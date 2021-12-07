Stunning video, images out of Hawaii as slow-moving storm pounds region

A powerful, slow-moving storm continued to pound Hawaii on Tuesday as cameras captured images of natural disaster rarely seen in the island paradise.

Streets morphed into rivers, toppled trees dotted the landscape and picturesque cliffs became waterfalls of mud throughout the archipelago that's America's 50th state.

Much of downtown Honolulu and Chinatown were plunged into darkness on Monday night as crews rushed to restore power throughout the area.

Some roads were rendered useless for cars by rainfall that turned the paths into impassable mud.

More than 14 inches of rain has fallen since Sunday morning on the Big Island, while nearly 13 inches has come down in Maui, according to totals as of Monday afternoon.

The system is headed west with another five inches of rain forecast Tuesday for Kauai.

Gov. David Ige declared a state of emergency on Monday with the order in effect until Friday as “heavy rains from a Kona Low weather system are anticipated to continue to cause flooding and damage to public and private property.”