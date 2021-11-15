Stunning sunrise over Manhattan skyline

Associated Press

Take a step back from the picked-over store shelves, the stalled container ships and the empty auto showrooms, and you’ll find a root cause of the shortages of just about everything. Add the fact that companies are ordering — and hoarding — more goods and parts than they need so they don’t run out, and you end up with an almost unquenchable demand that is magnifying the supply shortages. All that demand for goods, in turn, is helping to accelerate U.S. inflation.