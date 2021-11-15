Stunning sunrise over Manhattan skyline
Take a look at this breathtaking sunrise greeting the Manhattan skyline in the morning of Nov. 14, taken from across the river in Jersey City, New Jersey.
The wealth of Gautam Adani, India’s second-richest person, is catching up steadily—and not so slowly—with Asia’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani. In 2021, Adani saw an increase of more than $50 billion in his net worth, while Ambani’s rose by $21.8 billion, according to the Bloomberg billionaire index. Tesla’s Elon Musk is top-ranked, followed by France’s richest person Bernard Arnault.
Ships caught in massive US port logjams are skipping ports and leaving with empty containers after unloading as they rush back to Asia to refill.
General Motors has learned some hard lessons in the raft of Bolt fires, even as a measure of disagreement still exists over where the fault lies.
An ex-Sea World employee said she was replaced with a younger employee after more than four decades. She's filed a suit alleging age discrimination.
Take a step back from the picked-over store shelves, the stalled container ships and the empty auto showrooms, and you’ll find a root cause of the shortages of just about everything. Add the fact that companies are ordering — and hoarding — more goods and parts than they need so they don’t run out, and you end up with an almost unquenchable demand that is magnifying the supply shortages. All that demand for goods, in turn, is helping to accelerate U.S. inflation.
Mining and battery firms are racing to secure supplies of the battery metals and to expand production capacity.
A former SpaceX engineer filed a lawsuit alleging the company discriminated against him and paid him "substantially" less than other employees.
Millions of people might be leaving their jobs during the Great Resignation, but a lot more are sticking it out—and feeling the stress.
"We're here today because we need immediate relief at the gas pump and the place to look is the Strategic Petroleum Reserve," Schumer, a Democrat, said at a news conference in New York. Soaring gas prices and car sales drove a solid increase in U.S. producer prices in October as oil prices hit more than $80 a barrel, with OPEC and its allies rebuffing U.S. pleas for the producers to pump more crude.
The 4% rule has long been synonymous with retirement spending. The so-called rule of thumb states that retirees can safely withdraw 4% of their retirement savings during their first year of retirement...
A common financial rule of thumb is that you should have $1 million saved for retirement, but this piece of advice may now be outdated -- you may actually need roughly double that. At least, that's...
As U.N. climate conference delegates considered how to save the planet over the weekend in Glasgow, Toyota Motor's chief executive was in Japan racing an experimental hydrogen car - a vehicle he says could preserve millions of auto jobs. The colourful Toyota Corolla Sport that Akio Toyoda steered around the Okayama International Circuit in western Japan was powered by a converted GR Yaris engine running on hydrogen. Making such a powerplant commercially viable could keep internal combustion engines running in a carbon-free world.
(Bloomberg) -- Huawei Technologies Co., whose smartphone business has been devastated by U.S. sanctions, is planning to license its handset designs to third parties as a way to gain access to critical components, people with knowledge of the matter said. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Sued Over Crashes by Drivers Rushing to Make DeliveriesWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesBiden Plan Funds New Bridges That Locals May Not WantHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art
(Bloomberg) -- Some coal and gas power stations in Britain were paid double the price of exchange-traded electricity to help plug a gap left by a drop in wind generation on Monday.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Sued Over Crashes by Drivers Rushing to Make DeliveriesWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesBiden Plan Funds New Bridges That Locals May Not WantHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingTwo coal-fired units at Uniper SE’s Ratcliffe station g
Data: FRED; Chart: Axios VisualsBy many metrics, the labor market keeps getting tighter. Driving the news: One of those measures is a ratio showing that for every job opening in September, there was way less than one person actually seeking a job.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe 0.7 job seekers available per job is an all-time record low with the exception of one month — April 2019 — when the stat hit 0.69, according to the g
BEIJING (Reuters) -China's aviation regulator has told airlines it is satisfied that design changes Boeing Co proposed for its 737 MAX plane could resolve safety problems, in a sign it is closer to lifting a more than two-year flight ban in Chinese skies. The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) invited airlines to give feedback on a proposed airworthiness directive for the 737 MAX by Nov. 26, according to an undated notice seen by Reuters. A return to the skies in China, the world's biggest aircraft market, would be a major boon to Boeing.
ZipRecruiter CEO & Co-Founder Ian Siegel joins the Yahoo Finance Live show to talk about the state of the job market, how workers have been quitting to find work-from-home benefits, and the ways employers are enticing new employees.
Electric vehicles are the future. In a report dated Nov. 10 and prepared for the big United Nations climate conference that just concluded in Glasgow, BloombergNEF projects annual EV sales to hit 5.6 million in 2021, up from 3.1 million in 2020.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration predicts people who heat their homes with natural gas will pay 30 percent more on their energy costs this winter compared to this winter. A University of Minnesota energy economy expert breaks down why.
The 401(k) is popular among retirement savers -- some 60 million U.S. workers are actively stashing money into these work-based retirement accounts. As easy as it is to save to a 401(k), the account is inflexible with respect to withdrawals. Fortunately, there are other ways to save for retirement besides the standard workplace retirement plan.