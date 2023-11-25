Stunning Sunrise Brings Pink Clouds and Rainbow to Florida Sky

A rainbow arced across pink-hued morning skies in Ormond Beach, Florida, footage posted online shows.

Ormond Beach resident Greg Diesel Walck captured the stunning footage on Friday, November 24. He said it showed what he described as a “vivid rainbow and anticrepuscular rays at sunrise.”

Anticrepuscular and crepuscular rays appear when light shines through gaps in clouds and continues through an atmosphere that contains dust or haze, according to the Moravian University.. Credit: Greg Diesel Walck via Storyful

