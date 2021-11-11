Stunning sunrises captured across the US
Many people across the United States got up in the morning to capture breathtaking videos of colorful sunrises. Here's a compilation of some of the best shots around the country from Nov. 10-11.
Many people across the United States got up in the morning to capture breathtaking videos of colorful sunrises. Here's a compilation of some of the best shots around the country from Nov. 10-11.
"My husband and I were so close to a divorce... Until I saw this."
An Orange County mom has filed a police complaint after her daughter was left with a concussion from a sucker punch during a youth basketball game.
Fox NewsFox News anchor Harris Faulkner had her conspiratorial bubble surprisingly burst on Thursday by Ari Fleischer of all people, who unequivocally told her that President Joe Biden does actually control the White House.After spending an inordinate amount of her Thursday morning interview with the former Bush flack discussing the right-wing outrage du jour—that Vice President Kamala Harris supposedly used a French accent—Faulkner, who has long been touted by Fox News as one of its “straight n
Inflation is at a 31-year high. But these Mad Money megatrends could help you fight back.
Julian Edelman summed up the Panthers signing Cam Newton on Thursday
Sajad 'Iranian Hulk' Gharibi's training is either misguided, innovative or impressive; we're just not sure which
The Duchess of Sussex told reporters that she is "always proud" of her husband
In a recent interview with Vogue, Sarah Jessica Parker fired back at critics who were stirred into a frenzy over her gray hair
Vermont has seen COVID-19 cases surge to their highest levels in the pandemic. Here's what health officials think is happening.
Cellphone video shows multiple students attacking the boy on his birthday. His parents said one perpetrator received a one-day suspension — the same their son received because he allegedly had a role in the assault too.
After Ryan Reynolds made an impromptu appearance on The Tonight Show in place of Will Ferrell, he immediately started sharing information about his bedroom habits with wife Blake Lively.
A suspect entered the home and barricaded himself inside, beginning a tense 16-hour standoff with police.
A six-pack of media notes on a Tuesday night:
It will take a collective effort from the Warriors to replace Draymond Green if the forward has to miss a few games with a thigh contusion.
Tyrann Mathieu has nothing but good things to say about free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., his former LSU teammate who signed with the L.A. Rams Thursday afternoon.
"We have to actually govern like conservatives, and yet 13 Republicans bailed and voted with Nancy Pelosi," Meadows said on Steve Bannon's podcast.
Bears pass rusher Cassius Marsh was hit with taunting flag... and by Tony Corrente. The penalty helped the Steelers score a field goal and Matt Nagy's team lost by two points.
Tom Hanks named the three movies he's made that he likes best while appearing on "The Bill Simmon Podcast."
Carrie Underwood was caught giving side eyes at the CMAs during Luke Bryan's joke about Aaron Rodgers. See pictures here.
A three-judge appeals panel temporarily blocked House access to Trump's records Thursday while the case is argued.