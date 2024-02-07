Stunning video: Reckless, impaired driver speeds past several cars before crashing in Bellingham

Police shared stunning video Wednesday of an impaired driver recklessly racing down a Bellingham road, flying past three vehicles before hitting an innocent driver.

Police say the 23-year-old man from Ashland was arrested last month after speeding down Pulaski Boulevard at nearly 80 miles per hour with a stolen truck.

Dashcam video shows the suspect raising both hands in the air as the truck narrowly misses three vehicles before finally careening into the back of an SUV.

A speedometer at the bottom of the screen shows the van’s top speed reaching as high as 77 miles per hour.

After crashing, police say the driver fled the scene before officers arrived. Police were also made aware that the truck was reported stolen to Hopkinton police.

The suspect was later arrested by West Greenwich police in Rhode Island.

The suspect allegedly confessed to police that he had taken an illegal substance while driving the truck and although he knew he had been involved in a crash, he did not know where it happened.

“Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported from this incident, but it is evident that this individual’s reckless behavior could have had catastrophic consequences,” Bellingham police wrote on Facebook.

The suspect is due to appear in Milford District Court next month.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

