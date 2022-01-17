Stunning Sunsets On The Way; Armed Dognapping | NorCal In Brief
SAN FRANCISCO, CA — As the weekend wraps up, we've rounded up all the stories you may have missed Saturday and Sunday to prepare you for Monday.
But before we jump into the Golden State's top stories, residents should know that California's new COVID workplace rules have kicked in to better help protect workers vaccinated against COVID-19.
The revised California Division of Safety and Health rules require employers to provide FDA-approved COVID tests available to exposed employees (whether or not they are vaccinated or asymptomatic) at no cost, and the testing should be done on the clock.
If someone gets exposed to COVID at work (whether or not they are vaccinated) state law requires that employers send them home and maintain their usual pay until they meet the return to work criteria set forth by the workplace rules, CalMatters reported.
Employers will also be required to make sure workers are properly masked. Read more about the revised workplace rules here.
Here are some of the stories you may have missed this weekend:
Bay Area Food Banks Face Critical Volunteer Shortage Amid Omicron
Food Banks serving 12 Northern California counties don't have enough volunteers to help provide food to more than 1 million people in need.
Stunning Bay Area Sunsets Likely To Continue
The Bay Area is in for a visual treat thanks to a high-pressure system bringing blazing red, soft pink, golden sunsets.
Armed Robbers Nab Pup From Mother And Daughter In Castro Valley
According to police, an armed group stole Tito, a French bulldog, and later stole the victim's vehicle from her driveway.
CA Tsunami Activity Continues: See Pictures Of Tsunami Aftermath
Lifeguards and fire departments cleared beaches and rescued dozens of swimmers this weekend from abnormal swells, which continued Sunday.
Owners Rejoice As ‘Beloved Cat,’ Stolen Sn S.F. Smash-And-Grab Car Burglary, Is Returned
A cat stolen from a vehicle in San Francisco during the Christmas season was found and safely returned to her owners over the weekend. (San Francisco Chronicle)
Santa Clara County ERs Swamped By People Seeking COVID Tests
Emergency rooms in hospitals across the South Bay are overwhelmed by the onslaught of COVID test seekers, hampering emergency services.
Man Arrested In Fatal Food Truck Shooting In Santa Rosa
A 31-year-old Santa Rosa man is dead and a 27-year-old is in custody on suspicion of homicide following an altercation Saturday.
Teen Killed, 2 Injured In SR 116 Crash Near Sonoma
The crash was triggered by a driver trying to pass unsafely on State Route 116, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Pedestrian Suffers Major Injuries In Concord Avenue Crash
A 64-year-old man was rushed to a hospital after being struck by a vehicle Friday night.
Flooding From Tsunami Not Expected In San Francisco
Homes and businesses in the San Francisco area do not face flooding risk from tsunami activity, but the public is warned to stay off beaches
Bay Area Residents Urged to Stay Off The Beaches Amid Tsunami
The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management asked residents to resist the urge to go the beach to watch the tsunami waves come in.
Tsunami Evacuation Orders Lifted For Berkeley Marina
Police and fire officials advise individuals to use caution on boats and docks at the marina until further notice.
2 Arrests Made In San Mateo Catalytic Converter Thefts
On Wednesday at 8:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a theft of a catalytic converter in the 700 block of S. Claremont Street.
Santa Clara Co. Gets $2.4M For COVID-Affected Small Businesses
The funds will enable the county to provide $2,500 grants to roughly 875 businesses that had fewer than five employees in 2019 and 2020.
Inflation Again Hits Record; Gas Tax Holiday Proposed: CA Stories
Take a look at some of the top news stories over the past week from across California.
California's New COVID Workplaces Rules: Here's What Changed
Updated COVID workplace rules go into effect Friday. Several of the changes increase protections for vaccinated workers.
11 Must-See Films To Honor Martin Luther King Jr.'s Legacy
From "Selma" to "The Boy King," there's a movie for everyone to watch in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Efforts To Legalize Sports Betting In CA Ramp Up
A proposal to allow sports wagering on tribal lands and online was cleared to begin collecting signatures to appear on the November ballot.
