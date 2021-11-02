A stunning video from China shows a fall mountainside split perfectly between green and red trees

A stunning video from China shows a fall mountainside split perfectly between green and red trees
Marianne Guenot
·2 min read
A photo shows the orange red cotinus smoke trees on one side of the Xiezi mountain in Jinan, China, and the green coniferous trees on the other side of the moutain.
A picture of the Xiezi mountain in Jinan City, Shandong Province, China, October 22, 2020 Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

  • A mountain in Eastern China offers a spectacular view as the fall rolls in.

  • As the season turns, the Xiezi mountain in Jinan, China, becomes split along its ridge.

  • On one side of the mountain, smoke trees turn a brilliant red, while pine trees on the other stay green.

A stunning video shows a mountain in Eastern China that is split by the fall along its ridgeline every year as colder weather turns leaves on one side of the mountain orange, while trees on the other side remain green.

Cotinus trees, also called smoke trees, grow on one side of the Xiezi mountain in Jinan city, Shandong province, China.

These trees, a close relative of Sumac trees, turn a brilliant orange-red in the autumn, offering a striking contrast to the pine trees growing on the other side of the ridge.

An aerial view of the Xiezi mountain shows the red-green mountain surrounded by city dwellings.
An aerial view of Jinan City, Shandong Province, China, October 22, 2020. Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

It is not immediately clear why the tree coverage on the mountain is so strikingly split along the ridge, but some have offered their own hypotheses.

"Based on satellite imagery from the last 35 years, it would appear that it was cleared for agricultural use prior to that, but has not been used for farming for at least 18 years, giving time for the [smoke trees] to grow," according to AccuWeather Senior Weather Editor Jesse Ferrell.

A view of the urbanization around the mountain over time can be seen below. The mountain can be seen in the centre of the image, just above the large segment of forest.

One travel blogger said in 2018 that all the pine trees that had been planted on the south side of the mountain were killed by drought, according to local people.

Drought-tolerant smoke trees were later planted on the south side of the mountain, the blogger said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The Christmas Tree Crisis

    The Christmas Tree Crisis

  • Amid US sanctions, Huawei highlights uses for 5G technology

    China’s Huawei Technologies Co. is providing smart services and 5G technology to industries such as healthcare, creating new revenue streams that might offset the damage to its smartphone business from U.S. sanctions. In the southern city of Guangzhou, the company teamed up with the Guangdong Second Provincial General Hospital to equip it with 5G technology and more than 10,000 smart devices that can collect and transmit real-time health data from patients to doctors and nurses to improve patient care. 5G is an ultra-fast wireless technology that has little lag time and can support a massive number of smart devices connected to the internet simultaneously.

  • Yahoo pulls out of China, citing 'challenging' environment

    Yahoo Inc. said Tuesday it has pulled out of China, citing an “increasingly challenging business and legal environment.” Chinese authorities maintain a firm grip on internet censorship in the country and require companies operating in China to censor content and keywords deemed politically sensitive or inappropriate. “In recognition of the increasingly challenging business and legal environment in China, Yahoo’s suite of services will no longer be accessible from mainland China as of November 1,” the company said in a statement.

  • Tiny seedlings of giant sequoias rise from ashes of wildfire

    Ashtyn Perry was barely as tall as the shovel she stomped into barren ground where a wildfire last year ravaged the California mountain community of Sequoia Crest and destroyed dozens of its signature behemoth trees. The 13-year-old with a broad smile and a braid running to her waist had a higher purpose that — if successful — she'll never live to see: to plant a baby sequoia that could grow into a giant and live for millennia. The bright green seedling that barely reached Perry's knees is part of an unusual project to plant offspring from some of the largest and oldest trees on the planet to see if genes that allowed the parent to survive so long will protect new growth from the perils of climate change.

  • Putin: Russia must build up defenses in view of NATO moves

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday emphasized the need to strengthen the country's air defenses amid NATO's military activities near Russia's borders. Speaking during a meeting with military officials and arms makers in the southern Russian city of Sochi, Putin specificially noted the deployment of NATO's U.S.-led missile defense components in Eastern Europe and increasingly frequent missions by NATO ships near Russian waters in the Baltic and Black Seas.

  • China urges families to keep stocks of daily necessities ahead of winter

    The Chinese government has told families to keep daily necessities in stock in case of emergencies, after COVID-19 outbreaks and unusually heavy rains that caused a surge in vegetable prices raised concerns about supply shortages. The commerce ministry directive late on Monday stirred some concern on domestic social media that it may have been triggered by heightened tensions with Taiwan, while some said people were rushing to stock up on rice, cooking oil and salt. "As soon as this news came out, all the old people near me went crazy panic buying in the supermarket," wrote one user on China's Twitter-like Weibo.

  • A Subway franchisee said she pulled her 16-year-old son out of school to work at her store because it was so understaffed

    The owner of the Subway store, in Salt Lake City, told Fox 13 she wasn't getting job applications despite raising wages by $2 an hour.

  • NBA's Enes Kanter describes Chinese President Xi as 'insecure tyrant,' calls for Beijing 2022 boycott

    NBA player Enes Kanter described Chinese President Xi Jinping as an “insecure tyrant” in a tweet on Sunday and further called for the boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. The tweet was the Boston Celtics player's latest post against alleged oppression, particularly the forced labor of the Uyghur people, the most persecuted ethnic minority in China. On Oct. 26, Kanter accused Nike of using “slave labor” for their shoes and invited its founder and majority owner Phil Knight, L.A. Lakers star LeBron James and retired NBA legend Michael Jordan to fly to China to see the alleged camps.

