Stunning sunrises and sunsets across the country

The Hill

Republican Sen. Roger Marshall (Kan.) plans to introduce the "Fauci Act" after he clashed with infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci at a Senate hearing this week. Marshall will be introducing the Financial Accountability for Uniquely Compensated Individuals (FAUCI) Act after he said Fauci's records were not readily accessible to the public, a spokesperson for the senator told The Hill. The Fauci Act would require the Office of Government...