldest publication is here. I bet you'll be surprised! (Comstock's Magazine)

Here's Sactown Magazine 's take on the 10 best pizza places in Sacramento. Did your favorite make the list?

Craving a Chandos Taco or Cousin's Maine Lobster sandwich, but you don't know which food truck will be where and when? Look no further than the SactoMoFo calendar for all your food truck faves.