  • Hyundai and Kia team with Factorial Energy on solid-state batteries

    Massachusetts startup Factorial Energy claims its solid-state battery technology is "safer than conventional lithium-ion technology, extends driving range by 20 to 50 percent, and is drop-in compatible for easy integration into existing lithium-ion battery manufacturing infrastructure." Hyundai's Cradle division — the concept tech folks who brought its Elevate walking vehicle to CES 2019 — has been working with Factorial for a while, now the mothership is getting involved. Hyundai and Kia have signed an agreement to jointly test and develop Factorial's solid-state for future Hyundai Group vehicles, the agreement including the OEM making a "strategic investment" in the startup.

  • SpaceX Crew Dragon launch delayed by "minor medical issue"

    NASA says the issue is not an emergency and not related to COVID-19, but no other details were provided.

  • Heavy hail leaves Bolivian town covered in white

    Hail reached as high as 1.5 meters (4.92 ft) in some places, heavily affecting private residences and businesses near Taija´s commercial area. Local authorities worked non-stop to help those affected by the storm. The mayor's office reported the collection of 5,000 tons of ice from the streets. Crops around the area were reported as ‘complete losses’ due to the heavy rains.

  • Huawei Said to Sell Key Server Division Due to U.S. Blacklisting

    (Bloomberg) -- Huawei Technologies Co. is in advanced talks to sell its x86 server business after the U.S. blacklisting of the company made it difficult to secure processors from Intel Corp., the latest blow to the Chinese technology giant from American sanctions, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former

  • Elon Musk goes viral on Chinese social media with ancient poem post

    The posting of an ancient Chinese poem by Tesla CEO Elon Musk on social media on Tuesday has driven Chinese internet users to engage in a frenzied debate game over his meaning, with many also praising him for his knowledge of the text. Musk, who is known for his cryptic Twitter posts, wrote in English "Humankind" before posting an abbreviated version of the 'Seven Steps Verse' in Chinese on his official Twitter and Weibo accounts. The highly allegorical poem describes the relationship between two brothers from a royal family during China's warring Three Kingdoms period that is taught in all of China's primary schools about the importance of getting along.

  • Chinese bid for Welsh chip factory faces new hurdle

    Government advisers have pushed back a security review into the Chinese-backed takeover of Britain’s biggest microchip plant, raising the prospect that it could be blocked under new legislation.

  • Red China: New recognition for Chinese wine

    China is a major market for wine, especially for reds - and it's still growing.But its own wineries have had to battle an image problem with buyers wary of their quality against bottles from overseas.But in recent years, that's been changing.33-year-old Ian Dai is one winemaker on a mission to find grape varieties that can represent China.He dropped out of university in Sydney and found his passion in wine sales.His quest has taken him to the desert foothills of Ningxia, near the Mongolian border."So putting in a romantic way, I want to explore terroir in China. I want to figure out how different region tastes like, feels like. In Spain, they have similar project, there are winemakers who make wine all over Spain."Dai is experimenting with less industrial ways of making wine.He is shying away from changing the taste by adding yeast or adjusting the acidity while the wine ferments.He is proud of his wine brand, "Xiaopu".The first batch only sold around 5,000 bottles in 2018-19, but a year later that number jumped to over 20,000."As a winemaker, I should have the ego to make the best wine in this planet one day, in the land of China with the grapes we grow in this land. So I think in twenty or thirty years time I should make interesting wine and it's also super good..."China's modern-day winemaking dates back to the 1980s.Leader Deng Xiaoping had just opened the door to foreign business and French firms poured money into wineries.By the 2000s, domestic wines has improved in quality thanks in part to a focus on growing healthier and riper grapes. Wine consultant Fongyee Walkers says Chinese wine seems to be drawing in a wider range of customers.""There are more people drinking wine in China and more people wanting to know about wine. And because they're drinking a lot of international wine, they kind of think, hey, what about China? Doesn't my own country make some great wine? So that's one of the reasons it's been growing."The majority of Chinese wine lovers still reach for reds and as a side effect, wineries there often tried to craft Bourdeux imitationsBut now they are embracing alternative varieties like Marselan, as winemakers like Dai experiment and search for China's signature variety.

  • Did drilling next door damage Surfside tower? Newly surfaced vibration data offer clues

    In the spring of 2016, residents of Champlain Towers South flooded complaint hotlines to fume about construction activity at the neighboring Eighty Seven Park project that had jostled their walls, closed their pool and coated their balconies in dust.

  • TikTok's owner is pushing back against China's notorious '996' work culture by telling staff to log off by 7pm, reports say

    TikTok's owner ByteDance told staff in China that they should work no later than 7 p.m. unless given prior approval, Bloomberg and WaPo reported.

  • UPDATE 1-Russia adopts long-term climate strategy, rejects U.S. criticism

    Russia approved a long-term government climate strategy on Monday targeting carbon neutrality by 2060 and rejected U.S. allegations it was not doing enough on climate change as the COP26 conference began. President Vladimir Putin, the leader of the world's no. 4 greenhouse gas emitter, plans to deliver a recorded message at the Glasgow talks, which he is not attending, and will not be able to speak live, the Kremlin's spokesman said. Putin's absence, as well as that of Chinese President Xi Jinping, has been seen as a blow to the prospects of a breakthrough at the talks https://www.reuters.com/world/global-climate-talks-open-cries-betrayal-blame-2021-11-01.

  • Israel's energy minister said she couldn't attend the start of COP26 because her wheelchair couldn't get in

    Karine Elharrar was stuck outside the Glasgow venue on Monday. After two hours of trying, she said she had to go back to her hotel in another city.

  • Iron Ore Prices in China Plunge. These Stocks Are Tumbling Too.

    Steel output in China, the world's second-largest economy, fell in late October to the lowest level since March 2020.