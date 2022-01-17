Stunning Sunsets On The Way; Armed Dognapping | NorCal In Brief

SAN FRANCISCO, CA — As the weekend wraps up, we've rounded up all the stories you may have missed Saturday and Sunday to prepare you for Monday.

But before we jump into the Golden State's top stories, residents should know that California's new COVID workplace rules have kicked in to better help protect workers vaccinated against COVID-19.

The revised California Division of Safety and Health rules require employers to provide FDA-approved COVID tests available to exposed employees (whether or not they are vaccinated or asymptomatic) at no cost, and the testing should be done on the clock.

If someone gets exposed to COVID at work (whether or not they are vaccinated) state law requires that employers send them home and maintain their usual pay until they meet the return to work criteria set forth by the workplace rules, CalMatters reported.

Employers will also be required to make sure workers are properly masked. Read more about the revised workplace rules here.

Here are some of the stories you may have missed this weekend:

Food Banks serving 12 Northern California counties don't have enough volunteers to help provide food to more than 1 million people in need.

The Bay Area is in for a visual treat thanks to a high-pressure system bringing blazing red, soft pink, golden sunsets.

According to police, an armed group stole Tito, a French bulldog, and later stole the victim's vehicle from her driveway.

Lifeguards and fire departments cleared beaches and rescued dozens of swimmers this weekend from abnormal swells, which continued Sunday.

A cat stolen from a vehicle in San Francisco during the Christmas season was found and safely returned to her owners over the weekend. (San Francisco Chronicle)

Emergency rooms in hospitals across the South Bay are overwhelmed by the onslaught of COVID test seekers, hampering emergency services.

A 31-year-old Santa Rosa man is dead and a 27-year-old is in custody on suspicion of homicide following an altercation Saturday.

The crash was triggered by a driver trying to pass unsafely on State Route 116, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A 64-year-old man was rushed to a hospital after being struck by a vehicle Friday night.

Homes and businesses in the San Francisco area do not face flooding risk from tsunami activity, but the public is warned to stay off beaches

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management asked residents to resist the urge to go the beach to watch the tsunami waves come in.

Police and fire officials advise individuals to use caution on boats and docks at the marina until further notice.

On Wednesday at 8:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a theft of a catalytic converter in the 700 block of S. Claremont Street.

The funds will enable the county to provide $2,500 grants to roughly 875 businesses that had fewer than five employees in 2019 and 2020.

Updated COVID workplace rules go into effect Friday. Several of the changes increase protections for vaccinated workers.

From "Selma" to "The Boy King," there's a movie for everyone to watch in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

A proposal to allow sports wagering on tribal lands and online was cleared to begin collecting signatures to appear on the November ballot.

